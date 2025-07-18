$6.3 Trillion Outpatient Clinics Markets, 2021-2024 & 2025-2029 | Profiles of Leading Players - Johns Hopkins Medicine, Mayo Clinic, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Apollo Hospital, and Fresenius Medical

Dublin, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Outpatient Clinics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global outpatient clinics market is expected to grow from $4.4 trillion in 2024 and is projected to reach $6.3 trillion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.
The report provides an overview of the global outpatient clinics market and analyzes its trends. The report includes global revenue ($ billion) for base year data 2023, estimated data for 2024, and forecast for 2024 through 2029. The market is segmented based on services, clinics, specialty areas, ownership and region.
The report focuses on the market and vendor landscape's driving trends and challenges. It also analyzes environmental, social and governance (ESG) developments and discusses the regulation and emerging technologies used in outpatient clinics. The report concludes with an analysis of the competitive landscape, which provides the ranking/share of key global outpatient clinics market players. It also has a dedicated section of company profiles/major outpatient clinics that cover details of leading key market players.
The global market for outpatient clinics was valued at $4.1 trillion in 2023. The growth rate is attributed to increased patient visits and the expansion of outpatient clinics by major hospitals in different regions, such as North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Also, the increased rate of minimally invasive surgery for patients, growing telemedicine technology for virtual consultation, adoption of virtual meetings to patients by physicians, avoidance of long waiting lines in hospitals, and growth of the geriatric population in need of chronic disease consultation are few more factors that are driving this market's growth rate.
The orthopedics segment remains the largest among outpatient clinics globally due to increasing chronic arthritis, trauma, accidents and bone-related disorders. The growing prevalence of musculoskeletal diseases, such as osteoporosis, arthritis and lumbar spinal stenosis, and the growing global elderly population with bone-related issues are primary growth drivers of the orthopedic specialty market.
Report Includes
- 47 data tables and 64 additional tables
- Analyses of trends in the global market for outpatient clinics, with revenue data for 2021 to 2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Estimates of the market size and revenue prospects for the global market, along with a market share analysis by service type, specialty area, type of clinic facility, ownership type and region/country
- Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technological progress, innovations, prospects, regulations and the impact of various macroeconomic factors
- Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and PESTLE analyses
- An analysis of patents, emerging trends and other developments in the industry
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Profiles of leading companies, including Johns Hopkins Medicine, Mayo Clinic, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Apollo Hospital, and Fresenius Medical Care
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|173
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$4.4 Trillion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$6.3 Trillion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Factors Impacting Outpatient Clinics
- Macroeconomic Factors Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Potential for New Entrants
- Threat of Substitutes
- Competition in the Industry
- PESTLE Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis in Healthcare System
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Global Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Adoption of Digital Care Technology
- Benefits of One-day Surgical Procedures
- Increase in Treatment of Chronic Diseases in Outpatient Clinics
- Outpatient Clinics as Disease Diagnosis Centers
- Growing Shift from Inpatient to Outpatient Care
- Market Restraints
- Rise in Medication and Diagnostic Errors
- Reimbursement as Obstacle for Patient
- Increasing Infection Rates in Outpatient Clinics
- Market Opportunities
- Rise in OPDs in Modern Hospitals
- Growing Adoption of Outpatient Clinics in Emerging Countries
- Market Challenges
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Overview
- Emerging Technologies Used in Outpatient Clinics
- Technological Advances in Patient Care
- Patient-Centric Care Devices
- Medical Diagnosis Using Software
- AI in Radiology
- Emerging Trends in Outpatient Clinics Development
Chapter 5 Regulatory Landscape
- Overview
- Functions of Regulators
Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Specialty Area
- Orthopedic
- Cardiology
- General Medicine
- Genitourinary and Reproductive System
- Obstetrics
- Ophthalmology
- Dermatology
- Endocrinology
- Pediatrics
- Respiratory Medicine
- Neurology
- Other Specialty Areas
- Market Breakdown by Clinic
- Primary Care Clinics
- Community Health Clinics
- Specialized Outpatient Centers
- Emergency Departments
- Outpatient Pharmacies
- Other Healthcare Facilities
- Market Breakdown by Type of Services
- Wellness and Prevention
- Diagnostic
- Treatment
- Rehabilitation
- Market Breakdown by Ownership Type
- Private
- Public
- Independent
- Other Ownerships
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Overview
- Market Ranking Analysis
- Key Players and Regional Impact on the Market
- Ranking Analysis
- Strategic Analysis
- Venture Funding and Investment Landscape
- Role of Venture Capital in Healthcare
- Benefits of VC in Healthcare
- Healthcare Companies Invested in VCs
Chapter 8 Sustainability in Healthcare System: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- ESG Practices in the Outpatient Clinics Industry
- Environmental Performance
- Social Performance
- Governance Performance
- ESG Ranking
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9 Appendix
Companies Featured
- Alexandra Hospital (National University Health System)
- Apollo Hospitals
- Cleveland Clinic
- Davita Inc.
- Fresenius Medical Care Ag
- Johns Hopkins Health System
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc.
- Mayo Foundation For Medical Education And Research (Mfmer)
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Pallium India
- Select Medical Corp.
- TH Medical
- The University Of Texas Md Anderson Cancer Center
- University Of Maryland Medical System
