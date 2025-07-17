Credit Acceptance Named 2025 Top Workplace in Financial Services

Southfield, Michigan, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has been named a 2025 Top Workplace in Financial Services for the second consecutive year. We ranked #4 in the 1,000+ employee size category, up five spots from last year.

“Our goal is to create a workplace where team members love coming to work because they know they can make a difference,” said Ken Booth, Chief Executive Officer, Credit Acceptance. “Through a meaningful mission that gives team members opportunities to positively impact the lives of our customers, our listening culture where every voice matters, and a commitment to remote work that provides incredible flexibility, it’s clear why we’re consistently recognized as a great place to work.”

Alongside our mission of changing lives, our PRIDE values—Positive, Respectful, Insightful, Direct, Earnest—are the foundation of our culture. By living these values each day, team members create an environment where trust is built, collaboration thrives, and every person feels empowered to make a difference.

This is the fourth workplace award we have received this year, including reaching #34 on Fortune’s 2025 100 Best Companies to Work For® list and #2 on the 2025 Top Workplaces USA list.

The Top Workplaces USA Awards are based on a survey administered by Energage which measures 15 culture drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

About Credit Acceptance

We make vehicle ownership possible by providing innovative financing solutions that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles, or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com .

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.