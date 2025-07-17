BREAKING: Capricor Therapeutics Sued For Securities Fraud; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton to Potentially Recover Losses

BOSTON, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton announces that a securities fraud lawsuit has been filed against Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CAPR) and certain of its executives. Investors who have lost money in their Capricor Therapeutics investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://blockleviton.com/cases/capr.

What is this all about?

The complaint alleges that Capricor Therapeutics made false and misleading statements about the safety and efficacy of their lead drug candidate, deramiocel, for treating cardiomyopathy associated with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The complaint claims that while Capricor provided positive updates about deramiocel’s progress toward FDA approval, including a mid-cycle review with no significant deficiencies and a planned advisory committee meeting, they concealed adverse data from the Phase 2 HOPE-2 trial. This led to artificially inflated stock prices, which dropped significantly after key revelations: a May 5, 2025, press release caused a decline from $10.30 to $7.30 per share; a June 20, 2025, report of the FDA canceling an advisory meeting due to skepticism about the drug’s efficacy further reduced the stock price from $11.94 to $8.26; and a July 11, 2025, FDA Complete Response Letter denying the Biologics License Application for insufficient evidence of effectiveness and manufacturing issues caused a final drop from $11.40 to $7.64 per share, resulting in significant investor losses.

‍ Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. common stock between October 9, 2024, and July 10, 2025, and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is September 15, 2025. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at shareholders@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Whistleblower?

If you have non-public information about Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at whistleblowers@blockleviton.com or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. Our attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, call (888) 256-2510 or email shareholders@blockleviton.com with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (888) 256-2510

Email: shareholders@blockleviton.com