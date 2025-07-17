EMC Empowers 6,000 Homebuyers in H1, Sets Eyes on Even Greater Q3 Impact

IRVINE, Calif., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the mortgage industry faces continued headwinds in 2025, E Mortgage Capital (EMC) is showing what forward momentum looks like.

With nearly 6,000 families helped into homeownership in just the first half of the year, EMC is proving that disciplined leadership, modern infrastructure, and a people-first culture can still win in today’s market.

“Our focus this year has been on clarity,” says Wesam (Sam) Hijazin, President of E Mortgage Capital. “Clarity in how we serve our clients, how we support our loan officers, and how we move the business forward without the noise or distractions that hold others back.”

At a time when much of the industry is navigating uncertainty, EMC is leaning into opportunity with purpose. The company’s investments in technology, marketing infrastructure, and training have allowed its loan officers to stay sharp, competitive, and fully equipped to serve buyers in any rate environment.

But for EMC, the number of families served is only part of the story. The deeper impact lies in how those outcomes are achieved: with care, consistency, and a relentless drive to improve. EMC’s loan officers continue to meet buyers where they are, educating, advising, and delivering the kind of experience that builds long-term trust.

With the second half of the year underway, EMC is moving into Q3 with renewed energy and a refined strategy. From empowering homebuyers to supporting the growth of its loan officers, the company’s mission remains constant: to elevate the standard for what a modern mortgage company can deliver.

“The momentum is real,” adds Hijazin. “And we’re just getting started.”

About E Mortgage Capital

E Mortgage Capital is a leading mortgage brokerage headquartered in Irvine, California, committed to providing best-in-class service to clients and partners. With a national presence and a growing team of dedicated loan officers, EMC delivers innovative lending solutions and a people-first approach to home financing.

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Sam Hijazin

Email: sam@emortgagecapital.com

Phone: +1 855-569-3700

