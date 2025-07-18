MoneyHero Group Announces Winners of the SingSaver Best-Of Awards

SINGAPORE, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ: MNY ) (“MoneyHero” or the “Company”), a leading personal finance aggregation and comparison platform, as well as a digital insurance brokerage provider in Greater Southeast Asia, successfully hosted the inaugural MoneyHero Group Presents: SingSaver Best-Of Awards gala on 17 July 2025. The event celebrated credit cards, investment products, insurance offerings, and digital banks that deliver the most exceptional value to Singapore consumers.

The gala was well attended by over 170 guests, including senior executives from leading financial institutions, industry experts, and members of the media. This milestone event underscored MoneyHero’s commitment to promoting financial literacy and driving excellence within Singapore’s personal finance landscape.

Beyond recognising excellence, the event fostered valuable connections across MoneyHero’s extensive network of partnerships, strengthening collaboration and supporting the continued growth of the personal finance ecosystem in Singapore.

A total of 45 awards were presented across categories, such as credit cards, digital banks, investment products, and insurance. Winners this year included:

Best Credit Card for Travel Rewards: UOB Visa Signature Card

UOB Visa Signature Card Best Credit Card for Dining: HSBC Live+ Credit Card

HSBC Live+ Credit Card Best Credit Card for Shopping: OCBC Rewards Card

OCBC Rewards Card Best Credit Card for Everyday Spending: DBS yuu Card

DBS yuu Card Best Premium Credit Card: Citi Prestige Card

Citi Prestige Card Best Credit Card for Simple Cashback: SCB Simply Cash Credit Card

SCB Simply Cash Credit Card Best Digital Bank for Seamless Onboarding: Trust Bank

Trust Bank Best Digital Bank for Integrated Investing Options: MariBank

MariBank Best Brokerage for Global Trading Experience for Everyday Investors: Tiger Brokers

Tiger Brokers Best Brokerage for US, SG, and HK Stocks: Webull Singapore

Webull Singapore Best Brokerage for Beginner Investors in Singapore: Moomoo Singapore

Moomoo Singapore Best Overall Travel Insurance Plan: FWD Premium

FWD Premium Top-Selling Insurance Provider on SingSaver: MSIG Insurance

MSIG Insurance Best Global Insurance Provider: Allianz Partners

A full list of awardees and details of the judging methodology are available at:

https://www.singsaver.com.sg/campaign/best-of-awards-2025

Rohith Murthy, CEO of MoneyHero, said: “The inaugural MoneyHero Group Presents: SingSaver Best-Of Awards was a landmark event that brought together the personal finance community to recognise and celebrate products that deliver exceptional value to Singaporeans. By uniting our partners through this annual event, we aim to strengthen collaboration and foster innovation across the ecosystem—an approach we plan to extend to all markets where we operate. We sincerely thank the winners, nominees, judges, and attendees for their valuable contributions to this milestone event and their shared commitments to advancing financial empowerment.”

Catherine Pang, Sales Director at Allianz Partners Singapore said: “We are honoured to be recognised in SingSaver Best-of Awards 2025. At Allianz Partners, our mission has always been to provide travellers with peace of mind through comprehensive, accessible, and responsive travel insurance solutions. This award is a reflection of the trust our customers place in us and the dedication of our team to deliver exceptional service — from seamless digital claims to round-the-clock emergency assistance. We are proud to stand alongside SingSaver and MoneyHero Group in empowering consumers to make informed financial decisions, and we remain committed to protecting every journey, near or far.”

Gourab Kundu, Head of Digital Growth for Asia South at Citi Wealth said: “We’re honoured that the Citi Prestige and Citi Cash Back credit cards have been recognised at the inaugural SingSaver Best-of Awards 2025. This recognition is a testament to our customer-centric focus, bringing the best proposition to our clients. Moving forward, we will continue to enhance our value proposition for customers to ensure our product offerings fit their lifestyles and their needs.”

​​​​​About SingSaver

SingSaver, part of MoneyHero Group (Nasdaq: MNY) – a market leading personal finance aggregation and comparison company in Greater Southeast Asia. Founded in May 2015, SingSaver has always been committed to matching consumers with the right financial products they need — from credit cards to personal loans, investing accounts to insurance policies, and much more. SingSaver helps thousands of consumers improve their money health with easy-to-use comparison platform along with impartial product reviews and extensive finance articles. For a full discovery, visit https://www.singsaver.com.sg/

About MoneyHero Group

MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ: MNY ) is a leading personal finance aggregation and comparison platform, as well as a digital insurance brokerage provider in Greater Southeast Asia. The Company operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and the Philippines. Its brand portfolio includes B2C platforms MoneyHero, SingSaver, Money101, Moneymax and Seedly, as well as the B2B platform Creatory. The Company also retains an equity stake in Malaysian fintech company, Jirnexu Pte. Ltd., parent company of Jirnexu Sdn. Bhd., the operator of RinggitPlus, Malaysia’s largest operating B2C platform. MoneyHero had over 260 commercial partner relationships as at 31 March 2025, and had approximately 5.7 million Monthly Unique Users across its platform for the three months ended 31 March 2025. The Company’s backers include Peter Thiel—co-founder of PayPal, Palantir Technologies, and the Founders Fund—and Hong Kong businessman, Richard Li, the founder and chairman of Pacific Century Group. To learn more about MoneyHero and how the innovative fintech company is driving APAC’s digital economy, please visit www.MoneyHeroGroup.com .

