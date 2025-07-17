Alcorn State University named to Money’s Best Colleges 2025 list

Lorman, Mississippi, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcorn State University has been named to Money’s Best Colleges 2025 list, making it the only four-year public historically Black college and university in Mississippi chosen for this year’s ranking.

Money’s analysis showcases the country’s top 732 colleges based on graduation rates, cost of attendance, financial aid, alumni salaries and other key metrics.

“We continue to showcase the affordable and quality education that Alcorn offers,” said Dr. Tracy M. Cook, president of Alcorn State. “It is an honor to be selected by Money for its Best Colleges 2025 list. I want to thank our students, faculty and staff for making this recognition possible.”

According to Money, “there isn’t one ‘best’ college for every student, but our star ratings on more than 700 colleges can help you build a list of standout schools that fit your budget.”

Data collection and analysis for the ratings were led by Money’s rankings partner, Witlytic. Money’s editorial staff is responsible for the final ratings decisions.

Alcorn State University is the nation’s first public, historically Black, land-grant university. Alcorn offers bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees in nearly 50 top-degree programs. Located on 1700 acres in Lorman, Mississippi, with additional campuses in Vicksburg and Natchez, the University is celebrating 154 years of academic excellence.

In addition to its generous scholarship opportunities, Alcorn has earned nationwide recognition in nursing, music, STEM, agricultural research, and the liberal arts. Outside of the classroom, students are involved in NCAA Division I athletics as well as more than 85 organizations and clubs, including student-run radio and television stations, study abroad, and the 200-strong Sounds of Dyn-O-Mite Marching Band featuring the Golden Girls. Learn more about our programs at www.alcorn.edu.

