BIOHAVEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Biohaven Ltd. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Biohaven (BHVN) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Biohaven Ltd. (“Biohaven” or the “Company”) (NYSE:BHVN) in the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Biohaven securities between March 24, 2023 and May 14, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 12, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) troriluzole's regulatory prospects as a treatment for SCA, and/or the sufficiency of data that Biohaven submitted in support of troriluzole's regulatory approval for this indication, were overstated; (2) BHV-7000's efficacy and clinical prospects as a treatment for bipolar disorder were likewise overstated; (3) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a significant negative impact on Biohaven's business and financial condition; and (4) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

