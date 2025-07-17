SL Green Raises Over $1.0 Billion for Opportunistic Debt Fund

NEW YORK, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), Manhattan’s largest office landlord, today announced that it has surpassed its initial $1.0 billion fundraising goal for the SLG Opportunistic Debt Fund. The discretionary fund is backed by a distinguished group of global institutional investors, including public pensions, insurance companies, and select high-net-worth platforms. The fund has received over $500.0 million in new commitments this week alone, with several additional closings expected to occur shortly.

“We have seen an overwhelming appetite for New York City investment from sophisticated domestic and international investors who recognize the opportunity and share the desire to invest alongside SL Green in this market,” said Harrison Sitomer, Chief Investment Officer at SL Green. “It is especially gratifying to work with so many existing institutional partners, while bringing on capital from new relationships as well. Reaching this milestone marks an important first step in the continued growth of SL Green’s asset management platform.”

The SLG Opportunistic Debt Fund, which launched in 2024, is focused on capitalizing on the dislocation between rapidly improving leasing fundamentals and the early stages of improving debt capital markets. The fund targets high quality assets in New York City, where traditional financing remains constrained, delivering flexible capital solutions to both borrowers and lenders.

“The strong global demand underscores the market’s confidence in SL Green’s ability to source and execute high-conviction opportunities in New York City and is a clear testament to our track record as a disciplined investor and operator in one of the world’s most competitive markets,” said Young Hahn, Senior Vice President at SL Green. “We deeply appreciate the continued support of our partners as we now turn our focus to deploying capital into a robust pipeline of opportunities.”

The fund is being actively deployed into investments sourced through long-standing sponsor and lender relationships, and proprietary networks. The fund seeks to provide both current income and capital appreciation through structured debt investments, while maintaining a focus on downside protection. The SLG Opportunistic Debt Fund will originate new loans and/or purchase existing loans, loan portfolios and controlling CMBS securities.

About SL Green Realty Corp.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing the value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2025, SL Green held interests in 53 buildings totaling 30.7 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 27.2 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 2.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

