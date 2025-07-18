RNA Therapeutics and RNA Vaccines Market Industry Report 2025-2035: Investments in RNA Technologies Surge with USD 2.9 Billion Funding

Dublin, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RNA Therapeutics Market and RNA Vaccines Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035, by Type of Modality, Type of Molecule, Therapeutic Areas, Route of Administration, Key Geographical Regions and Leading Players" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global RNA therapeutics market and RNA vaccines market is estimated to grow to USD 940 million by 2035, at a CAGR of 68% during the forecast period to 2035.

RNA Therapeutics Market and RNA Vaccines Market: Growth and Trends

Given the critical role it plays in producing proteins and regulating gene function in the human body, RNA is being investigated as a potential therapeutic modality. Researchers are realizing the vast potential associated with RNA-based drugs, given their ability to specifically target and treat diseases that earlier deemed untreatable. However, the highly unstable nature of such molecules offers significant resistance to their applicability as treatment options.

In recent years, the advent of advanced technologies and platforms has escalated the interest of industry stakeholders towards enhanced and modified RNA-based therapies, that are believed to be highly stable and have an extended impact at relatively low doses. This class of modified RNA-based therapies is termed as next generation therapies, which are anticipated to evolve rapidly to become the next big therapeutic approach in the coming decade.

Driven by the research and development efforts, high investment activity and increased involvement of prominent players, the RNA therapeutics and vaccines market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the foreseen future.

RNA Therapeutics Market and RNA Vaccines Market Key Insights

The report delves into the current state of the RNA therapeutics and RNA vaccines market and identifies potential growth opportunities within the industry.

Some key findings from the report include:

More than 100 next generation RNA therapeutics and vaccines are being developed to offer an advanced, low-dose form of treatment, targeting a wide range of therapeutic indications.

75% of the next generation therapies are still in discovery and preclinical stages, primarily targeting infectious diseases; industry players are actively engaged in advancing their next generation drug portfolio.

Over 35 next generation RNA technologies are being developed / offered by companies for the research, discovery, design, development, manufacturing and delivery of novel RNA therapies and vaccines.

Around 55% of the technologies are used in the development of circular RNA-based therapeutics and vaccines; majority of such technologies facilitate targeted therapy delivery at a specific site within the cell.

Majority of the trials focused on RNA therapeutics and vaccines were registered in 2022; more than 70% of these studies have either been completed / are currently recruiting patients across different locations.

Close to 1,170 patents have been filed / granted for next generation RNA therapeutics and vaccines, by industry and non-industry players, to protect intellectual property generated within this field.

Around 70% of the deals inked in this market were focused on clinical research of saRNA therapeutics / vaccines; of these, more than 60% partnerships were inked for the treatment of infectious diseases.

Several investors, having realized the opportunity within this domain, have invested close to USD 2.9 Billion across various funding rounds in the past four years.

The rising interest of big pharma players is reflected by the increase in the number of next generation RNA therapeutics / vaccines-focused initiatives, including partnerships and funding, undertaken in recent years.

The market opportunity associated with next generation RNA therapeutics and vaccines is expected to witness an annualized growth rate of more than 50% between 2026 to 2035.

RNA Therapeutics and RNA Vaccines Market: Research Coverage

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: The report features an in-depth analysis of the RNA therapeutics and RNA vaccines market, focusing on key market segments, including type of modality, type of molecule, therapeutic areas, route of administration and key geographical regions.

The report features an in-depth analysis of the RNA therapeutics and RNA vaccines market, focusing on key market segments, including type of modality, type of molecule, therapeutic areas, route of administration and key geographical regions. Market Landscape: A comprehensive evaluation of next generation RNA therapeutics and RNA vaccines that are either approved or being evaluated in different stages of development, considering various parameters, such as type of modality, type of molecule, type of delivery vehicle, phase of development, therapeutic area and key niche market segments (circRNA and saRNA). Additionally, the chapter includes analysis of various next generation RNA therapeutic and RNA vaccine developers, based on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and most active players.

A comprehensive evaluation of next generation RNA therapeutics and RNA vaccines that are either approved or being evaluated in different stages of development, considering various parameters, such as type of modality, type of molecule, type of delivery vehicle, phase of development, therapeutic area and key niche market segments (circRNA and saRNA). Additionally, the chapter includes analysis of various next generation RNA therapeutic and RNA vaccine developers, based on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and most active players. Technology Landscape: A comprehensive evaluation of technologies that are being developed / deployed to support the development of next generation RNA therapeutics and RNA vaccines, considering various parameters, such as class of molecule, type of molecule, capabilities of the technology, therapeutic area and highest phase of development. Additionally, the chapter features analysis of various next generation RNA therapeutic and RNA vaccine technology developers, based on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and operational model.

A comprehensive evaluation of technologies that are being developed / deployed to support the development of next generation RNA therapeutics and RNA vaccines, considering various parameters, such as class of molecule, type of molecule, capabilities of the technology, therapeutic area and highest phase of development. Additionally, the chapter features analysis of various next generation RNA therapeutic and RNA vaccine technology developers, based on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and operational model. Drug Profiles: In-depth profiles of drug candidates that are in advanced stages of development, focusing on details on its developer, drug overview, clinical trial information, clinical trial endpoints, clinical trial results and estimated sales.

In-depth profiles of drug candidates that are in advanced stages of development, focusing on details on its developer, drug overview, clinical trial information, clinical trial endpoints, clinical trial results and estimated sales. Clinical Trial Analysis: Examination of completed, ongoing, and planned clinical studies of various next generation RNA therapeutics and RNA vaccines, based on parameters like trial registration year, trial status, trial phase, patients enrolled, type of sponsor, therapeutic area, study design, leading organizations, focus area and geography.

Examination of completed, ongoing, and planned clinical studies of various next generation RNA therapeutics and RNA vaccines, based on parameters like trial registration year, trial status, trial phase, patients enrolled, type of sponsor, therapeutic area, study design, leading organizations, focus area and geography. Patent Analysis: Detailed analysis of various patents filed / granted related to next generation RNA therapeutics and RNA vaccines based on type of patent, patent publication year, patent jurisdiction, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, patent age, leading industry / non-industry players and patent valuation.

Detailed analysis of various patents filed / granted related to next generation RNA therapeutics and RNA vaccines based on type of patent, patent publication year, patent jurisdiction, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, patent age, leading industry / non-industry players and patent valuation. Partnerships and Collaborations: An analysis of partnerships established in this sector based on several relevant parameters, such as the year of partnership, type of partnership, type of molecule, focus of partnership, purpose of partnership, therapeutic area, most active players and the regional distribution of partnership activity in this market.

An analysis of partnerships established in this sector based on several relevant parameters, such as the year of partnership, type of partnership, type of molecule, focus of partnership, purpose of partnership, therapeutic area, most active players and the regional distribution of partnership activity in this market. Funding and Investment Analysis: A detailed evaluation of the investments made in this domain based on several relevant parameters, such as year of funding, type of funding, type of molecule, amount invested, geography, purpose of funding, stage of development, therapeutic area, most active players and leading investors .

A detailed evaluation of the investments made in this domain based on several relevant parameters, such as year of funding, type of funding, type of molecule, amount invested, geography, purpose of funding, stage of development, therapeutic area, most active players and leading investors . Big Pharma Analysis: A comprehensive examination of various initiatives focused on next generation RNA therapeutics and RNA vaccines undertaken by major pharmaceutical companies based on several relevant parameters, such as number of initiatives, year of initiative, type of initiative, purpose of initiative, focus of initiative and location of headquarters.

Key Players in the RNA Therapeutics and RNA Vaccines Market, Profiled in the Report include:

Alphavax

Arcturus Therapeutics

Atyr Pharma

Gritstone Bio

HDT Bio

MiNA Therapeutics

VLP Therapeutics

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How many companies are currently engaged in this market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

