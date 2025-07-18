Immersion Cooling Market Insights and Strategy Outlook 2025-2030: Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Data Centers Spurs High Growth in Immersion Cooling

Dublin, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immersion Cooling - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Immersion Cooling was estimated at US$706.2 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$2.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Immersion Cooling market.







The growth in the immersion cooling market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for energy-efficient cooling solutions in data centers, the rising cost of electricity, and the need for more sustainable operations in the tech industry. As power densities in data centers continue to rise, traditional air-based cooling systems are becoming less effective and more expensive to operate. Immersion cooling, with its superior heat dissipation and lower energy consumption, is emerging as a critical solution to these challenges.

Additionally, the growth of cloud computing, AI, and cryptocurrency mining is pushing data centers to adopt more advanced cooling technologies to support the intense computational workloads. Regulatory pressure to reduce the carbon footprint of data centers is also playing a significant role in driving the adoption of immersion cooling systems.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Single-Phase Immersion Cooling segment, which is expected to reach US$1.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 17.8%. The Two-Phase Immersion Cooling segment is also set to grow at 25.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $203.6 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 20.1% CAGR to reach $338.2 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Immersion Cooling Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Allied Control Ltd, Asperitas, DCX - the Liquid Cooling Company, Downunder Geosolutions Pty Ltd, Exascaler Inc and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 33 companies featured in this Immersion Cooling market report include:

Allied Control Ltd.

Asperitas

DCX - the Liquid Cooling Company

Downunder Geosolutions Pty. Ltd.

Exascaler Inc

Fujitsu Limited

Green Revolution Cooling Inc.

Iceotope Technologies Limited

Liqit.Io

Liquidcool Solutions, Inc.

Midas Green Technologies

Qcooling

Submer Technologies

The report analyzes the Immersion Cooling market in terms of units by the following Segments, and Geographic Regions/Countries:

Segments: Type (Single-Phase Immersion Cooling, Two-Phase Immersion Cooling); Cooling Liquid (Mineral Oil, Fluorocarbon-based Fluids, Deionized Water, Other Cooling Fluids); Application (High-performance Computing, Edge Computing, Cryptocurrency Mining, Artificial Intelligence, Other Applications)

Type (Single-Phase Immersion Cooling, Two-Phase Immersion Cooling); Cooling Liquid (Mineral Oil, Fluorocarbon-based Fluids, Deionized Water, Other Cooling Fluids); Application (High-performance Computing, Edge Computing, Cryptocurrency Mining, Artificial Intelligence, Other Applications) Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts as of June 2025 into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes historical analysis since 2015.

Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

Complimentary Update: Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with finalized tariff impacts, new trade agreement effects, revised projections, and expanded country-level coverage.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 169 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $706.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.6% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Global Economic Update

Immersion Cooling - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Data Centers Spurs Growth in Immersion Cooling

Technological Advancements in Liquid Cooling Solutions Strengthen the Business Case for Immersion Cooling

Increasing Focus on Reducing Data Center Carbon Footprint Expands Addressable Market for Immersion Cooling

Rising Adoption of High-Performance Computing (HPC) and AI Workloads Drives Demand for Advanced Cooling Solutions

Government Regulations on Energy Efficiency and Environmental Standards Propel Adoption of Immersion Cooling

Expansion of Cloud and Edge Computing Infrastructures Fuels Growth in Immersion Cooling Market

Technological Innovations in Cooling Fluids and Dielectric Liquids Propel Market Innovation

Rising Focus on Sustainable Cooling Solutions in Hyperscale Data Centers Drives Market Growth

Growing Use of Immersion Cooling in Cryptocurrency Mining Farms Accelerates Market Demand

Technological Innovations in Two-Phase and Single-Phase Immersion Cooling Systems Strengthen Product Adoption

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5kkeg1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment