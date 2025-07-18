Pressure Transmitter Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Emerson, Yokogawa, and Endress+Hauser Lead the Industry

Dublin, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pressure Transmitter - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The pressure transmitter Market Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for pressure transmitter Market. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry.



A pressure transmitter is a vital field instrument used to measure the pressure, level, and flow of liquids, gases, and steam in various process industries. It ensures accurate monitoring by converting pressure readings into digital or analog signals that can be transmitted over long distances to control systems, enabling real-time process optimization. The device comprises a pressure transducer for sensing pressure, integrated with advanced electronic components that enhance signal accuracy and stability. These transmitters are extensively used in oil & gas, chemicals, power generation, water & wastewater treatment, and food & beverages, where maintaining precise pressure and level measurements is critical for operational efficiency and safety.



In process industries, maintaining stable pressure, temperature, flow, and level is crucial for operational reliability and preventing equipment failures. Process automation and field instruments, including pressure transmitters, help optimize performance by ensuring accurate data collection and control. Continuous advances in sensor technology, electronics, and industrial communication have made modern pressure transmitters more precise, durable, and cost-effective.



The 360 Quadrant maps the pressure transmitter Market companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the pressure transmitter Market quadrant.



Key Players:



Key players operating in the pressure transmitter Market are Emerson Electric Co. (US), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Endress+Hauser Group Services AG (Switzerland), ABB (Switzerland), Schneider Electric (France), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Siemens (Germany), Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Danfoss (Denmark), and Azbil Corporation (Japan)



Emerson Electric Co.



Emerson Electric Co. stands out within the pressure transmitter market due to its expansive Measurement & Analytical segment. With a revenue presence stretching across numerous regions, Emerson's strategic focus rests on continuous product development and expansion into new industrial applications. The company's approach includes leveraging both organic and inorganic growth strategies, ensuring a comprehensive product portfolio that caters to multifarious industry needs.



Yokogawa Electric Corporation



Yokogawa Electric Corporation is renowned for its pressure transmitters within the Industrial Automation and Control segment. The company emphasizes innovation through the integration of digital capabilities and partnerships with automation providers, substantially enhancing its product lineup. This strategic diversification positions Yokogawa as a leader, maintaining a robust presence in both mature and emerging markets.



Endress+Hauser Group Services AG



Endress+Hauser excels in the Process Instrumentation & Automation sector, where it optimizes its product offerings by incorporating advanced digital communication protocols and smart features. The company strategically expands its geographic footprint, tapping into growth opportunities in high-potential markets. Endress+Hauser's commitment to innovation and quality reflects its market share performance, showcasing its strength in the global pressure transmitter landscape.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Rising Use of Automation by Industry Players to Optimize Resources and Boost Efficiency

3.2.1.2 Increasing Implementation of IIoT and Industry 4.0 Technologies

3.2.1.3 Growing Inclination of Manufacturing Firms Toward Real-Time Analytics and Predictive Maintenance

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Requirement for Significant Investment and Technical Expertise

3.2.2.2 Need for Periodic Calibration of Pressure Transmitters to Ensure Precision

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Development of Pressure Transmitters with Smart Calibration and Self-Diagnostics Features

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Balancing Efficiency, Compatibility, and Sustainability in Pressure Transmitters in Rapid Digital Transformation

3.2.4.2 Providing Quick and Efficient Services or Easy Replacement Solutions to Clients

3.2.4.3 Addressing Cybersecurity Risks Associated with IIoT Integration

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Ecosystem Analysis

3.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.6.1 Key Technologies

3.6.1.1 Pressure Sensing Elements

3.6.1.2 Smart Calibration

3.6.1.3 Real-Time Diagnostics

3.6.2 Adjacent Technologies

3.6.2.1 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

3.6.2.2 AI-Powered Analytics

3.6.2.3 Wireless Communication Protocols

3.6.3 Complementary Technologies

3.6.3.1 Cloud Computing

3.6.3.2 Cybersecurity Solutions

3.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8 Patents Analysis

3.9 Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026

3.10 Impact of AI/Gen AI

3.10.1 Introduction

3.10.2 Impact of AI on Pressure Transmitter Market

3.10.3 Top Use Cases and Market Potential



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2022-2024

4.3 Revenue Analysis, 2020-2024

4.4 Market Share Analysis, 2024

4.5 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics, 2025

4.6 Brand Comparison

4.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

4.7.1 Stars

4.7.2 Emerging Leaders

4.7.3 Pervasive Players

4.7.4 Participants

4.7.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

4.7.5.1 Company Footprint

4.7.5.2 Region Footprint

4.7.5.3 Industry Footprint

4.7.5.4 Fluid Type Footprint

4.7.5.5 Type Footprint

4.7.5.6 Measurement Application Footprint

4.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2024

4.8.1 Progressive Companies

4.8.2 Responsive Companies

4.8.3 Dynamic Companies

4.8.4 Starting Blocks

4.8.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/SMEs, 2024

4.8.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/SMEs

4.8.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs

4.9 Competitive Scenario

4.9.1 Product Launches

4.9.2 Deals

4.9.3 Expansions



5 Company Profiles

5.1 Key Players

5.1.1 Emerson Electric Co.

5.1.1.1 Business Overview

5.1.1.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

5.1.1.3 Analyst's View

5.1.1.3.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

5.1.1.3.2 Strategic Choices

5.1.1.3.3 Weaknesses/Competitive Threats

5.1.2 ABB

5.1.3 Schneider Electric

5.1.4 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

5.1.5 Endress+Hauser Group Services AG

5.1.6 Siemens

5.1.7 Honeywell International Inc.

5.1.8 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

5.1.9 Danfoss

5.1.10 Azbil Corporation

5.1.11 Krohne Group

5.1.12 Ashcroft, Inc.

5.2 Other Key Players

5.2.1 Wika Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. KG

5.2.2 Dwyer Instruments, LLC.

5.2.3 Vega

5.2.4 Keller Druckmesstechnik AG

5.2.5 Hydac International GmbH

5.2.6 Klay Instruments

5.2.7 Jumo GmbH & Co. KG

5.2.8 Brooks Instrument

5.2.9 Bd|Sensors GmbH

5.2.10 Georgin

5.2.11 Trafag

5.2.12 Aplisens SA

