TEC Spartans Empowers India’s College Students While Unlocking High-Impact Brand Engagement

Bangalore, India , July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On any given weekend, you’ll find a group of students running a gaming tournament at their campus, hosting an AI demo at a mall, or leading a fashion pop-up in a retail store. These aren’t marketing professionals — they’re TEC Spartans, part of a growing network of college ambassadors reshaping how brands engage with Gen Z across India.

Built by The Esports Club (TEC), TEC Spartans now operates in over 500 colleges across 30 cities in India, with 1,000+ active student ambassadors. The initiative gives students hands-on experience with real-world brand campaigns, while offering companies a powerful, tech-enabled way to reach India’s youth through authentic, local voices.

“Spartans is built on two strong foundations — creating career-building opportunities for students, and giving brands a smarter way to reach India's youth,” said Vamsi Krishna, Founder – The Esports Club (TEC). “It’s authentic, measurable, and future-ready.”

Why College Students Matter More Than Ever

College students aren’t just a market — they’re entering adulthood, making their first big purchases, and influencing decisions at home. Whether it's choosing the next smartphone, ordering food, or buying their first laptop, these young adults are first-time buyers, first-time decision-makers, and trusted voices in their peer and family circles.

TEC Spartans gives brands a direct, meaningful way to reach this influential group — and to do it through students they already know and trust.

A Platform That Works for Brands and Students

Through the TEC Spartans platform, brands can launch real campaigns in colleges, malls, retail stores, and public venues across Tier 1 to Tier 3 cities. Recent activations have spanned gaming, tech, fashion, fintech, AI, and F&B.

For brands:

Track campaign progress in real time via a live dashboard

Communicate directly with on-ground Spartans executing the work

Tap into hyperlocal influence through students across campuses

Receive campaign proof, content, and feedback all in one place

For students:

Hands-on marketing and operations experience

Skill development in campaign planning, communication, and reporting

Verified certifications and resume-ready experience

Exposure to brands they admire — before they even graduate

Scaling to 10,000 Spartans by End of 2025

With early success in India, TEC now aims to grow the program to 10,000 Spartans across 5,000 colleges by the end of FY2025. The roadmap includes more tech upgrades, new campaign categories, and deeper regional engagement across the country.

About The Esports Club (TEC)

Founded in 2019, The Esports Club (TEC) is a leading platform focused on elevating esports experiences and driving grassroots community development across India. TEC is part of Basik Marketing Private Limited, which also operates verticals like TEC Spartans, Maverik, and Gossip.GG, each addressing different facets of youth marketing—from college engagement and influencer programs to gaming content and pop culture media.

Website: https://www.spartans.theesports.club

Contact: Vamsi Krishna | pr@basikmarketing.in | +919538777311