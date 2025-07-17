AWG Crypto Launches XRP Cloud Mining App - Mine XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE) Anywhere with Your Smartphone

London, UK, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the global cryptocurrency market expands, AWG Crypto, has released a new mobile app that redefines the way users participate in cryptocurrency mining. The app brings a seamless experience to users who want to earn passive income through Ripple (XRP), Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and other mainstream digital assets without the need to own hardware or technical expertise.

Unlike traditional mining that requires expensive mining machines and ongoing maintenance, AWG Crypto takes a mobile-first approach to mining, allowing users to mine through cloud infrastructure hosted in global data centers. Users only need a smartphone to register, activate mining contracts, and receive daily returns.

Sign up and get $12, the first step to "earn money while lying down"

In order to lower the threshold for user participation, AWG Crypto launched a "Registration Reward" program for new users: after completing the registration, you can get $12 in experience points, which can be directly used to purchase cloud computing contracts and start XRP mining income. This benefit not only allows novice users to experience platform services at zero cost, but also demonstrates AWG Crypto's confidence in its own technology and profitability.





Sign in at $0.6 per day, stable and uninterrupted income

AWG Crypto breaks the traditional mining platform's "passive waiting for income" model and launches a daily sign-in reward mechanism. Users only need to log in to the platform and sign in every day to get an additional $0.6 cash reward. The income will be credited in real time and can be withdrawn or reinvested. This design not only improves user stickiness, but also makes "small continuous income" possible, especially for investors who pursue stable income.

Invite friends to enjoy ladder rewards, up to 4.5% profit reward

In order to encourage users to share digital wealth opportunities, AWG Crypto now launches an affiliate program, where you can get commissions by recommending friends to invest for you. You can start making money without investing, for example: if the friend you recommend successfully purchases a $10,000 package, you can get a $300 commission. After inviting a certain number of active referrals, you will receive a one-time fixed bonus of up to $22,000. No matter how many people you recommend, your income potential is unlimited!

AWG Crypto is deeply involved in the field of cloud computing power, providing contracts for mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, FIL, XRP, USDT, etc, and has designed a variety of solutions based on user risk preferences, capital scale, etc.:

Novice contract: starting from $12, suitable for small-scale trials;

Solid contract: term 5-30 days, daily yield 1.35%-1.5%

High-yield contract: period 45 to 60 days, daily yield up to 1.68%-2.0%

Diverse contract options to meet the needs of users at all levels

Technology ensures safety, and profits are transparent and traceable

AWG Crypto uses multiple encryption technologies and hot and cold wallet separation storage solutions, and is audited by a third-party organization to ensure the security of user assets and data. The platform's revenue is automatically settled daily, and users can view the computing power operation status and revenue details in real time through the APP or official website, truly realizing the "visualization of the mining process."





User evaluation and market recognition

Since its launch in 2018, AWG Crypto has attracted more than 8.3 million users worldwide, and its "low threshold + high flexibility" model has been widely praised worldwide. A user from the United States reported: "Through sign-in and invitation rewards, I can earn an extra $500 per month. Through contract mining, I have truly achieved passive income."

Act now to seize the opportunity of digital wealth

From now on, visit the AWG Crypto official website to complete the registration, you can unlock a $12 bonus, participate in the sign-in invitation event, and experience the new mining mode of "multiple income superposition". Whether you are a cryptocurrency novice or a veteran player, AWG Crypto will become your ideal partner for digital asset layout.

About AWG Crypto

AWG Crypto is relying on self-built mining farms and joint mining pool computing power to provide users with safe and efficient digital currency mining solutions. The platform adheres to the concept of "user first" and is committed to lowering the industry participation threshold through technological innovation and promoting the development of inclusive finance.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment invitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in financial losses. It is strongly recommended that you conduct due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.