Start of construction of the first homes in phase II of the Luuslangi project

Liven Kodu 12 OÜ, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Liven AS, which is developing the Luuslang project, signed a general contractor agreement for the construction of the first residential buildings in phase II with Mitt & Perlebach OÜ, which was also the general contractor for phase I of the project. The construction of the four-storey residential buildings at Jalami 6/1 and Jalami 6/2, in the Astangu neighbourhood of Haabersti, will start on 1 August 2025.

During the construction, 39 new homes will be completed in autumn 2026, and the street and sewerage system on Astangu Street will be reconstructed. The total basic amount of the works is EUR 5.0 million plus VAT. Of the 39 homes to be built, 15, or 38%, have been sold to date.

At the end of 2023 80 homes of the phase I of Luuslang project were completed. In addition to the construction that will start in August, the following phases of the project will see the construction of a further 105 homes and a single-storey commercial building intended for catering use. Kadarik Tüür Arhitektid OÜ is the architect of the residential buildings. More information about the project can be found on the Luuslang website.





Joonas Joost

Liven AS CFO

E-mail: joonas.joost@liven.ee