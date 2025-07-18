Tumor Ablation Market Research Report 2025-2032 | Radiofrequency Ablation Leads, Offering Efficiency and Specificity Across Key Organ Treatments

Dublin, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tumor Ablation Market (By Technology, Treatment Mode, Application, End-User, Regional Analysis), Company Profiles, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments, Key Trends and Market Dynamics - Global Forecast (2025 - 2032)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tumor ablation market is expected to reach US$ 4.15 billion by 2032, from US$ 1.67 billion in 2024.

Technological advancements to enhance accuracy, portability, and cost-effectiveness are likely to encourage market players to constantly improve and launch advanced tumor ablation devices. For instance, in December 2024, AngioDynamics, Inc. received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for the NanoKnife System for prostate tissue ablation.

Recent Developments

In May 2025, Stryker announced that its OptaBlate basivertebral nerve ablation system (OptaBlate BVN) received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

In December 2024, AngioDynamics, Inc. announced that it had received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for the NanoKnife System for prostate tissue ablation.

In March 2024, Medtronic plc received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for its OsteoCool 2.0 bone tumor ablation system for the treatment of painful bone metastases and benign bone tumors such as osteoid osteoma.

In September 2024, Boston Scientific Corporation received Pharmaceuticals and Medical Device Agency (PMDA) approval in Japan for the FARAPULSE Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) System.

By Technology: Global Tumor Ablation Market and Forecast - Key Takeaways

Based on technology, the radiofrequency ablation segment led the market with the largest revenue share, owing to its advantages, such as specificity and efficiency in solid tumor ablation procedures in the liver, lung, and kidney.

The microwave ablation technology segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The energy of a microwave (MW) ablation device propagates an electromagnetic field, unlike an electric current in a radiofrequency ablation device. This improves the application of microwave ablation technology in tissue with low electrical conductance, such as bones and lungs.

Cryoablation, which involves freezing the tumor cells, is gaining traction, particularly in treating cancer affecting sites like the liver, kidneys, and prostate.

The high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) was responsible for a low double-digit share of the overall tumor ablation market in 2024. High-intensity focused ultrasound therapy (HIFU) is an emerging modality that utilizes ultrasound waves.

The irreversible electroporation (IRE) ablation is a novel, image-guided, minimally invasive outpatient procedure that aims to destroy cancerous cells by applying pulses of electrical energy through thin, needle-like electrodes placed in the targeted tissue.

By Treatment Mode: Global Tumor Ablation Market and Forecast - Key Takeaways

Based on treatment mode, the percutaneous ablation segment dominated the global tumor ablation market as these procedures offer faster recovery, minimal scarring, and increased safety.

Surgical ablation remains a conventional and highly effective approach for treating various types of tumors.

The laparoscopic ablation segment is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period, owing to its ability to provide direct visualization of tumors, enabling precise treatment in complex cases.

By Application: Global Tumor Ablation Market and Forecast - Key Takeaways

The liver cancer application segment dominated the global tumor ablation market with over 21% share in 2024, owing to the high prevalence of liver cancer cases worldwide and the surge in preference for minimally invasive treatment options.

Kidney cancer accounted for a substantial share of the global tumor ablation market in 2024, backed by the increasing prevalence of kidney cancer globally and the growing adoption of minimally invasive treatments for renal tumors.

Prostate cancer and bone cancer are competing to grab the maximum share of the global tumor ablation market.

By End-User: Global Tumor Ablation Market and Forecast - Key Takeaways

Hospitals represent the largest end-user segment of the tumor ablation market, due to their comprehensive healthcare services and accessibility to a wide patient demographic.

The oncology centers accounted for a significant share of the overall tumor ablation market in 2024. These specialized centers focus exclusively on cancer care and offer a wide range of services. These centers often have cutting-edge technologies and highly skilled specialists, which makes them attractive for patients seeking specialized care.

By Region: Global Tumor Ablation Market and Forecast - Key Takeaways

North America dominates the global tumor ablation market, driven by several factors including high healthcare expenditure, advanced medical technologies, and a robust healthcare infrastructure.

Europe represents the second largest market for tumor ablation, owing to the growing aging population, rising prevalence of cancer, and government measures to encourage ablation therapy treatment of cancer treatment.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period due to the presence of untapped opportunities in the emerging economies such as China and India.

South America &the Middle East, and Africa are competing to grab the maximum share of the global tumor ablation market.

Global Tumor Ablation Market Dynamics - Key Trends, Recent Developments, Growth Drivers & Challenges

Global Tumor Ablation Market - Company Profiles (Overview, Revenue, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments)

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic plc

Olympus Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Merit Medical Systems

HealthTronics, Inc.

Insightec

AngioDynamics

Integra LifeSciences

NeuWave Medical, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson MedTech)

EDAP TMS S.A.

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

IceCure Medical Ltd

Bioventus Inc. (Misonix Inc.)

Varian Medical Systems

Mermaid Medical

Canyon Medical Inc.

Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

By Technology - Global Tumor Ablation Market and Forecast

Radiofrequency Ablation

Microwave Ablation

Cryoablation

HIFU

Irreversible Electroporation Ablation

Others

By Treatment Mode - Global Tumor Ablation Market and Forecast

Percutaneous Ablation

Surgical Ablation

Laparoscopic Ablation

By Application - Global Tumor Ablation Market and Forecast

Liver Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Bone Cancer

Other Cancers

By End-User - Global Tumor Ablation Market and Forecast

Hospitals

Oncology Centers

Others

By Region - Global Tumor Ablation Market and Forecast



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Denmark

Norway

Sweden

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Thailand

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa





