Evolutionary.org introduces new 2025 bodybuilding show series and exclusive MuscleMecca forum

PORTLAND, Ore., July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- evolutionary.org, a leading online community dedicated to bodybuilding and fitness, today announced the launch of a new series of bodybuilding shows scheduled throughout 2025. In addition, the site is opening a members-only sub-forum exclusively for serious competitors: MuscleMecca. This new space offers focused discussion, training strategies, competition insights, and peer networking.





The 2025 lineup will feature at least four sanctioned natural bodybuilding competitions hosted across the United States. These events are designed to provide aspiring athletes with regional opportunities to compete in front of a live audience, earn rankings, and secure invitations to national championships. Full schedules, registration details, prize information, and event rules will be available via the main forum and event pages on evolutionary.org.

In anticipation of increased excitement around the 2025 shows, evolutionary.org is also debuting a private sub-forum called MuscleMecca. Accessible only to registered competitive athletes, MuscleMecca offers a dedicated venue for detailed discussions about contest prep, nutrition plans, posing guides, coaching referrals, and post-show reflections. Eligible members can request access through the site, with approval based on track record or show participation.

Access the new MuscleMecca forum here: https://www.evolutionary.org/forums/forums/musclemecca-bodybuilding-forum.275/

Quote from the founder

“The launch of our 2025 bodybuilding show series along with MuscleMecca underscores our commitment to helping athletes grow,” said Morgan Ellis, founder and CEO of evolutionary.org, headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “Our community is stronger when competitors can connect, learn, and push each other. MuscleMecca provides a safe, focused space to support serious athletes every step of the way.”

Quote from a featured athlete

“I’ve been training for my pro card since 2023, and having access to MuscleMecca means I can share strategies and get real feedback from peers who know what it takes,” said Maria Chavez, a regional competitor based in Seattle. “It’s elevated my preparation and motivation.”

Key highlights of the 2025 bodybuilding event series

• Four regional shows across the western, midwestern, southern, and northeastern United States

• Natural bodybuilding focus with strict drug-testing protocols

• Multiple award categories including classic physique, physique, bodybuilding, and fitness model

• Prizes include trophies, cash awards, sponsor booths, and certification opportunities for judges and coaches

• Early-bird pricing and online registration portal launching July 15, 2025

The MuscleMecca forum enhances the site’s existing structure by creating a secure members-only section. Participants will enjoy:

• Training logs and critique threads

• Contest posing and attire galleries

• Verified coach and prep-team listings

• Event announcements and athlete meet-ups

• Private messaging and accountability circles

About evolutionary.org

evolutionary.org is an online platform created in 2015 to serve serious bodybuilders, athletes, and coaches. The site offers forums covering workout routines, nutrition, supplementation, competition topics, injury prevention, and mindset strategies. With tens of thousands of active members worldwide, evolutionary.org aims to foster authentic, science-backed discussion and peer support within the bodybuilding community.



Media contact

Jordan Riley

Communications Director

evolutionary.org

4735 Northeast Broadway Street

Portland, OR 97213, USA

Phone: (503) 555-7428

Email: support@evolutionary.org

