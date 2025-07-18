Petomg Introduces Ethically Made Cat Furniture Inspired by Founders’ Rescue Cat Experience

ANAHEIM, CA, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMG International Trading Co., Limited has announced a new cat furniture product line under the brand name Petomg, developed in response to safety concerns after a domestic incident involving a rescued stray cat named Clover. The company cites this event as the catalyst for creating an alternative to common particleboard-based pet furnishings, which it believes lack durability and long-term reliability.

The new line includes a range of handcrafted cat furniture made exclusively from real rubberwood; a material selected for its density, structural stability, and suitability for integration into home environments. According to the company, the use of rubberwood distinguishes Petomg products from mass-produced alternatives that rely heavily on engineered wood and glue-based composites.

The brand’s official entry into the home pet furnishings category represents a shift in focus for OMG International Trading Co., Limited, a company previously centered on broader home goods. The firm stated that this expansion aligns with consumer demand for pet furnishings that prioritize safety, structural integrity, and home-compatibility in their design.

“The product direction was prompted by a specific safety concern in the home, not by a market opportunity,” said Zheng ZhiYu, Designer at OMG International Trading Co., Limited. “The design process started with a need to replace an unstable cat tree. That led to a broader inquiry into what constitutes safe and sustainable pet furniture.”

Material Selection and Market Positioning

Unlike typical cat furniture constructed from fiberboard or medium-density particleboard, Petomg’s product line incorporates only solid rubberwood. The company noted that rubberwood is generally less common in pet furniture due to its higher material cost and heavier weight. However, OMG International Trading Co., Limited stated that the decision to use this material was made early in the design phase and maintained through production, citing benefits such as structural resilience, longevity, and reduced use of adhesives.

Survey data collected by the company in late 2024 supports the decision. Among respondents, 72% identified material durability and safety as key decision-making factors in purchasing pet furniture. Additionally, 65% indicated dissatisfaction with traditional pet furniture products, citing concerns including instability, perceived lack of safety, and incompatibility with home décor.

The company said that each piece in the Petomg collection is finished by hand, with designs intended to blend into modern living spaces while accommodating the physical needs of cats. The product line includes wall-mounted shelving, vertical climbing towers, and modular floor units, though specific product SKUs were not disclosed at this time.

Industry Context

The announcement comes as the global pet furniture segment continues to grow, supported by increasing pet ownership and demand for home furnishings that serve functional and aesthetic purposes. According to publicly available market research, the global pet furniture industry is projected to reach a market value of $4.3 billion by 2027. Within that, demand for sustainable and design-focused offerings is expected to account for a growing share of consumer spending.

In this context, Petomg’s entry may serve as a response to emerging gaps in product quality, particularly among offerings marketed toward design-conscious pet owners. While the company did not disclose projected sales targets or market share goals, it indicated that the product line will remain focused on small-batch, material-led development.

“Timeliness is not the driver here,” ZhiYu said. “We are not responding to seasonal trends or aiming to produce at scale. The decision to move forward with rubberwood was not commercially motivated; it was a matter of material suitability and long-term safety.”

Corporate Intent and Governance

OMG International Trading Co., Limited confirmed that Petomg will be positioned as a long-term product division within the company’s broader home furnishings category. Operations for the Petomg brand will continue to be managed out of the firm’s Anaheim location, with product design and development led internally.

According to corporate documentation, the brand will not pursue comparisons to competing companies or attempt to position itself as a replacement for other brands. The company emphasized that Petomg is not intended to disrupt or comment on the practices of other pet furniture manufacturers, but instead exists as a response to a specific incident that highlighted a gap in the available market.

Availability and Consumer Access

As of this announcement, Petomg products are available for purchase through the company’s official website at https://petomg.com. Distribution will initially be limited to direct-to-consumer sales channels, with no plans for third-party retail partnerships disclosed at this time.

OMG International Trading Co., Limited stated that product documentation, material sourcing details, and care information will be provided to customers at the point of sale. Customer support and inquiries will be handled directly by the company’s team.

The company has not indicated plans for media campaigns or advertising surrounding the launch. Instead, it views this announcement as a formal notification of the product line’s availability and underlying rationale.

About OMG International Trading Co., Limited

OMG International Trading Co., Limited is a California-based company engaged in the design and distribution of home lifestyle products. The company maintains a focus on material integrity and function-driven design, with a growing emphasis on companion animal well-being in domestic environments.









