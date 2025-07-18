$6.3 Trillion Outpatient Clinics Markets, 2021-2024 & 2025-2029 | Profiles of Leading Players - Johns Hopkins Medicine, Mayo Clinic, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Apollo Hospital, and Fresenius Medical

Dublin, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Outpatient Clinics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global outpatient clinics market is expected to grow from $4.4 trillion in 2024 and is projected to reach $6.3 trillion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.





The report provides an overview of the global outpatient clinics market and analyzes its trends. The report includes global revenue ($ billion) for base year data 2023, estimated data for 2024, and forecast for 2024 through 2029. The market is segmented based on services, clinics, specialty areas, ownership and region.

The report focuses on the market and vendor landscape's driving trends and challenges. It also analyzes environmental, social and governance (ESG) developments and discusses the regulation and emerging technologies used in outpatient clinics. The report concludes with an analysis of the competitive landscape, which provides the ranking/share of key global outpatient clinics market players. It also has a dedicated section of company profiles/major outpatient clinics that cover details of leading key market players.



The global market for outpatient clinics was valued at $4.1 trillion in 2023. The growth rate is attributed to increased patient visits and the expansion of outpatient clinics by major hospitals in different regions, such as North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Also, the increased rate of minimally invasive surgery for patients, growing telemedicine technology for virtual consultation, adoption of virtual meetings to patients by physicians, avoidance of long waiting lines in hospitals, and growth of the geriatric population in need of chronic disease consultation are few more factors that are driving this market's growth rate.



The orthopedics segment remains the largest among outpatient clinics globally due to increasing chronic arthritis, trauma, accidents and bone-related disorders. The growing prevalence of musculoskeletal diseases, such as osteoporosis, arthritis and lumbar spinal stenosis, and the growing global elderly population with bone-related issues are primary growth drivers of the orthopedic specialty market.



Report Includes

47 data tables and 64 additional tables

Analyses of trends in the global market for outpatient clinics, with revenue data for 2021 to 2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the market size and revenue prospects for the global market, along with a market share analysis by service type, specialty area, type of clinic facility, ownership type and region/country

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technological progress, innovations, prospects, regulations and the impact of various macroeconomic factors

Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and PESTLE analyses

An analysis of patents, emerging trends and other developments in the industry

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Profiles of leading companies, including Johns Hopkins Medicine, Mayo Clinic, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Apollo Hospital, and Fresenius Medical Care

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 173 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.4 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $6.3 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Introduction

Factors Impacting Outpatient Clinics

Macroeconomic Factors Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Potential for New Entrants

Threat of Substitutes

Competition in the Industry

PESTLE Analysis

Value Chain Analysis in Healthcare System

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Global Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Adoption of Digital Care Technology

Benefits of One-day Surgical Procedures

Increase in Treatment of Chronic Diseases in Outpatient Clinics

Outpatient Clinics as Disease Diagnosis Centers

Growing Shift from Inpatient to Outpatient Care

Market Restraints

Rise in Medication and Diagnostic Errors

Reimbursement as Obstacle for Patient

Increasing Infection Rates in Outpatient Clinics

Market Opportunities

Rise in OPDs in Modern Hospitals

Growing Adoption of Outpatient Clinics in Emerging Countries

Market Challenges

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Overview

Emerging Technologies Used in Outpatient Clinics

Technological Advances in Patient Care

Patient-Centric Care Devices

Medical Diagnosis Using Software

AI in Radiology

Emerging Trends in Outpatient Clinics Development

Chapter 5 Regulatory Landscape

Overview

Functions of Regulators

Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Specialty Area

Orthopedic

Cardiology

General Medicine

Genitourinary and Reproductive System

Obstetrics

Ophthalmology

Dermatology

Endocrinology

Pediatrics

Respiratory Medicine

Neurology

Other Specialty Areas

Market Breakdown by Clinic

Primary Care Clinics

Community Health Clinics

Specialized Outpatient Centers

Emergency Departments

Outpatient Pharmacies

Other Healthcare Facilities

Market Breakdown by Type of Services

Wellness and Prevention

Diagnostic

Treatment

Rehabilitation

Market Breakdown by Ownership Type

Private

Public

Independent

Other Ownerships

Geographic Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Overview

Market Ranking Analysis

Key Players and Regional Impact on the Market

Ranking Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Venture Funding and Investment Landscape

Role of Venture Capital in Healthcare

Benefits of VC in Healthcare

Healthcare Companies Invested in VCs

Chapter 8 Sustainability in Healthcare System: An ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

ESG Practices in the Outpatient Clinics Industry

Environmental Performance

Social Performance

Governance Performance

ESG Ranking

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 9 Appendix



Companies Featured

Alexandra Hospital (National University Health System)

Apollo Hospitals

Cleveland Clinic

Davita Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care Ag

Johns Hopkins Health System

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc.

Mayo Foundation For Medical Education And Research (Mfmer)

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Mount Sinai Medical Center

Pallium India

Select Medical Corp.

TH Medical

The University Of Texas Md Anderson Cancer Center

University Of Maryland Medical System

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9rhn4t

