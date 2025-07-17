Exagen Inc. Appoints Chas McKhann to Board of Directors

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), a leading provider of innovative autoimmune testing solutions, announced today the appointment of Chas McKhann to its Board of Directors, effective July 17, 2025.

Mr. McKhann is an accomplished leader with over 25 years of experience in the life sciences industry, including Board and C-suite positions leading turnaround and transformational growth at multiple medical technology companies. Most recently, Mr. McKhann served as Board member, President and CEO of Silk Road Medical, and prior to that, Apollo Endosurgery, both Nasdaq-listed companies acquired by Boston Scientific, resulting in significant shareholder returns. Previously, Mr. McKhann served as Chief Commercial Officer at Torax Medical and Intersect ENT. Mr. McKhann holds a B.A. in Political Science and an M.B.A. from Stanford University.

“I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Chas to the Board of Directors at Exagen. His exceptional leadership across multiple innovative life science companies and deep commercial expertise will be invaluable as we continue to drive growth and advance patient care,” said John Aballi, President and CEO of Exagen.

“I’m honored to join the Board of Directors at Exagen, a company transforming autoimmune diagnostics through innovation and dedication to patient care. I look forward to working alongside the leadership team and fellow board members to help drive strategic growth and create long-term value for patients, providers, and shareholders,” said McKhann.

