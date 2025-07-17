Updated Data from Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Tegoprubart in Patients Undergoing Kidney Transplantation to be Presented at the World Transplant Congress 2025

IRVINE, Calif., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) (Nasdaq: ELDN) today announced that updated clinical data from its ongoing open-label Phase 1b study evaluating tegoprubart for the prevention of rejection in subjects undergoing kidney transplantation will be presented at the World Transplant Congress (WTC) taking place in San Francisco from August 2-6, 2025. The oral presentation will feature updated results from approximately 30 kidney transplant recipients and will be presented by Dr. John Gill from the University of British Columbia.

Details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Title: Tegoprubart, an Anti-CD40L Antibody, for the Prevention of Rejection in Kidney Transplantation: An Ongoing Phase 1b Study

Session: Oral Presentation, Kidney Novel Immunosuppressant Strategies

Presenter: John Gill, MD, MS, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada

Session Date and Time: Wednesday, August 6, 2025: 10:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. PT

Following the session, a copy of the presentation can be found on the Investor section of the Company’s website at https://ir.eledon.com/news-and-events/publications-and-presentations.

The Company will also sponsor a satellite symposium at WTC titled: “What Truly Defines Kidney Transplant Success: Early Rejection or Lasting Function?”, to be held on Sunday, August 3, at 1:00 pm PT. Faculty include Allan Kirk, MD, Duke University School of Medicine, Oriol Bestard, MD, PhD, MD, Vall d’Hebron University Hospital, John Gill, MD, MS, University of British Columbia, Alexandre Loupy, MD, PhD, Necker Hospital and Deirdre Sawinski, MD, Weill Cornell Medical College.

In addition to the oral presentation, new preclinical data, utilizing tegoprubart for the prevention of rejection in non-human primates undergoing liver transplantation, will be presented by Dr. Andrew Adams in a poster session:

Title: Anti-CD154 Facilitates Long-Term Liver Allograft Survival in Non-Human Primates

Session: Poster Presentation

Presenter: Andrew Adams, MD, PhD, University of Minnesota

Date and Time: Sunday, August 3, 2025, 3:30 p.m. PT



About Eledon Pharmaceuticals and tegoprubart

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company that is developing immune-modulating therapies for the management and treatment of life-threatening conditions. The Company’s lead investigational product is tegoprubart, an anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for the CD40 Ligand, a well-validated biological target that has broad therapeutic potential. The central role of CD40L signaling in both adaptive and innate immune cell activation and function positions it as an attractive target for non-lymphocyte depleting, immunomodulatory therapeutic intervention. The Company is building upon a deep historical knowledge of anti-CD40 Ligand biology to conduct preclinical and clinical studies in kidney allograft transplantation, xenotransplantation, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Eledon is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.eledon.com.

