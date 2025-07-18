Livestock Identification Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Merck, Shearwell, Datamars Drive Innovations with Comprehensive Tagging and Tracking Solutions

Dublin, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Livestock Identification - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Livestock Identification Market Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Livestock Identification Market. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. Over 100 companies were evaluated, of which the Top 25 EVA Films companies were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders.



Key players operating in Livestock Identification Market including Merck & Co., Inc. (US) and Shearwell Data Ltd. (UK), offer products and solutions such as electronic identification tags, visual identification tags, applicators, readers, and software, whereas Datamars (Switzerland), Nedap N.V. (Netherlands), and MS Schippers (Netherlands) mainly cater only to electronic identification tags and visual identification tags of the livestock identification market.



The growth of the livestock identification market is driven by factors such as the large potential to reduce economic losses and livestock mortality rates due to accurate and efficient animal disease traceability, rapid adoption of automation technology and IoT-enabled devices for efficient management of livestock farms, increased focus of livestock farmers on real-time identification and tracking of animals, and data-driven decision making are some of the major factors driving the market growth.



Product launches and developments have been the key strategies major players in the livestock identification market adopted for the past few years. Companies also adopt several other growth strategies, such as product launches, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaboration in the livestock identification market to increase their market share.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Livestock Identification Market companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of GPU as a Service quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation Type Offering (hardware, software, and services) application (breeding record, animal ownership identification, Disease Management & Control, and Milk Traceability) and Type (cattle, swine, poultry, and others).



Key Players:



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing Focus of Farmers on Reducing Mortality and Optimizing Herd Health and Productivity

3.2.1.2 Rising Inclination of Livestock Industry Players Toward Data-Driven Decision-Making

3.2.1.3 Surging Deployment of Automated and IoT-Enabled Livestock Identification Devices

3.2.1.4 Growing Emphasis of Livestock Farmers on Real-Time Tracking and Identification of Animals

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Limited Adoption Among Small Farmers due to Budget Constraints

3.2.2.2 Rise of Vegan Dining Trend in Europe

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Integration of Blockchain Technology into Livestock Identification Tools

3.2.3.2 Government Initiatives Encouraging Use of Livestock Identification Technology

3.2.3.3 Growing Use of Livestock Identification Solutions in Developing Countries

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Minimizing Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Livestock

3.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

3.4 Value Chain Analysis

3.5 Ecosystem Analysis

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.6.1 Key Technologies

3.6.1.1 Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

3.6.2 Complementary Technologies

3.6.2.1 AI and Blockchain

3.6.2.2 Ble

3.6.2.3 Gps

3.6.2.4 Big Data

3.6.3 Adjacent Technologies

3.6.3.1 Tissue Sampling

3.7 Patent Analysis

3.8 Key Conferences and Events, 2025

3.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.9.1 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.9.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.9.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.9.4 Threat of Substitutes

3.9.5 Threat of New Entrants

3.10 Impact of AI/Generative AI on Livestock Identification Market



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2020-2024

4.3 Market Share Analysis, 2024

4.4 Revenue Analysis, 2019-2023

4.5 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics, 2024

4.6 Brand Comparison

4.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

4.7.1 Stars

4.7.2 Emerging Leaders

4.7.3 Pervasive Players

4.7.4 Participants

4.7.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

4.7.5.1 Company Footprint

4.7.5.2 Region Footprint

4.7.5.3 Farm Size Footprint

4.7.5.4 Offering Footprint

4.7.5.5 Livestock Type Footprint

4.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2024

4.8.1 Progressive Companies

4.8.2 Responsive Companies

4.8.3 Dynamic Companies

4.8.4 Starting Blocks

4.8.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/SMEs, 2024

4.8.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/SMEs

4.8.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs

4.9 Competitive Scenario

4.9.1 Product Launches

4.9.2 Deals



5 Company Profiles

5.1 Key Players

5.1.1 Merck & Co. Inc.

5.1.1.1 Business Overview

5.1.1.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

5.1.1.3 Recent Developments

5.1.1.3.1 Product Launches

5.1.1.3.2 Deals

5.1.1.4 Analyst's View

5.1.1.4.1 Key Strengths

5.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices

5.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

5.1.2 Datamars

5.1.3 Nedap N.V.

5.1.4 Ms Schippers

5.1.5 Shearwell Data Ltd.

5.1.6 Leader Products

5.1.7 Caisley International GmbH

5.1.8 Kupsan Tag Company

5.1.9 Luoyang Laipson Information Technology Co. Ltd.

5.1.10 Omnia Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

5.2 Other Players

5.2.1 Y-Tex Corporation

5.2.2 Moovement

5.2.3 Id Tech

5.2.4 Hauptner-Herberholz

5.2.5 Ardes

5.2.6 Muddy Creek Tags

5.2.7 Dalton Tags

5.2.8 National Band & Tag Company

5.2.9 Ritchey Livestock Id

5.2.10 I.D.Ology

5.2.11 Gallagher Group Limited

5.2.12 Identis

5.2.13 Ketchum Manufacturing Inc.

5.2.14 RFID, Inc.

5.2.15 Eco Track Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hq7kls

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.