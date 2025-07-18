Cell Line and Membrane Market Research Report 2025-2026 & 2030 | Cell Lines in Drug Development and Diagnostics Gaining Momentum

Dublin, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Line and Membrane Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for cell lines and membranes was valued at $5.7 billion in 2024 and is estimated to increase from $6.3 billion in 2025 to reach $11.4 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% from 2025 through 2030.
This report provides an overview of the global cell line and membrane market and analyzes market trends. It includes global revenue ($ millions) for base year data 2024, estimated data for 2025 and forecast data from 2026 to 2030. The market is segmented based on product types, subtypes, applications, end users and regions. The report focuses on the significant driving trends and challenges that affect the market and vendor landscape. It analyzes environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) developments and discusses emerging technologies related to the market.
Cell lines and membranes find vast applications, including drug discovery and development, basic research, toxicity screening, biopharmaceutical production, drug screening, forensic testing and tissue engineering. Cell lines and membranes have proven highly beneficial across drug discovery applications.
The report provides an in-depth analysis of cell line applications in drug development, diagnostics, and molecular biology, with a focus on advances in cancer-based therapies, including CAR-T cell and immune checkpoint inhibitor therapies. It compares autologous and allogenic cell manufacturing processes and explores the growing use of cell lines in cell-based assays and antibody production.
The report also covers evolving technologies, market potential, R&D activities, growth strategies, and ESG trends. Additionally, it includes an analysis of key companies’ market shares, proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and patent portfolios, with profiles of major players such as ATCC, Catalent Inc., Lonza, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
The report concludes with an analysis of the competitive landscape, which provides the ranking/share of key players in the global cell line and membrane market. It also has a dedicated section of company profiles that covers such details as overview, key financials, product portfolio and recent developments of key market players.
Report Includes
- 54 data tables and 67 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for cell lines and membranes
- An analysis of the global market trends, with market revenue data from 2022 to 2024, estimates for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2030
- Discussion of the current and future market potential, and quantification of the market by product type, source, end use industry, application, and geographic region
- Identification of applications of cell lines in drug development, diagnostics, and molecular biology
- Description of advances in cell lines for cancer-based therapies
- Details about CAR-T cell and immune check point inhibitor therapy
- Comparison of the manufacturing processes for autologous and allogenic cells
- Explanation of the increasing adoption of cell line technologies in cell-based assay and the surging demand of antibody production
- Coverage of evolving technologies, the current and future market potential, R&D activities, growth strategies, and ESG trends of the market
- Analysis of the key companies' market shares and proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and patent portfolios
- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including ATCC, Catalent Inc., Lonza, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|149
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$6.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$11.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview and Market Definition
- Technology Background
- Development of Cell Lines and Cell Culture
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Procurement of Raw Materials
- Manufacturing and Development Process
- End Users
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Threat of New Entrants: Medium
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Medium
- Bargaining Power of Buyers: Medium
- Threat of Substitute: Medium
- Industry Rivalry: High
- PESTEL Analysis
- Political
- Economical
- Social
- Technological
- Environmental
- Legal
- Strategic Recommendations
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Overview
- Market Drivers
- Advances in Technologies Accelerating the Scale-Up of Cell Lines
- Rising Investments by Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies in Drug Development
- Increasing Adoption of Cell Line Technologies in Cell-Based Assays
- Growing Demand for Cell Culture-Based Vaccines
- Market Restraints
- High Cost of Cell Biology Research
- Shortage of Skilled Professionals
- Market Opportunities
- Increasing Number of Approvals for Monoclonal Antibody Types
- Expansion of Cell Therapy and Regenerative Medicine
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Regulations and Standards in Cell Line and Membrane Market
- U.S.
- European Union
- China
- India
- Japan
- Brazil
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and New Developments
- Emerging Technologies
- Gene Editing
- Automation
- High-Throughput Screening
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Product
- Key Takeaways
- Cell Lines
- Cell Membrane
- Market Breakdown by Source
- Key Takeaways
- Mammalian Cell Lines
- Non-Mammalian Cell Lines
- Market Breakdown by Application
- Key Takeaways
- Basic Research
- Biopharmaceutical Production
- Drug Discovery
- Toxicity Testing
- Tissue Engineering
- Others
- Market Breakdown by End User
- Key Takeaways
- Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies
- Academic and Research Institutes
- Other End Users
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Key Takeaways
- Top Players Ranking, 2024
- Strategic Analysis
- Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships
- New Product Launches
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Expansions
- Other Strategic Alliances
Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Cell Line and Membrane Market: ESG Perspective
- Sustainability in the Cell Line and Membrane Market
- ESG Risk Ratings: Understanding the Data
- ESG Performance Analysis
- Environmental Performance
- Social Performance
- Governance Performance
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9 Appendix
Companies Featured
- Agc Biologics
- Atcc
- Catalent Inc.
- Cell Biolabs Inc.
- Creative Biolabs
- Crown Bioscience
- Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics Inc.
- Ixcells Biotechnologies
- Kbi Biopharma
- Lonza
- Miltenyi Biotec
- Promega Corp.
- Promocell Gmbh
- Probiogen Ag
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ejiste
