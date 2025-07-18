Virturo Broker Launches Enhanced AI-Powered Trading Suite at London Investor Summit

LONDON, UK, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virturo unveiled its next-generation trading technologies, reaffirming its leadership in premium CFD, Forex, and crypto brokerage for high-net-worth clients, at the July 2025 London Investor Summit. Virturo, the pioneering multi-asset broker, today reaffirms its commitment to high-net-worth clients by leveraging cutting-edge technology and AI-driven analytics. With its proprietary MarketFlow™ engine and AI-powered RiskGuard™ tools, Virturo delivers institutional-grade execution speed, robust security, and intelligent portfolio management across CFDs, Forex, and cryptocurrencies.





A Unified Vision: Cutting-Edge Technology Meets Deep Expertise

Since its launch, Virturo has focused on creating a world of opportunity for every client—whether opening a Basic Retail account or leveraging our VIP Professional tier. Through our proprietary MarketFlow™ engine, traders gain access to deep liquidity across CFDs, Forex, and cryptocurrencies, fractional positions on blue-chip equities, and algorithm-driven order execution that adapts in real time to market conditions. Beyond technology, Virturo's dedicated team of Investment Specialists goes the extra mile: hosting one-on-one portfolio reviews, delivering bespoke market insights, and tailoring risk parameters to each individual's objectives. From interactive webinars on emerging asset classes to around-the-clock chat support, we ensure that every investor—regardless of account size—benefits from institutional-grade tools, personalized guidance, and a seamless trading experience.

MarketFlow™ Engine: Sub-millisecond execution across 3,000+ CFDs—including Equities, Forex, Indices, Commodities, and Cryptocurrencies—powered by ultra-low-latency feeds and intelligent order-routing.

Sub-millisecond execution across 3,000+ CFDs—including Equities, Forex, Indices, Commodities, and Cryptocurrencies—powered by ultra-low-latency feeds and intelligent order-routing. CryptoVault™ Security: Multi-signature, air-gapped cold-storage for all digital assets, with real-time monitoring to protect against market extremes.

RiskGuard™ Suite: Configurable stop-loss, take-profit, trailing-stop, and live volatility analytics, combined with detailed margin and exposure reports.

Configurable stop-loss, take-profit, trailing-stop, and live volatility analytics, combined with detailed margin and exposure reports. GDPR & Regulatory Compliance: Full adherence to GDPR protocols, encrypted data storage, client data rights, plus compliance with MiFID II and global financial standards. Client funds are held in segregated accounts with protection up to €85,000 per account.

Client Support & Education: A comprehensive learning library, one-on-one strategy sessions, and 24/5 live-chat and phone support ensure that both retail and institutional investors receive personalized guidance.

These features have made Virturo a top choice in Virturo reviews and positioned the company as a leading virturo broker: https://virturo.com/trading-accounts/ for sophisticated traders worldwide.

A Platform Built for Every Trader

Virturo offers access to 3,000+ instruments—from major and exotic Forex pairs to global stock CFDs, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies—all through a single, unified interface. Whether you're speculating on oil price swings, hedging equity exposure, or capitalizing on Bitcoin's momentum, our platform delivers ultra-tight spreads, sub-0.04-second execution, and transparent pricing you can depend on.

Five Tailored Account Tiers

To ensure every client has the precise tools and service level they need, Virturo has designed five progressive account tiers:

Basic ($500 minimum deposit): Entry-level leverage and spreads, core market-analysis tools, our weekly market newsletter, and full access to educational resources.

($500 minimum deposit): Entry-level leverage and spreads, core market-analysis tools, our weekly market newsletter, and full access to educational resources. Prime ($2,500 minimum deposit): Improved spreads and commissions, enhanced leverage, unlimited educational content, and your own dedicated Investment Specialist.

Apex ($25,000 minimum deposit): Market-grade spreads, maximum leverage, tailored commissions, exclusive analyst sessions, priority support, and premier-events access.

($25,000 minimum deposit): Market-grade spreads, maximum leverage, tailored commissions, exclusive analyst sessions, priority support, and premier-events access. Alpha ($100,000 minimum deposit): All Apex benefits plus zero commissions, guaranteed stop-loss protection, TradingView Pro integration, and on-demand market analysis.

Zenith ($250,000 minimum deposit): The ultimate institutional-style experience: dedicated team support, IPO/ICO access, priority transactions, a loyalty package, and every Alpha feature.

Each tier unlocks progressively deeper insights, customisable risk controls, and ever-more personalised service—ensuring that whether you're just beginning or managing a complex portfolio, Virturo adapts to your needs.

Virturo Academy: Education Meets Execution

We believe that informed clients are successful clients. That's why Virturo Academy offers:

Structured Learning Paths on trading fundamentals, derivatives mechanics, and advanced algorithmic strategies

on trading fundamentals, derivatives mechanics, and advanced algorithmic strategies Live Webinars & Workshops featuring senior analysts and guest experts

Interactive Video Tutorials and step-by-step guides on our platform's advanced tools

and step-by-step guides on our platform's advanced tools Weekly Newsletters summarising key market events, economic indicators, and trading opportunities

From basic charting techniques to sophisticated portfolio optimisation, Virturo Academy equips you with the knowledge to trade confidently.

Market Outlook & Thought Leadership

With Bitcoin recently surpassing $118,000—driven by record-setting institutional inflows and ETF developments—Alex cautions that "digital assets are no longer fringe; they're essential for a diversified, inflation-hedged portfolio." His insights echo Virturo's latest analysis on how AI-driven tools and robust security are making crypto mainstream.

Alex further advises: "Wealth isn't just what you earn. It's what your capital earns while you sleep." Through Virturo's advanced analytics and personalized strategies, clients can confidently participate in both established and emerging markets.

About Virturo

Virturo is a next-generation, award-winning multi-asset broker offering CFDs on Equities, Forex, Indices, Commodities, and Cryptocurrencies. Owned by Finastra LTD and operating under stringent GDPR and international financial regulations, Virturo empowers high-net-worth and institutional investors with cutting-edge technology, top-tier security, and a client-centric approach. For more information or to read the latest Virturo review, visit www.virturo.com or contact media@virturo.com.

