Software Defined Vehicles Research Report 2025-2029 | Growing Shifts from a Hardware-centric to a Software-centric Business Model Boosts Profitability

Dublin, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Software Defined Vehicles Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for software-defined vehicles (SDV) was valued at $391.2 billion in 2024 and is estimated to increase from $475.4 billion in 2025 to reach $1.6 trillion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.3% from 2025 through 2030.



The software-defined vehicles (SDV) market report is segmented into SDV type, electrical and electronic architecture, vehicle type and propulsion. The report analyzes the market for the U.S., Canada, China, Japan, Germany, France and the U.K., where the opportunity for SDV is gaining momentum.

The report is prepared in an easy-to-understand format. The report considers 2024 as the base year with 2025 as the estimated year, and market values are forecasted for five years until 2030.

An SDV primarily relies on software to manage its operations, add functionality and enable new features. SDVs are the next step in the automotive industry's evolution and serve as the foundation for many other advancements, such as self-driving and connected cars. The automotive industry is shifting from non-connected software-enabled cars to immersive SDVs, offering a more interactive and comprehensive experience. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) prioritize custom software applications for vehicles, including over-the-air (OTA) updates, subscription flexibility for on-demand feature upgrades, and cross-domain ecosystems.



A major factor driving the SDV market is the limitations of conventional vehicles in terms of predefined hardware configurations. When faults are discovered in hardware, extensive recall campaigns are frequently required, resulting in significant costs and logistical challenges for manufacturers. SDVs have replaced many hardware-controlled functionalities with software and OTA updates. This change reduces the need for recalls by allowing for online resolution of common issues. Car owners can quickly fix software faults and optimize performance without visiting service centers. SDVs reduce operational costs for manufacturers by decreasing physical recalls and servicing campaigns while improving customer satisfaction by minimizing disruptions.



In the coming years, the automotive industry is preparing for fully integrated, immersive platforms rather than standalone products. Compared with non-connected vehicles, SDVs represent a significant shift in customer expectations and technological capabilities. OEMs and technology providers can generate new revenue streams by monetizing SDV platforms with innovative software and services. This shift from a hardware-centric to a software-centric business model boosts profitability and is expected to create ongoing customer engagement and loyalty opportunities.



SDV platforms can be monetized using various strategies. OEMs, for example, can charge a fee or subscribe to premium features such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), enhanced navigation and entertainment. These features can be dynamically updated and tailored to specific user preferences in the coming years. Furthermore, data-driven services, including predictive maintenance, remote diagnostics and fleet management, can provide valuable insights and operational efficiencies to individual users and commercial fleet operators in the long run.

Report Includes

44 data tables

Industry insights and a brief overview of the global market data for software-defined vehicles

Analyses of the global market trends, with data of 2024, estimates for 2025, and projections of five-year compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2030

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecasts for software-defined vehicles, and market share analysis by SDV type, electrical and electronic architecture, vehicle type, propulsion type, source, and function of these products with major regions and countries involved

Country specific sales data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea, South America, Middle East and Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 63 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $0.48 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.6 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Scope

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Future Trends and Development

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Global Software-Defined Vehicles Market

Geographic Breakdown

Key Takeaways

Chapter 3 North American Software-Defined Vehicles Market

Key Takeaways

North American Market for Software-Defined Vehicles, by Country

North American Market for Software-Defined Vehicles, by SDV Type

North American Market for Software-Defined Vehicles, by Electrical and Electronic Architecture

North American Market for Software-Defined Vehicles, by Vehicle Type

North American Market for Software-Defined Vehicles, by Propulsion

Chapter 4 Europe Software-Defined Vehicles Market

Key Takeaways

European Market for Software-Defined Vehicles, by Country

European Market for Software-Defined Vehicles, by SDV Type

European Market for Software-Defined Vehicles, by Electrical and Electronic Architecture

European Market for Software-Defined Vehicles, by Vehicle Type

European Market for Software-Defined Vehicles, by Propulsion

Chapter 5 Asia-Pacific Software-Defined Vehicles Market

Key Takeaways

Asia-Pacific Market for Software-Defined Vehicles, by Country

Asia-Pacific Market for Software-Defined Vehicles, by SDV Type

Asia-Pacific Market for Software-Defined Vehicles, by Electrical and Electronic Architecture

Asia-Pacific Market for Software-Defined Vehicles, by Vehicle Type

Asia-Pacific Market for Software-Defined Vehicles, by Propulsion

Chapter 6 Rest of World Software-Defined Vehicles Market

Key Takeaways

RoW Market for Software-Defined Vehicles, by Country

RoW Market for Software-Defined Vehicles, by SDV Type

RoW Market for Software-Defined Vehicles, by Electrical and Electronic Architecture

RoW Market for Software-Defined Vehicles, by Vehicle Type

RoW Market for Software-Defined Vehicles, by Propulsion

Chapter 7 Full-Software-Defined Vehicles Market

Key Takeaways

Global Market for Full-Software-Defined Vehicles, by Region

Global Market for Full-Software-Defined Vehicles, by Country

Chapter 8 Semi-Software-Defined Vehicles Market

Key Takeaways

Global Market for Semi-Software-Defined Vehicles, by Region

Global Market for Semi-Software-Defined Vehicles, by Country

Chapter 9 Distributed Architecture Market

Key Takeaways

Global Market for Distributed Architecture Software-Defined Vehicles, by Region

Global Market for Distributed Architecture Software-Defined Vehicles, by Country

Chapter 10 Domain Centralized Architecture Market

Key Takeaways

Global Market for Domain Centralized Architecture Software-Defined Vehicles, by Region

Global Market for Domain Centralized Architecture Software-Defined Vehicles, by Country

Chapter 11 Zonal Architecture Market

Key Takeaways

Global Market for Zonal Architecture Software-Defined Vehicles, by Region

Global Market for Zonal Architecture Software-Defined Vehicles, by Country

Chapter 12 Passenger Cars Market

Key Takeaways

Global Market for Software-Defined Passenger Cars, by Region

Global Market for Software-Defined Passenger Cars, by Country

Chapter 13 Commercial Vehicles Market

Key Takeaways

Global Market for Software-Defined Commercial Vehicles, by Region

Global Market for Software-Defined Commercial Vehicles, by Country

Chapter 14 Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles Market

Key Takeaways

Global Market Shares for Software-Defined Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles, by Region

Global Market Shares for Software-Defined Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles, by Country

Chapter 15 Electric Vehicles Market

Key Takeaways

Global Market for Software-Defined Electric Vehicles, by Region

Global Market for Software-Defined Electric Vehicles, by Country

Chapter 16 Appendix



