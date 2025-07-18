Ophthalmics Collaboration and Licensing Deals Report and Directory 2025 | Company A-Z, Therapy Focus, Upfront, Milestone, Royalties

Dublin, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ophthalmics Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of 344 ophthalmics deals from 2019 to 2025.



Ophthalmics Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the ophthalmics deals entered into by the worlds leading biopharma companies. The report provides access to deal payment terms as announced between the parties. This data provides useful insight into the payment and other deal terms.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of collaboration and licensing deals announced since 2019 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual licensing contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of ophthalmics dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an analysis of the trends in ophthalmics dealmaking.



Chapter 3 covers the financial deal terms for deals signed in the ophthalmics field with stage of development announced. Deals are listed and sectioned by headline value, upfront payment, milestone payment and royalty rates.



Chapter 4 provides a review of the top 25 most active biopharma companies in ophthalmics dealmaking. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract via the Current Agreements deals and alliances database.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of ophthalmics deals signed and announced since 2019 where a contract document is available. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive directory of ophthalmics deals listed by therapeutic target.



The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in ophthalmics deal making since 2019.



In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Ophthalmics Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:

Understand deal trends since 2019

Browse ophthalmics collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Report Scope



Ophthalmics Collaboration and Licensing Deals is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding of ophthalmics trends and structure of deals entered into by leading biopharma companies worldwide.



Ophthalmics Collaboration and Licensing Deals includes:

Trends in ophthalmics dealmaking in the biopharma industry

Overview of collaboration and licensing deal structure

Directory of ophthalmics deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology

The leading ophthalmics deals by value

Most active ophthalmics licensing dealmakers

In Ophthalmics Collaboration and Licensing Deals, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Therapeutic area

Technology type

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual deal record, providing easy access to each contract document where available.



Ophthalmics Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides comprehensive access to available records for deals, including contract documents where available.



Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in ophthalmics dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Ophthalmics partnering over the years

2.3. Ophthalmics partnering by deal type

2.4. Ophthalmics partnering by industry sector

2.5. Ophthalmics partnering by stage of development

2.6. Ophthalmics partnering by technology type

2.7. Ophthalmics partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for ophthalmics partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for ophthalmics partnering

3.3. Ophthalmics partnering headline values

3.4. Ophthalmics deal upfront payments

3.5. Ophthalmics deal milestone payments

3.6. Ophthalmics royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading ophthalmics deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in ophthalmics partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in ophthalmics

4.4. Top ophthalmics deals by value



Chapter 5 - Ophthalmics contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Ophthalmics partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Ophthalmics dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by ophthalmics therapeutic target



Deal directory

Deal directory - Ophthalmics deals by company A-Z 2019 to 2025

Deal directory - Ophthalmics deals by technology type 2019 to 2025

Deal type definitions



List of Figures

Figure 1: Ophthalmics partnering since 2019

Figure 2: Ophthalmics partnering by deal type since 2019

Figure 3: Ophthalmics partnering by industry sector since 2019

Figure 4: Ophthalmics partnering by stage of development since 2019

Figure 5: Ophthalmics partnering by technology type since 2019

Figure 6: Ophthalmics partnering by indication since 2019

Figure 7: Ophthalmics deals with a headline value

Figure 8: Ophthalmics deals with upfront payment values

Figure 9: Ophthalmics deals with milestone payment

Figure 10: Ophthalmics deals with royalty rates

Figure 11: Active ophthalmics dealmaking activity since 2019

Figure 12: Top ophthalmics deals by value since 2019





