New EXL Survey Shows Most Australian Businesses Aren’t Ready for AI—But Expect It to Drive Growth

SYDNEY, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australian business leaders believe artificial intelligence (AI) and data will play a major role in future growth, but most aren’t prepared to use them. That’s the message from EXL’s new 2025 Enterprise AI Study, which surveyed executives across a wide range of industries.

The findings show a clear confidence gap. While a majority of respondents are aiming for business expansion, with 64% confident in their growth outlook, most are still in early or planning phases when it comes to adopting AI, setting data strategy, or building internal capability. Trust in AI is also low, with only 27% of respondents saying they feel confident in the accuracy of AI-generated insights to guide decisions.

The survey paints a picture of ambition in need of follow-through.

Key findings include:

Most businesses have not implemented AI to support operations or decision-making. Only 34% say they have done so, while 45% have not started.



A large portion of organisations either don’t have a data strategy (35%) or are still planning to implement one (18%), leaving more than half without clear direction or governance.



Only 27% of businesses review their AI strategies quarterly or more often.



Few organisations have clear ethical protocols in place for AI. Only 41% say they’ve established guardrails, despite 44% rating regulatory compliance as extremely important.

Villas Madan, EXL’s Head of APAC, says the findings aren't a surprise. They reflect what the team sees on the ground every day, but now they have the data to back it up.

“AI is no longer experimental, it’s expected. The fact that only a third of companies have implemented it, and fewer than half feel confident in their approach, tells us there’s a bigger issue,” said Madan. “The appetite is there, but delivery is lagging. This is the moment to get serious about building the systems, teams, and habits that make AI work.”

The report suggests that without regular review, strong leadership and a shift in internal operations, many companies risk being left behind in a market that’s already accelerating.

EXL continues to work with clients across banking, insurance, healthcare, retail and more, helping them move beyond pilot projects to proven, scalable AI-driven solutions.

See the full Enterprise AI Study HERE



