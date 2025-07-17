Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Against Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) on Behalf of Investors

NEW YORK, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Encompass Health Corporation (“Encompass Health” or the “Company”) (NYSE:EHC). The investigation concerns whether Encompass Health and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On July 15, 2025, The New York Times published an article highlighting safety concerns at several of Encompass Health’s rehabilitation hospitals. Specifically, the article revealed that federal data and inspection reports show that Encompass Health’s hospitals have “statistically significantly worse rates of potentially preventable readmissions.” The report further revealed “alarming mistakes” including carbon monoxide poisoning, medication errors, and bed alarm failures leading to fatalities of patients in their care.

On this news, the price of Encompass Health’s shares declined by $12.39, or approximately 10.4%, to close at $107.28 per share on July 15, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

