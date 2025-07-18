CICC successfully hosts the 3rd China–Southeast Asia Economic and Finance Forum in Singapore

SINGAPORE, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 15, China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC) successfully convened the 3rd China–Southeast Asia Economic and Finance Forum 2025. H.E. Cao Zhongming, Ambassador of China to Singapore graced the event as a keynote speaker. The forum brought together nearly 300 government officials, institutional investors, business leaders, and CICC representatives from across Asia. Held under the theme “The Great Rewiring: China–Southeast Asia Pivot in a Realigning Global Economy”, the forum served as a high-level platform for dialogue and collaboration on macroeconomic trends, regional investment opportunities, and cross-border capital flows between China and Southeast Asia.

H.E. Cao Zhongming, Ambassador of China to Singapore, emphasized that China upholds the principle of openness and cooperation, and is committed to advancing globalization. He expressed that China looks forward to working closely with ASEAN under the vision of “amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness”, which would deepen mutual benefits, and jointly promote regional prosperity as well as global development.

In her opening speech, Liang Dongqing, Member of CICC’s Management Committee mentioned the theme of this year’s forum is inspired by the “great rewiring” of the global economy. Southeast Asia stands out as the most favoured destination for A-share listed manufacturing companies to go abroad, which highlights China and the region’s steadfast partnership and interdependence. Stephen Ng, Head of CICC Southeast Asia and South Asia and CEO of CICC Singapore addressed the audience that the annual forum has witnessed the evolution of connectivity between China and Southeast Asia—from its early beginnings three years ago to its rapid development today, which has significantly reshaped and strengthened regional economic ties.

Other keynote speakers include Dr. Kai-Fu Lee, CEO of 01.AI and Chairman of Sinovation Ventures, who said that generative AI will also be a super productivity booster for the economy. Professor Bert Hofman of the East Asian Institute of the National University of Singapore highlighted that China’s continued investment in research and technology has effectively helped optimize its export structure. At the same time, two-way direct investment between China and ASEAN has continuously deepened.

Throughout the day, the Forum featured keynote speeches and in-depth discussions across multiple panels and sub-forums. Guest speakers and experts shared insights on a broad spectrum of topics, including reconfiguring supply chains, emerging investment trends in China, the evolution of consumer markets, market strategy, the global expansion of AI, strategic asset allocation, exchange rate outlook, as well as synergy between Chinese innovation and Southeast Asia’s economic transformation, among others.

The Forum served as a platform to further strengthen CICC’s presence in Southeast Asia and support the firm’s efforts to seize new opportunities arising from the deepening economic ties and growing capital flows between China and the region. Looking ahead, CICC will continue to expand its network and business activities across Southeast Asia, enhance its cooperation with local partners, and facilitate cross-border investment and capital market integration, while contributing to regional financial development.

About CICC

China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC, 601995.SH, 3908.HK) was established in 1995. Our experience in professional services includes leading several prominent transactions, reflecting our close involvement in China’s economic reform and development. Our vision is to become a first-class investment bank with international competitiveness. As an investment bank with Chinese roots and international reach, CICC continues bringing first-class financial services through its extensive network and outstanding cross-border capability to help our clients accomplish their strategic development goals.