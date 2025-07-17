APPLE INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Continues Investigation on Behalf of Apple Inc. Investors

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Apple (AAPL) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Apple and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Apple Inc. (“Apple” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:AAPL) on behalf of Apple stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Apple has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

Then, Apple announced on March 7, 2025, that the availability of Apple Intelligence would be significantly delayed, and that the Company "needed more time to finish developing the new Siri features" that would enhance Siri's AI capabilities and anticipated "rolling them out in the coming year."

Following this news, the price of Apple common stock fell over 5% on March 10, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Apple shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X.

Contact Information: