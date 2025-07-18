Peripheral Nerve Injuries Epidemiology Forecast Report 2025-2034: Identify Patient Populations and Unmet Needs

Dublin, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peripheral Nerve Injuries Epidemiology Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report delivers extensive insights into the prevalence and demographics of peripheral nerve injuries, offering projections of future incidence rates across diverse populations. It examines major determinants such as age, gender, and type, with a focus on prevalence patterns over time and future trend forecasts based on various variables. A comprehensive overview of the disease is included, featuring historical and forecasted data from the 8 major markets.

Regions Covered

The United States

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

The United Kingdom

Japan

India

Peripheral Nerve Injuries Epidemiology Perspective

The report offers insights into current and projected trends in peripheral nerve injuries across major markets, with segmentation into male and female prevalence and diagnosed cases across varying age groups. The incidence of sports-related peripheral nerve injuries and other trauma is also discussed, including detailed analytics from studies like the 2022 European Level I Trauma Center report.

In a study examining data from 110,667 individuals treated from January 2012 to July 2020, 5,026 were diagnosed with at least one peripheral nerve injury. Most patients were adults (94.3%), and children and adolescents represented 5.7%. The average patient age was 45.8 years, showcasing incidence peaks at ages 24 and 56.

Country-wise Peripheral Nerve Injuries Epidemiology Segment

Variations in epidemiology are evident between countries due to factors such as sports trauma and systemic issues like diabetes. In England, the national incidence stands at 11.2 cases per 100,000 people, with a significantly higher risk observed in males.

Peripheral Nerve Injuries: Treatment Overview

Treatment varies based on injury specifics, including physical therapy, medication, and surgical options such as nerve repair or grafting. Early diagnosis and appropriate management are crucial for a favorable recovery outcome.

Key Questions Answered

What are the key findings of peripheral nerve injuries epidemiology in the 8 major markets?

What will be the total number of patients with peripheral nerve injuries across the 8 major markets during the forecast period?

What was the country-wise peripheral nerve injuries epidemiology scenario in the 8 major markets in the historical period?

Which country will have the highest number of peripheral nerve injuries patients during the forecast period of 2025-2034?

Which key factors will influence the patient population shift during the forecast period of 2025-2034?

What are the currently available treatments in the peripheral nerve injuries market?

What are the disease risks, signs, symptoms, and unmet needs?

Scope of the Peripheral Nerve Injuries Epidemiology Report

The report offers a detailed analysis of signs, symptoms, causes, risk factors, pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment options.

Covers eight major markets, aiding in identifying patient populations and unmet needs.

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Objectives of the Study

1.3 Research Methodology and Assumptions

2 Executive Summary

3 Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Overview - 8 MM

3.1 Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Historical Value (2018-2024)

3.2 Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Forecast Value (2025-2034)

4 Peripheral Nerve Injuries Epidemiology Overview - 8 MM

4.1 Peripheral Nerve Injuries Epidemiology Scenario (2018-2024)

4.2 Peripheral Nerve Injuries Epidemiology Forecast (2025-2034)

5 Disease Overview

5.1 Signs and Symptoms

5.2 Causes

5.3 Risk Factors

5.4 Guidelines and Stages

5.5 Pathophysiology

5.6 Screening and Diagnosis

5.7 Types of Peripheral Nerve Injuries

6 Patient Profile

6.1 Patient Profile Overview

6.2 Patient Psychology and Emotional Impact Factors

7 Epidemiology Scenario and Forecast - 8 MM (2018-2034)

7.1 Key Findings

7.2 Assumptions and Rationale

7.3 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Peripheral Nerve Injuries

7.4 Gender-Specific Cases of Peripheral Nerve Injuries

7.5 Type-Specific Cases of Peripheral Nerve Injuries

7.6 Age-Specific Cases of Peripheral Nerve Injuries

8 Epidemiology Scenario and Forecast: United States (2018-2034)

8.1 Assumptions and Rationale in the United States

8.2 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Peripheral Nerve Injuries in the United States

8.3 Gender-Specific Cases of Peripheral Nerve Injuries in the United States

8.4 Type-Specific Cases of Peripheral Nerve Injuries in United States

8.5 Age-Specific Cases of Peripheral Nerve Injuries in the United States

9 Epidemiology Scenario and Forecast: United Kingdom (2018-2034)

9.1 Assumptions and Rationale in the United Kingdom

9.2 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Peripheral Nerve Injuries in the United Kingdom

9.3 Gender-Specific Cases of Peripheral Nerve Injuries in the United Kingdom

9.4 Type-Specific Cases of Peripheral Nerve Injuries in United Kingdom

9.5 Age-Specific Cases of Peripheral Nerve Injuries in the United Kingdom

10 Epidemiology Scenario and Forecast: Germany (2018-2034)

10.1 Assumptions and Rationale in Germany

10.2 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Peripheral Nerve Injuries in Germany

10.3 Gender-Specific Cases of Peripheral Nerve Injuries in Germany

10.4 Type-Specific Cases of Peripheral Nerve Injuries in Germany

10.5 Age-Specific Cases of Peripheral Nerve Injuries in Germany

11 Epidemiology Scenario and Forecast: France (2018-2034)

11.1 Assumptions and Rationale in France

11.2 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Peripheral Nerve Injuries in France

11.3 Gender-Specific Cases of Peripheral Nerve Injuries in France

11.4 Type-Specific Cases of Peripheral Nerve Injuries in France

11.5 Age-Specific Cases of Peripheral Nerve Injuries in France

12 Epidemiology Scenario and Forecast: Italy (2018-2034)

12.1 Assumptions and Rationale in Italy

12.2 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Peripheral Nerve Injuries in Italy

12.3 Gender-Specific Cases of Peripheral Nerve Injuries in Italy

12.4 Type-Specific Cases of Peripheral Nerve Injuries in Italy

12.5 Age-Specific Cases of Peripheral Nerve Injuries in Italy

13 Epidemiology Scenario and Forecast: Spain (2018-2034)

13.1 Assumptions and Rationale in Spain

13.2 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Peripheral Nerve Injuries in Spain

13.3 Gender-Specific Cases of Peripheral Nerve Injuries in Spain

13.4 Type-Specific Cases of Peripheral Nerve Injuries in Spain

13.5 Age-Specific Cases of Peripheral Nerve Injuries in Spain

14 Epidemiology Scenario and Forecast: Japan (2018-2034)

14.1 Assumptions and Rationale in Japan

14.2 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Peripheral Nerve Injuries in Japan

14.3 Gender-Specific Cases of Peripheral Nerve Injuries in Japan

14.4 Type-Specific Cases of Peripheral Nerve Injuries in Japan

14.5 Age-Specific Cases of Peripheral Nerve Injuries in Japan

15 Epidemiology Scenario and Forecast: India (2018-2034)

15.1 Assumptions and Rationale in India

15.2 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Peripheral Nerve Injuries in India

15.3 Gender-Specific Cases of Peripheral Nerve Injuries in India

15.4 Type-Specific Cases of Peripheral Nerve Injuries in India

15.5 Age-Specific Cases of Peripheral Nerve Injuries in India

16 Patient Journey

17 Treatment Challenges and Unmet Needs

18 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights

