Charging Forward to Zero Emissions: Port of Hueneme Unveils Second STAX Emissions Capture & Control Barge

The vital international trade gateway strengthens its path to becoming the nation’s first zero-emissions port through its partnership with STAX Engineering, an innovator in sustainable maritime technology.

PORT HUENEME, Calif., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Port of Hueneme celebrated another milestone in maritime sustainability this week with the unveiling of its second STAX Engineering emissions capture and control barge at a press conference held on-port Wednesday, July 16. Just eight barges operate in all of California, with the Port of Hueneme operating two–one at each terminal.

The arrival of the second barge, known as STAX 6, underscores the Port’s commitment to sustainability and further positions the Port as a national leader in clean air operations and zero emissions infrastructure.

“We have always been a community-serving port. The port that farmers built. We take that responsibility very seriously,” explained Jess Ramirez, President, Oxnard Harbor District Board of Commissioners. “That’s why we continue to lead with innovation as we invest in solutions like these that bring real and tangible benefits."

STAX Engineering’s technology is unmatched in maritime emissions control. Its patented mobile emissions capture technology attaches to vessels without requiring retrofits. Connecting directly to a vessel’s exhaust pipe, the exhaust is funneled into a barge-based purification system, where pollutants are removed—capturing 99% of particulate matter (PM) and 95% of nitrogen oxides (NOx)—before being released as a purified gas. This is especially important for operating ports like Hueneme, which borders several residential communities.

“The arrival of STAX 6 means we now serve every commercial terminal at the Port. It’s a major milestone not just for us, but for clean air progress at ports everywhere,” said Mike Walker, CEO of STAX Engineering. “We’re not just helping partners meet regulations. We’re building toward a zero-emissions future by integrating best-in-class carbon capture into the most comprehensive emissions control system on the market.”

The Port’s partnership with STAX Engineering and investment in this technology are two of many steps Hueneme is taking on a strategic ZE2030 roadmap that will keep it on the path to become the nation’s first zero-emissions port by the end of the decade.

“Commerce and sustainability can go together, and we’re proving it at the Port of Hueneme. Our collective efforts will protect the Port’s role as a vital economic engine and safeguard community health at the same time,” said Kristin Decas, CEO, Port of Hueneme.

Media outlets in attendance, including KYET and KCLU, gathered interviews from STAX, Port leaders, elected officials, and clean air advocates before taking advantage of the rare opportunity to board a STAX barge. The event also showcased the Port’s overall ZE30 roadmap, which features shoreside power, air quality management, and fleet electrification in addition to decarbonization.

Download Media Assets: STAXeventMEDIA

Media Contact:

Zach Baliva - Public Information Officer & Director of Communications - PoH zbaliva@portofh.org | 805-616-6881

About STAX Engineering:

STAX Engineering is a leading maritime emissions capture and control company cleaning up the air around the world’s most congested ports. STAX’s patented, flexible exhaust capture system is designed to fit all ships without modification. Once the exhaust is captured and funneled into the STAX system, it is filtered. STAX removes 99% of particulate matter (PM) and 95% of oxides of nitrogen (NOx) before being released as purified gas. To date, STAX has treated at-berth vessels for more than 23,700 hours, capturing 181 tons of pollutants —and counting. In 2024, STAX was named a winner of Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech, recognizing its innovative contributions to emissions reduction and cleaner air solutions. Learn more at staxengineering.com.

About the Port of Hueneme:

The Port of Hueneme is one of the most productive and efficient commercial trade gateways for niche cargo on the West Coast. Five locally elected Port Commissioners govern the Port, which consistently ranks among the top ten US ports for automobiles and fresh produce. Port operations support the community by bringing $2.8 billion in economic activity and creating 24,997 trade-related jobs. Trade through the Port of Hueneme generates more than $236 million in direct and related state and local taxes, which fund vital community services. In 2017, the Port of Hueneme became the first port in California to become Green Marine certified and was voted the Greenest Port in the U.S. at the Green Shipping Summit. www.portofh.org.