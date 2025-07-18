SoulGen Launches Revolutionary Image to Video AI Platform with Industry-Leading Character Consistency

HONG KONG, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoulGen, a leading artificial intelligence company specializing in image to video AI technology, today announced the commercial launch of its proprietary platform that transforms static images into dynamic, professional-quality videos.





This breakthrough solution addresses critical market gaps in character consistency and processing speed that have limited widespread adoption of AI video generation tools.

The global image to video AI market, valued at $6.8 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $34.2 billion by 2030, driven by increasing demand for personalized content creation and automated video production capabilities across marketing, entertainment, and social media industries.

Breakthrough Performance Metrics

SoulGen's platform combines cutting-edge AI capabilities with enterprise-grade performance specifications that establish new industry standards for video generation technology:

Core Performance Benchmarks:

Cinema-Grade Visual Fidelity : VMAF score of 97.5% delivering cinema-quality output with no grain or color fade for pure visual immersion

: VMAF score of 97.5% delivering cinema-quality output with no grain or color fade for pure visual immersion Text-to-Video Precision : CLIP score of 0.92 and Text-Video Retrieval accuracy of 91% ensuring prompts manifest as matching scenes consistently

: CLIP score of 0.92 and Text-Video Retrieval accuracy of 91% ensuring prompts manifest as matching scenes consistently Frame-Perfect Accuracy : 38 dB PSNR and 0.964 SSIM achieving pixel-perfect accuracy and structural integrity between source and generated frames

: 38 dB PSNR and 0.964 SSIM achieving pixel-perfect accuracy and structural integrity between source and generated frames Perceptual Realism : LPIPS as low as 0.02 creating deep-feature distance virtually indistinguishable from real video

: LPIPS as low as 0.02 creating deep-feature distance virtually indistinguishable from real video Seamless Motion Flow : Temporal-SSIM of 0.98 and Flow Warping Error < 0.03 guaranteeing smooth frame transitions without stutter or glitch

: Temporal-SSIM of 0.98 and Flow Warping Error < 0.03 guaranteeing smooth frame transitions without stutter or glitch Extended Generation Capability : Up to 20-second continuous video generation at 0.08 s/frame with no stitching or interruption required

: Up to 20-second continuous video generation at 0.08 s/frame with no stitching or interruption required Identity Consistency : Face-ID consistency of 95.8% (ArcFace) plus Attribute Consistency of 97% maintaining stable character and prop appearance

: Face-ID consistency of 95.8% (ArcFace) plus Attribute Consistency of 97% maintaining stable character and prop appearance Lightning-Fast Processing : 0.08 s/frame latency with cloud-based architecture requiring no local GPU for real-time workflows

: 0.08 s/frame latency with cloud-based architecture requiring no local GPU for real-time workflows Authentic Video Distribution : FVD (Fréchet Video Distance) of just 115 positioning generated videos close to real video distributions

: FVD (Fréchet Video Distance) of just 115 positioning generated videos close to real video distributions Enterprise Reliability: Failure rate < 0.5% in stress tests with SUS usability score of 85/100 ensuring consistent performance

The platform's proprietary technologies address the primary technical barriers that have prevented widespread enterprise adoption of AI video generation tools, particularly the challenge of maintaining character consistency while delivering professional-quality output at scale.

Market Differentiation and Commercial Applications

"SoulGen's breakthrough in character consistency combined with industry-leading processing speed creates a compelling value proposition for enterprise customers and content creators who require reliable, scalable video production capabilities," said the Co-founder and CEO of SoulGen.

"Our technology delivers the reliability and quality standards necessary for commercial applications while dramatically reducing production time and costs."

The platform's advanced natural language processing capabilities enable users to generate videos that precisely match creative specifications through intuitive prompt-based controls, eliminating the technical expertise traditionally required for professional video production.

Target Markets and Revenue Opportunities

SoulGen's platform addresses multiple high-growth market segments including digital marketing for automated personalized video content creation, entertainment production for streamlined pre-visualization workflows, corporate communications for training and stakeholder content, and the creator economy for professional-grade video production capabilities.

The image to video AI platform includes advanced features such as one-click face replacement technology and 99.2% video smoothness ratings, ensuring professional output quality suitable for commercial deployment across multiple distribution channels.

Strategic Growth Outlook

"The convergence of improved AI model efficiency and growing demand for personalized video content creates an unprecedented opportunity for companies that can deliver reliable, scalable solutions," said the Co-founder and CTO of SoulGen.

"Our technology stack is designed to scale with enterprise requirements while maintaining the quality and consistency standards that commercial applications demand."

SoulGen's entry into the AI video generation market comes at a time of significant industry consolidation and technological advancement, positioning the platform for rapid market adoption through its focus on character consistency and processing speed advantages.

About SoulGen

SoulGen is a technology company focused on developing artificial intelligence solutions for visual content creation, with a specialization in image to video AI technology. The company's mission is to democratize access to professional-quality video generation through breakthrough AI technologies that prioritize technical excellence, creative flexibility, and commercial viability. SoulGen's platform serves content creators, marketing professionals, entertainment studios, and enterprise customers seeking to enhance their visual communication capabilities through advanced AI-powered tools.

For more information about SoulGen's image to video AI platform and business partnership opportunities, visit https://www.soulgen.net/ .

Media Contact:

Shawn Banks

Marketing Manager

business_shawnbanks@soulgen.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2d1acea1-c12b-4d6f-be15-52eaf79784d6