Ruotong Gao Featured in XYZ Media’s “Next Generation of Innovators” for Developing a Novel Molecular Imprinted Polymer for Electrochemical Sweat Sensor

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XYZ Media, a leader in digital storytelling at the intersection of education and innovation, is proud to announce the newest feature in its “Next Generation of Innovators” series. This digital campaign spotlights young trailblazers creating innovative solutions to global challenges. The new feature highlights Ruotong Gao for developing a wearable electrochemical sweat sensor that uses synthetic molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs) to detect cardiovascular biomarkers in real time. Gao’s sensor, capable of nanomolar detection of L-arginine, offers a non-invasive and highly selective diagnostic platform for early-stage cardiovascular disease monitoring.

"I drew my inspiration from what I felt could actually improve the patient experience," Gao explained. "Our current healthcare system typically revolves around treatment post-symptoms but could benefit tremendously from early biomarker-based detection of diseases."

Gao’s wearable sensor relies on highly selective synthetic antibodies — MIPs — he engineered to target L-arginine, a key cardiovascular biomarker. These specialized polymers enable precise amino acid detection in sweat, offering real-time, non-invasive insights into heart health without the need for invasive blood sampling. "There were many challenges I faced within my project, but the main one was the issue of synthesizing the MIPs," said Gao. "I addressed this with heavy optimization of my procedure and many repetitions, taking around several months to get a working result."

The sensor is built with tiny platinum wires coated with a special conductive material, designed to comfortably adhere to the skin. It measures electrical changes in sweat using a method called electrochemical impedance spectroscopy. Gao’s sensor also achieved nanomolar-level detection of L-arginine with high selectivity—demonstrating a threefold higher impedance signal compared to structurally similar amino acids such as lysine and citrulline.

In today’s world where cardiovascular diseases remain one of the leading causes of death, Gao’s work leads to a future of personalized, real-time healthcare, where conditions like hypertension or atherosclerosis can be detected long before symptoms appear. "My hopes are that, in the future, everyone will have access to a more personalized system for medicine, allowing for point-of-care monitoring by healthcare professionals, early detection, and in general, a better understanding of the state of our bodies," Gao added.

"Ruotong Gao sets the perfect example of what we look for in a 'Next Generation Innovator,'" stated Jordan Hayes, Director of Communications at XYZ Media. "Through combining chemistry, materials science, and biomedical design, Gao is making cardiovascular disease detection more simple, less expensive, more accessible for all patients."

