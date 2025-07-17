iAnthus Continues Expansion in Florida with GrowHealthy Dispensary of Palm Harbor

NEW YORK and TORONTO, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (“iAnthus” or the “Company”) (CSE: IAN, OTCQB: ITHUF), which owns, operates and partners with regulated cannabis operations across the United States, has announced the opening of its 22nd GrowHealthy dispensary in Florida, now serving patients in Palm Harbor. The new dispensary opened last week with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a three-day celebration that included exclusive promotions, live events, and access to new, premium Sunshine State products.

“The Palm Harbor community has been asking for a GrowHealthy location for some time, and we are thrilled to finally open our doors,” said Kelly Heinichen, Vice President of Retail Operations at iAnthus. “From day one, our focus has been clear – offer safe, consistent access to the highest quality medical cannabis in Florida. Everything about this space – from the layout to the lighting to the local vibes – was built with the patient in mind.”

GrowHealthy’s commitment to high-quality genetics and whole-plant wellness sets it apart in a crowded market. As a company built by cultivators and caregivers, GrowHealthy continues to lead with flower-first values, local relationships, and a deep respect for the plant. Patients of the dispensary have access to a variety of products, including flower, vapes, concentrates and other medicinal offerings.

“From the moment you walk in, you feel it – the energy, the intention, the hospitality,” said Kassandra Jones, District Manager at GrowHealthy. “Whether you’re new to medical cannabis or a seasoned patient, our Palm Harbor team is here to listen, guide, and make sure every patient leaves feeling more confident in their wellness journey.”

The grand opening is part of iAnthus’ broader strategy to expand access to high-quality cannabis across Florida while delivering a modern, approachable retail experience that redefines what a dispensary can be.

Located at 2431 Tampa Road, Palm Harbor, Florida (across from the Ferrari dealership), the dispensary will be open Monday-Saturday 9am-8:30pm and Sunday 9am-8pm.

About iAnthus

iAnthus is a vertically integrated cannabis company on a mission to build premium brands through a network of cultivation, production, and retail operations across the United States. Backed by a leadership team with deep expertise in cultivation, operations, and capital markets, the company strategically leverages acquisition-driven growth and access to capital to create long-term competitive advantage. iAnthus’ brand portfolio includes: MPX, Anthologie, Black Label, Cheetah, Frūtful, Last Resort, Moodz and Sunshine State. For more information, visit www.iAnthus.com.

