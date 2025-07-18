L'Oreal, Henkel, Kao and Unilever Lead the $1.57 Billion Hair Serum Market: Focused Insights 2025-2030

Dublin, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hair Serum Market - Focused Insights 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Hair Serum Market was valued at USD 1.57 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 2.63 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 8.98%.







HAIR SERUM MARKET NEWS

In 2025, Unilever (Hindustan Unilever Limited) developed the advanced Dove Scalp + Hair Therapy Density Boost hair serum that combination of Zinc-peptide and niacinamide to grow over 10,000 new hair strands in eight weeks of use.

In 2023, Ivachi, a personal care brand launched a range of haircare product lines including hair serum - Hair Booster Serum to reduce hair fall and trigger hair growth.

In 2022, Briogo launched Destined for Destiny Peptide Hair Serum with a unique proposition for thicker and fuller hairs.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

By Ingredients: In 2024, the conventional segment accounted for around 70% share of the global hair serum market.

By Consumers: The men segment shows the highest growth of 9.21% during the forecast period.

By Applications: The treatment segment dominates and holds the largest global hair serum market share.

By Distribution Channels: The offline segment accounts for the largest share of the hair serum market.

By Geography: APAC dominates the hair serum market with the largest share of over 45% and shows the highest growth during the forecast period.

Growth Factor: The global hair serum market is set to grow due to a rise in the interest of male consumers in hair grooming products and growing target consumers for hair serums.

HAIR SERUM MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Active Ingredients - A Promising Future of Hair Serum



Globally, consumers have become more ingredient-conscious and ingredient-savvy, often scrutinizing product labels to avoid potentially harmful or irritating chemicals. Moreover, consumers are willing to pay a premium for better ingredients, rather than relying on general haircare solutions. The Global Cosmetic Industry article 2024 revealed that around 59% of buyers of haircare products, natural ingredients. Biotin, a water-soluble B vitamin, remains a popular choice ingredient for fuller and healthier hair. In addition, 60% of buyers look for plant and root extract active ingredients.



Attention Towards Clinically Effective Hair Serum



Consumers are becoming more aware of their personal care solutions and seeking innovative solutions. The innovative products offer both cosmetic as well as medical effects. This factor is gaining huge attention among consumers. The hair serum industry is not behind with this trend and is witnessing such new approaches, such as taming frizzy hair to boosting hair health. Kaya Clinics' Blog 2024 stated that hair serum emerged as an essential product to transform hair health.

Regular use of hair serum can improve the overall condition of your hair from the scalp. Furthermore, hair serums are also clinically proven to repair damaged and dry hair as well as regrowth of hairs. The Inde Wild blog 2024 reported that hair growth and nourishment hair serum products will have handpicked ingredients that help to encourage hair growth, stimulate the hair follicle, repair damaged hair, and keep hair manageable and shinier. A combination of some ingredients, such as redensyl, Procapil, caffeine, moringa, Baicapil, and others, supports hair growth as well as nourishment.



Rise in Interest of Male Consumers in Hair Grooming Products



In the pre-COVID-19 pandemic period, vendors were commonly focused on women consumers for their hair serums. However, the rapid change in men's personal care approaches during and after the pandemic significantly diverted the market landscape. Globally, the men's population has increased its spending on haircare and skincare. After the pandemic, men's beauty and personal care products have become popular. Now, there are several haircare products widely available for the men's population. Men are increasingly shopping for beauty and personal care products since the COVID-19 pandemic.



E-commerce - Expanding Access to Hair Serum



Over the years, there has been a major shift in consumer buying patterns from in-store purchases to online purchases. The hair serum industry witnessed significant growth in terms of revenue due to the significantly increased penetration of e-commerce channels. The acceptance rate of e-commerce channels among developed and developing countries is in rapid progress. The COVID-19 pandemic positively influences the sale of hair serum through e-commerce channels. The hair care industry has always been at the forefront of e-commerce reinvention and innovations. The companies that offer hair serum products mainly collaborate with global and domestic e-commerce channels are try to reach every single individual.



HAIR SERUM MARKET SEGMENT INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY INGREDIENTS



The global hair serum market by ingredients is segmented into conventional ingredients and organic ingredients. In 2024, the conventional segment accounted for around 70% market share. In hair serums, the conventional ingredients segment includes synthetic and chemical components that are claimed to deliver hair treatment benefits or enhance aesthetic appearance with minimal or no side effects. These ingredients are lab-tested and certified for use in haircare and management.

Hair serums typically contain chemicals such as sulfates, parabens, and artificial colors, which claim to nourish the hair, enhance its appearance, and reduce the risk of harmful side effects or long-term hair health issues. Synthetic ingredients are primarily used to create a protective layer on the hair and enhance shine. Hair serum development with such ingredients offers a range of clinical and aesthetic benefits. Furthermore, their supply and manufacturing make them accessible and available as per demand. These factors make them the most preferred choice for hair serum manufacturing.



INSIGHTS BY CONSUMER



By consumer, the men segment shows significant growth, with the fastest-growing CAGR of 9.21% during the forecast period. Male consumers are gradually shifting their attitudes toward grooming and personal care. Growing awareness through social media, the internet, and other sources, along with changing preferences in hair care, are key factors creating lucrative opportunities for segmental growth. Hair serum has now become equally popular among male and female consumer segments. The adoption of hair serum among men is becoming increasingly significant.

Vendors have begun developing hair serums specifically formulated for men. These products are known to smooth the hair cuticle, prevent frizz, and provide a sleek, shinier appearance. Recently, men's grooming trends have reached a peak. The demand for men's grooming and cosmetic products has grown rapidly in recent years.



INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION



Based on the application, the treatment segment accounted for the largest global hair serum market share. Hair serums are widely popular in hair care due to their ability to treat various hair conditions with regular use. Vendors are increasingly focusing on developing haircare-oriented serums that are suitable for all hair types while addressing specific concerns. Hair serums are most commonly used to target issues such as hair loss and hair damage. Recently, there has been a high demand for serums that protect against harmful light, pollution, and dirt.

Rising pollution levels and increased screen time are two major factors driving the demand for hair serums that provide a protective layer while managing both hair and scalp health. Additionally, vendors are placing greater emphasis on ingredients that can help treat baldness and promote new hair growth. These factors are propelling segmental growth.



INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



The global hair serum market by distribution channel is categorized into offline and online. The offline segment dominates and holds the largest market share in 2024. Offline distribution channels include supermarkets and hypermarkets, drugstores and pharmacies, wellness stores, beauty stores, and other retail outlets. When purchasing hair serums, consumers typically look for price comparisons, a wide range of brands, product certifications, and detailed ingredient information. Offline distribution channels fulfill these needs by offering physical access to products and the opportunity for hands-on experience. A majority of consumers often consult with family, friends, and medical professionals before purchasing hair serums. These consultations frequently influence purchases made through physical stores, thereby increasing sales through nearby offline outlets.



Drugstores and pharmacies are among the leading revenue contributors to the global hair serum market. With rising concerns about hair loss and baldness, more people are seeking medical consultations. Medical professionals often recommend clinically proven hair serums or products that claim to support hair health management. This has driven increased sales through drugstores and pharmacies. According to the Exploding Topics blog (2025), over 80% of consumers in the U.S. prefer to purchase cosmetic products in stores due to trust and ease of access. Among these, drugstores and pharmacies are considered the most reliable channels for cosmetic purchases.



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



Asia-Pacific (APAC) dominates the hair serum market with the largest share of over 45% and shows the highest growth during the forecast period. APAC is one of the major regions for hair care product consumption and is expected to witness lucrative revenue growth opportunities in the future. Consumers in APAC place greater emphasis on natural ingredients that promote hair health, compared to other regions. This preference is driving the adoption of advanced hair serum solutions. China and India are the two largest markets for hair serums in the region. The presence of a large potential consumer base, along with high awareness about hair care products, is propelling significant market growth in these countries.



Within APAC, China, India, Japan, and South Korea are key countries experiencing rapid transformation in personal care routines. South Korea, in particular, is renowned for its K-beauty practices, which are influencing grooming habits across the region. The growing usage of hair serums throughout APAC represents a strong opportunity for future revenue growth.



HAIR SERUM MARKET COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The global hair serum market report consists of exclusive data on 29 vendors. L'Oreal Groupe, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corporation, and Unilever are some of the leading companies that account for the highest market share in the global hair serum market. These vendors offer high-quality and advanced hair serum solutions that meet consumer requirements while complying with regulatory standards.



Major market players are enhancing the efficiency of their products and strengthening their market positions. These companies benefit from a strong brand image and broad geographical reach across the global market. Additionally, the adoption of various strategies, such as product development and launches featuring active and effective ingredients, has intensified market competition. By implementing these strategies and focusing on expanding their capabilities, vendors have been able to secure a higher revenue share in the market.



Key Vendors

L'Oreal Groupe

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Kao Corporation

Unilever

Other Prominent Vendors

Amka Products

Avon

Slicks Organic Private Limited (ARATA)

Avimee Herbal

Anveya

Bajaj Consumer Care

Dabur International

Divi Official

Giovanni Cosmetics

HERSTYLER

Hims & Hers Health

IVACHI Premier Care

John Paul Mitchell System

Jstor House of Cosmetics

Kaya Skin Clinic

Lassnatural

Marico

mamaearth

OLAPLEX

Pink Root

PURA D'OR

Revlon

Redken

WISHCARE

Wella Operations US LLC

SEGMENTATION & FORECASTS

By Ingredients Conventional Ingredients Organic Ingredients

By Consumers Women Men

By Application Treatment Aesthetics

By Distribution Channels Offline Online

By Geography APAC Europe North America Latin America Middle East & Africa



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



1. How big is the global hair serum market?

2. What is the growth rate of the global hair serum market?

3. Which type of hair serum product will dominate the market growth?

4. Which region dominates the global hair serum market?

5. What are the factors driving the global hair serum market growth?



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 135 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.57 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.63 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities and Trends Analyzing emerging trends in the hair serum sector. Identifying potential opportunities that can foster market growth. The impact of technological advancements on product development.

Growth Enablers Factors facilitating the expansion of the Hair Serum Market. Increasing consumer awareness about personal grooming and hair care. The role of innovative product launches in boosting market growth.

Market Restraints Challenges hindering the growth of the Hair Serum Market. The effect of stringent regulations and compliance issues. Economic factors that may impact consumer spending on hair care products.



