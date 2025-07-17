Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces First Half 2025 Performance

BALTIMORE, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) announces the Fund’s investment returns for the first half of 2025. The total return on the Fund’s net asset value for the first half of 2025 was 2.3%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. The comparable figures for the S&P Energy Sector and the S&P 500 Materials Sector were 0.8% and 6.0%, respectively. Our benchmark, which is comprised of the S&P 500 Energy Sector (80%) and the S&P 500 Materials Sector (20%), returned 1.8%. The total return on the Fund’s market price for the same period was 3.1%.

The Semi-Annual Report to Shareholders is expected to be available on or about July 23, 2025.

ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (6/30/2025)
     
 1 Year3 Year5 Year10 Year
Adams Natural Resources Fund (NAV)-2.2%10.7%21.2%6.1%
Adams Natural Resources Fund (market price)1.7%12.3%22.1%6.8%
S&P 500 Energy Sector-4.0%9.7%22.5%5.5%
S&P 500 Materials Sector1.9%8.4%11.6%8.5%
 

NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED

The Fund’s net asset value at June 30, 2025, compared with the year earlier, was:

 6/30/20256/30/2024
Net assets$634,743,865$689,986,546
Shares outstanding26,888,69725,453,641
Net asset value per share$23.61$27.11
 


TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (6/30/2025)
 
 % of Net Assets
Exxon Mobil Corporation22.7%
Chevron Corporation 11.5%
ConocoPhilips5.3%
Linde plc4.7%
EOG Resources, Inc.3.8%
Williams Companies, Inc.3.6%
Kinder Morgan, Inc.2.9%
Hess Corporation2.9%
Phillips 662.8%
Marathon Petroleum Corporation2.7%
     Total62.9%
  


INDUSTRY WEIGHTINGS (6/30/2025)
  
 % of Net Assets
Energy 
Integrated Oil & Gas35.1%
Exploration & Production19.8%
Storage & Transportation11.6%
Refining & Marketing7.2%
Equipment & Services5.1%
  
Materials 
Chemicals13.6%
Metals & Mining3.6%
Containers & Packaging1.8%
Construction Materials1.6%
  


About Adams Funds

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 90 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.

For further information: adamsfunds.com/about/contact or 800.638.2479


