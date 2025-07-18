Transfer of shares held by Verkkokauppa.com Oyj for the payment of the remuneration to the Board of Directors - change in company’s treasury shares

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 18 July 2025 at 12:00 EEST

Based on the resolution of the Annual General Meeting held on 8 April 2025, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has today transferred a total of 37,009 treasury shares held by the company to certain members of the Board of Directors as part of the annual fees of the Board of Directors. Samuli Seppälä’s annual fee will be paid fully in cash.

According to the resolution of the Annual General Meeting, as a rule, 50 percent of the annual fee will be paid in Verkkokauppa.com Oyj shares either purchased from the market or alternatively by using treasury shares held by the company.

After the transfer of the shares, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj holds 49,336 treasury shares. The resolutions of the Annual General Meeting were announced as a stock exchange release on 8 April 2025.

For more information, please contact:

Klaus Korhonen, Head of Legal

klaus.korhonen@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 50 32 555 28

