Steve Harvey Joins Zaya Younan on The George Janko Show, Enjoying El Septimo’s Bordeaux France Cigar

Los Angeles, CA, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Septimo Cigars, a global luxury cigar brand known for its unparalleled craftsmanship and innovation, proudly announces the latest spotlight moment for the brand: legendary Family Feud Entertainer Steve Harvey was recently featured alongside El Septimo Chairman & CEO Zaya Younan on the popular George Janko Show, enjoying the distinguished El Septimo Bordeaux France cigar.

The special episode, which aired this week, captures an intimate and lively conversation between Harvey and Younan—two longtime best friends—who shared stories, laughs, and their mutual passion for premium cigars. As Steve Harvey lit up the Bordeaux France cigar, he praised El Septimo’s exceptional quality and revealed that he’s exclusively smoked El Septimo cigars ever since he was first introduced to the brand by Zaya Younan.

“Zaya changed the game for me,” said Harvey. “El Septimo cigars are in a league of their own. I don’t smoke anything else anymore—this Bordeaux France is absolute amazing.”

Known for his discerning taste and dedication to excellence in everything he does, Harvey’s endorsement speaks volumes about the luxury and prestige of El Septimo’s cigar line. The Bordeaux France cigar, one of El Septimo’s most celebrated blends, is renowned for its smooth, full-bodied flavor and elegant construction—perfectly embodying the sophistication and richness that define the El Septimo brand. You can purchase the cigar online directly through El Septimo's website, as well as its other many different cigar blends and sizes: https://el-septimo.com/shop/cigars/france-bordeaux/

Zaya Younan, who has transformed El Septimo into one of the fastest-growing luxury cigar brands in the world, commented:

“Having my dear friend Steve Harvey enjoy our cigars on such a public platform is an honor. His loyalty to El Septimo reflects the passion and commitment we bring to every blend we create. The Bordeaux France cigar is a masterpiece—and to see it enjoyed by someone of Steve’s caliber is a proud moment for all of us.”

This appearance marks another significant milestone in El Septimo's journey as it continues to redefine the cigar industry with luxury, innovation, and exclusivity.

About El Septimo Cigars

El Septimo Geneva is a premium cigar brand founded on the philosophy that luxury is a lifestyle. Handcrafted in Costa Rica with the world’s rarest aged tobaccos, El Septimo cigars deliver unmatched taste, complexity, and elegance. With a rapidly expanding global footprint and a portfolio of luxury lounges, El Septimo has become the choice for those who demand only the best.

