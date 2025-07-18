Cell Line and Membrane Market Research Report 2025-2026 & 2030 | Cell Lines in Drug Development and Diagnostics Gaining Momentum

Dublin, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Line and Membrane Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for cell lines and membranes was valued at $5.7 billion in 2024 and is estimated to increase from $6.3 billion in 2025 to reach $11.4 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% from 2025 through 2030.



This report provides an overview of the global cell line and membrane market and analyzes market trends. It includes global revenue ($ millions) for base year data 2024, estimated data for 2025 and forecast data from 2026 to 2030. The market is segmented based on product types, subtypes, applications, end users and regions. The report focuses on the significant driving trends and challenges that affect the market and vendor landscape. It analyzes environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) developments and discusses emerging technologies related to the market.

Cell lines and membranes find vast applications, including drug discovery and development, basic research, toxicity screening, biopharmaceutical production, drug screening, forensic testing and tissue engineering. Cell lines and membranes have proven highly beneficial across drug discovery applications.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of cell line applications in drug development, diagnostics, and molecular biology, with a focus on advances in cancer-based therapies, including CAR-T cell and immune checkpoint inhibitor therapies. It compares autologous and allogenic cell manufacturing processes and explores the growing use of cell lines in cell-based assays and antibody production.

The report also covers evolving technologies, market potential, R&D activities, growth strategies, and ESG trends. Additionally, it includes an analysis of key companies’ market shares, proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and patent portfolios, with profiles of major players such as ATCC, Catalent Inc., Lonza, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report concludes with an analysis of the competitive landscape, which provides the ranking/share of key players in the global cell line and membrane market. It also has a dedicated section of company profiles that covers such details as overview, key financials, product portfolio and recent developments of key market players.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 149 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $6.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.5% Regions Covered Global





Companies Featured

Agc Biologics

Atcc

Catalent Inc.

Cell Biolabs Inc.

Creative Biolabs

Crown Bioscience

Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics Inc.

Ixcells Biotechnologies

Kbi Biopharma

Lonza

Miltenyi Biotec

Promega Corp.

Promocell Gmbh

Probiogen Ag

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

