DL Mining launches zero-carbon staking service: AI-driven, high liquidity, institutional-grade security

DL Mining's latest zero-carbon staking service is an important extension of its cloud mining business, combining renewable energy, AI-optimized rewards and institutional-grade security, aiming to provide investors with a more environmentally friendly and efficient PoS (proof of stake) staking solution. The following are the core highlights and advantages of the service:





1. 100% renewable energy verification, 92% reduction in carbon emissions

DL Mining's staking nodes run entirely on solar and wind facilities in Scandinavia, and third-party audits verify that its carbon emissions are 92% lower than traditional mining. This move is in line with the global ESG (environmental, social and governance) investment trend, allowing investors to reduce their carbon footprint while earning income.

2. AI dynamically optimizes rewards to maximize returns

Use a proprietary algorithm to automatically adjust staking distribution between high-growth PoS chains such as ETH, SOL, ADA, etc. to ensure that the returns are better than traditional staking services.

Combined with real-time market data, staking strategies are optimized to increase annualized yield (APY).

3. Zero lock-up period + daily withdrawals to enhance liquidity

Unlike traditional staking, DL Mining allows withdrawals within 24 hours, with no mandatory lock-up period, and a minimum of $100 is required to participate.

Users can adjust funds at any time to avoid market volatility risks.

4. Institutional-level security and insurance protection

SOC 2 Type II certified infrastructure to ensure data and asset security.

Lloyd’s of London provides $250 million in insurance to cover potential default risks.

5. Climate positive impact: 2.5 tons of CO₂ offset for every $1,000 invested

Michael Roy, Chief Sustainability Officer of DL Mining, said that the platform’s staking model is not only profitable, but also has a quantifiable impact on the environment, with 2.5 tons of carbon dioxide offset for every $1,000 invested per year.

6. New trend among US investors: PoS staking demand surges

With the listing of Ethereum ETF on the NYSE and the increasing institutional adoption of Solana, DL Mining's one-click staking function has become a convenient option.

Register and receive $15 in platform credits to attract new users to quickly experience it.

7. How to start staking?

Register: Visit the DL Mining official website to receive a $15 reward.

Select the staking asset (ETH, SOL, ADA, etc.).

Deposit funds (minimum $100), and AI automatically optimizes returns.

Withdraw daily, and the returns will be credited to your account in real time.

About DL Mining

Founded in 2014, DL Mining operates the largest renewable energy staking network in Europe, serving 6.5 million users worldwide and supporting 10+ PoS assets. Its innovative model combines AI, green energy and institutional-level risk control to become a benchmark platform for sustainable finance.

For more information, visit the DL Mining official website or read its official announcement.