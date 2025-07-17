Superman™ Comic Art Coin and Medals Available on July 24

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting pre-orders for the first ever Comic Art Coin and Medals program depicting DC Super Hero, Superman™ on July 24 at noon ET. Products will be shipped in the Fall of 2025. These three products are the first coin and medals struck as part of the Comic Art Coin and Medal Program.

The United States Mint and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products are collaborating in the creation of stunning coin and medal designs to celebrate comic art, featuring DC comic book characters. This multi-year program features Super Heroes, who represent the best of American culture and values. This officially licensed Mint/DC collaboration is a must-have for fans and collectors alike.

Superman and his alter ego Clark Kent™ boldly adorn the 24-karat gold proof coin while depicting symbols of hope and strength. Get the Man of Tomorrow™ is rendered in the obverse (heads) design, which shows Superman flying over his family farm. The Sun not only nurtures the farmland where a young Clark Kent was raised by his adoptive parents, but it is also the primary source that fuels his incredible powers. Even so, it is the love, values, and inner strength instilled in him by Martha and Jonathan—Ma and Pa Kent—that ultimately made him a Super Hero. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2025.”

The reverse (tails) design explores the duality of identity inherent in the story of Superman and the concept of “the hero within.” Clark Kent is shown as a young adult, deep in thought as he watches a plane fly overhead. Although still young, Clark is mature enough to be aware of his capabilities and to contemplate what is possible. His father, Pa Kent, looks on in the distance and knows it is only a matter of time before Clark leaves home to fulfill his destiny. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “$50,” “1/2 OZ.,” and “.9999 FINE GOLD.”

The silver medals are struck in 99.9% fine silver and available in 1-ounce and 2.5-ounce product options, which showcase the Super Hero and his secret identity reflecting truth, justice, and bravery in a distinct matte finish. Obverse and reverse designs are similar to the 24-karat gold proof coin; however, both medals include the following inscriptions. Obverse: “LIBERTY” and “2025”; reverse: “SUPERMAN” and “HOPE AND STRENGTH.”

The obverse designs for the 24-karat gold proof coin and the silver medals were created and sculpted by the Mint’s Chief Engraver Joseph Menna, while Mint’s Medallic Artist Joseph V. Noorigian designed and sculpted the reverse designs.

To complement these stunning designs, each 24-karat gold coin and silver medal is encapsulated and packaged in a presentation case and is accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity (COA). The COAs for the 24-karat and 2.5-ounce silver medals will be numbered in the order the coins and medals are produced.

Product options, pricing, and order limits are below. To set up a “Remind Me” alert, visit the product page. Pricing for the gold product options is based on the Mint’s Pricing of Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, and Platinum Products Pricing Grid.

PRODUCT CODE PRODUCT NAME PRICE MINTAGE LIMIT HOUSEHOLD ORDER LIMIT 25DSS1 Comic Art 1 OZ Silver Medal $135.00 None 5 for the initial sale 25DSS2 Comic Art 2.5 OZ Silver Medal $275.00 25,000 1 for first 24 hours 25DSG Comic Art 24K Gold Proof coin Per Pricing Grid 10,000 1 for first 24 hours

The Mint will accept orders online.

The Comic Art Coin and Medals depicting Superman will also be available at the Mint’s sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint, Denver Mint, and the United States Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, D.C.

A Product Subscription Program is available for the 1-ounce silver medals. Subscriptions are limited to five per household (household limits subject to change) for the first 24 hours. Sign up once and you will receive the next product released in the series after the date of your registration, then continue to receive products until you end your subscription or until the series ends. For additional details about subscriptions, visit here.

In early 2026, the Mint will offer a set of three non-precious (clad) medals, one for each of the first three characters, Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman. This set will be a standard offering of the program, to be available after the launch of the individual products for the third character each year.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor, and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES: