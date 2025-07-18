Veritex Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Operating Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

DALLAS, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Veritex Holdings, Inc. (“Veritex”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: VBTX), the holding company for Veritex Community Bank, today announced the results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The Company also announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on August 21, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 7, 2025.

  Quarter to Date
Financial Highlights Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q2 2024
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
GAAP      
Net income $30,906  $29,070  $27,202 
Diluted EPS  0.56   0.53   0.50 
Book value per common share  30.39   30.08   28.49 
Return on average assets1  1.00%  0.94%  0.87%
Return on average equity1  7.56   7.27   7.10 
Net interest margin  3.33   3.31   3.29 
Efficiency ratio  61.15   60.91   59.11 
Non-GAAP2      
Operating earnings $30,906  $29,707  $28,310 
Diluted operating EPS  0.56   0.54   0.52 
Tangible book value per common share  22.68   22.33   20.62 
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings  42,672   43,413   44,420 
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets1  1.38%  1.41%  1.42%
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average loans1  1.82   1.89   1.83 
Operating return on average assets1  1.00   0.96   0.91 
Return on average tangible common equity1  10.79   10.49   10.54 
Operating return on average tangible common equity1  10.79   10.70   10.94 
Operating efficiency ratio  61.15   60.62   58.41 

1 Annualized ratio.
2 Refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of these non-generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Other Second Quarter Credit, Capital and Company Highlights

  • Credit quality remained strong with a nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) to total assets ratio of 0.60% and annualized net charge-offs of 0.05% for the quarter and 0.11% year-to-date;
  • Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) to total loans held-for-investment ratio (excluding mortgage warehouse (“MW”)) remained relatively unchanged at 1.28%;
  • Capital remains strong with common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 11.05% as of June 30, 2025;
  • Book value per share increased $0.31 to $30.39 and tangible book value per share increased $0.35 to $22.68;
  • We repurchased 286,291 and 663,637 shares of Company stock for $7.1 million and $16.6 million during the second quarter and year-to-date, respectively; and
  • On July 14, 2025, we announced entry into a definitive agreement to merge with Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ("Huntington"), which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

Net Interest Income

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $96.3 million and net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.33% compared to $95.4 million and 3.31%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The $894 thousand increase, or 0.9%, in net interest income before provision for credit losses was primarily due to a $2.8 million increase in interest income on loans, a $1.7 million decrease in interest expense on certificates and other time deposits and a $768 thousand decrease in subordinated debentures and subordinated notes, partially offset by a $2.9 million increase in interest expense on transaction and savings deposits and a $1.2 million decrease in interest income on deposits in financial institutions and fed funds sold for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025. The NIM increased two basis points (bps) compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025, primarily due to the decreased funding costs on certificates and other time deposits and subordinated debt due to the redemption of $75.0 million in subordinated debt during the three months ended March 31, 2025 as well as a mix shift from lower yielding to higher yielding assets for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The increase was largely offset by higher deposits funding costs primarily driven by the expiration of favorable hedges on money market deposit accounts at the end of the first quarter 2025.

Compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024, net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was relatively unchanged. Net interest income benefited from decreases in interest expense of $16.3 million on certificates and other time deposits, $1.4 million on advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and $1.1 million on subordinated debentures and subordinated notes, as well as an increase of $1.5 million in interest income on debt securities. These changes were substantially offset by a decrease of $17.6 million in interest income on loans and a $2.5 million increase in interest expense on interest-bearing demand and savings deposits. The NIM increased four bps from 3.29% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 to 3.33% for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The increase was primarily due to decreased funding costs on deposits, advances and subordinated debt resulting from interest rate cuts for the year over year period, partially offset by the related declines in rates earned on interest-earnings assets, primarily loans.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $13.5 million, a decrease of $790 thousand, or 5.5%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025. The change was primarily due to a $1.6 million decrease in government guaranteed loan income, partially offset by an $850 thousand increase in customer swap income during the period.

Compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024, noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 increased by $2.9 million, or 27.6%. The increase was primarily due to a $1.2 million increase in customer swap income, a $728 thousand increase in service charges and fees on deposit accounts, a $528 thousand increase in loan fees and a $368 thousand increase in government guaranteed loan income for the year over year period.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $67.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $66.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $328 thousand, or 0.5%. The increase was primarily due to a $920 thousand increase in other noninterest expense, a $627 thousand increase in professional and regulatory fees and a $580 thousand increase in marketing expenses compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025. The increase was largely offset by a $1.7 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits primarily due to $733 thousand in lower payroll taxes, which are historically higher in the first quarter, as well as decreases of $678 thousand in bonus expense, $370 thousand in employee insurance expense and $340 thousand in stock grant expenses, offset partially by a $1.0 million increase in salaries expense. In addition, deferred loan origination costs, which reduce salaries expense, were $399 thousand higher for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024, noninterest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025 increased by $4.0 million, or 6.4%. The increase was primarily due to a $2.2 million increase in salaries and employee benefits driven by a $4.7 million increase in salaries expense and incentives accruals and a $521 thousand increase in payroll taxes, offset by decreases of $1.1 million in stock grant expense and $661 thousand in severance expense, as well as $1.6 million higher deferred loan origination costs, which reduces salaries and employee benefit expense. Additionally, there was a $1.1 million increase in other noninterest expense, driven primarily by higher OREO expenses, and a $636 thousand increase in marketing expenses during the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Income Tax

Income tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025 totaled $8.5 million, which is consistent with the amount recorded for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The Company’s effective tax rate was approximately 21.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to 22.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024, income tax expense increased by $295 thousand, or 3.6%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2025. The Company’s effective tax rate was approximately 23.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Financial Condition

Total loans held for investment (“LHI”), excluding MW was $8.78 billion at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $44.7 million compared to March 31, 2025.

Total deposits were $10.42 billion at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $247.2 million compared to March 31, 2025. The decrease was primarily the result of decreases of $185.4 million in noninterest bearing deposits and $171.4 million in interest-bearing transaction and savings deposits, partially offset by an increase of $113.5 million in certificates and other time deposits.

Credit Quality

NPAs totaled $75.2 million, or 0.60% of total assets, of which $66.0 million represented LHI and $9.2 million represented OREO at June 30, 2025, compared to $96.9 million, or 0.77% of total assets, at March 31, 2025. The Company had net charge-offs of $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans outstanding were five bps for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 17 bps and 28 bps for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.

ACL as a percentage of LHI was 1.19% at both June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025 and 1.16% at June 30, 2024. ACL as a percentage of LHI (excluding MW) was 1.28% at June 30, 2025, 1.27% at March 31, 2025 and 1.23% at June 30, 2024. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $1.8 million, $4.0 million and $8.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. The provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was primarily attributable to changes in economic factors for the period. The balance for unfunded commitments increased to $8.9 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $7.4 million at March 31, 2025, and we recorded a $1.5 million provision for unfunded commitments for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to a $1.3 million provision for unfunded commitments for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and no provision recorded for unfunded commitments for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in the allowance for unfunded commitments was attributable to increases in unfunded balances and changes in economic factors for the period.

Dividend Information

On July 18, 2025, Veritex’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share on its outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend will be paid on or after August 21, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 7, 2025.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Veritex’s management uses certain non-GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its operating performance and provide information that is important to investors. However, non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Veritex’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, Veritex reviews and reports tangible book value per common share of the Company; operating earnings; tangible common equity to tangible assets; return on average tangible common equity; pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings; pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets; pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average loans; diluted operating earnings per share; operating return on average assets; operating return on average tangible common equity; and operating efficiency ratio. Veritex has included in this earnings release information related to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. Please refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” after the financial highlights at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

About Veritex Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Veritex is a bank holding company that conducts banking activities through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank, with locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Community Bank is a Texas state chartered bank regulated by the Texas Department of Banking and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. For more information, visit www.veritexbank.com.

 


CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication may contain certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain plans, expectations, goals, projections, and statements about the benefits of the proposed transaction, the plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of Veritex and Huntington, the expected timing of completion of the transaction, and other statements that are not historical facts and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that are beyond the control of Veritex and Huntington. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, estimates, uncertainties and other important factors that change over time and could cause actual results to differ materially from any results, performance, or events expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including as a result of the factors referenced below. Statements that do not describe historical or current facts, including statements about beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as expect, anticipate, continue, believe, intend, estimate, plan, trend, objective, target, goal, or similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, may, might, should, would, could, or similar variations. The forward-looking statements are intended to be subject to the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Veritex and Huntington caution that the forward-looking statements in this communication are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to assess and are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond Veritex’s and Huntington’s control. While there is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, below are certain factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in the forward-looking statements or historical performance: changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions; deterioration in business and economic conditions, including persistent inflation, supply chain issues or labor shortages, instability in global economic conditions and geopolitical matters, as well as volatility in financial markets; changes in U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs; the impact of pandemics and other catastrophic events or disasters on the global economy and financial market conditions and our business, results of operations, and financial condition; the impacts related to or resulting from bank failures and other volatility, including potential increased regulatory requirements and costs, such as FDIC special assessments, long-term debt requirements and heightened capital requirements, and potential impacts to macroeconomic conditions, which could affect the ability of depository institutions, including us, to attract and retain depositors and to borrow or raise capital; unexpected outflows of uninsured deposits which may require us to sell investment securities at a loss; changing interest rates which could negatively impact the value of our portfolio of investment securities; the loss of value of our investment portfolio which could negatively impact market perceptions of us and could lead to deposit withdrawals; the effects of social media on market perceptions of us and banks generally; cybersecurity risks; uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policy, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve; volatility and disruptions in global capital, foreign exchange and credit markets; movements in interest rates; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success, impact, and timing of our business strategies, including market acceptance of any new products or services including those implementing our “Fair Play” banking philosophy; changes in policies and standards for regulatory review of bank mergers; the nature, extent, timing, and results of governmental actions, examinations, reviews, reforms, regulations, and interpretations, including those related to the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and the Basel III regulatory capital reforms, as well as those involving the SEC, OCC, Federal Reserve, FDIC, CFPB and state-level regulators; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the merger agreement between Veritex and Huntington; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Veritex and Huntington; delays in completing the transaction; the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction); the failure to obtain Veritex shareholder approval or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the transaction on a timely basis or at all; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where Veritex and Huntington do business; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business, customer or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction; the ability to complete the transaction and integration of Veritex and Huntington successfully; the dilution caused by Huntington’s issuance of additional shares of its capital stock in connection with the transaction; and other factors that may affect the future results of Veritex and Huntington. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in Veritex’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, each of which is on file with the SEC and available on Veritex’s investor relations website, ir.veritexbank.com, under the heading “Financials” and in other documents Veritex files with the SEC, and in Huntington’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, each of which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available in the “Investor Relations” section of Huntington’s website, http://www.huntington.com, under the heading “Investor Relations” and in other documents Huntington files with the SEC.

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. Neither Veritex nor Huntington assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or other factors affecting forward-looking statements that occur after the date the forward-looking statements were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by federal securities laws. If Veritex or Huntington update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that Veritex or Huntington will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

  For the Quarter Ended For the Six Months Ended
  Jun 30,
2025		 Mar 31,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		 Sep 30,
2024		 Jun 30,
2024		 Jun 30,
2025		 Jun 30,
2024
  (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
Per Share Data (Common Stock):              
Basic EPS $0.57  $0.53  $0.46  $0.57  $0.50  $1.10  $0.94 
Diluted EPS  0.56   0.53   0.45   0.56   0.50   1.09   0.94 
Book value per common share  30.39   30.08   29.37   29.53   28.49   30.39   28.49 
Tangible book value per common share1  22.68   22.33   21.61   21.72   20.62   22.68   20.62 
Dividends paid per common share outstanding2  0.22   0.22   0.20   0.20   0.20   0.44   0.40 
               
Common Stock Data:              
Shares outstanding at period end  54,265   54,297   54,517   54,446   54,350   54,265   54,350 
Weighted average basic shares outstanding for the period  54,251   54,486   54,489   54,409   54,457   54,368   54,451 
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the period  54,766   55,123   55,237   54,932   54,823   54,944   54,832 
               
Summary of Credit Ratios:              
ACL to total LHI  1.19%  1.19%  1.18%  1.21%  1.16%  1.19%  1.16%
NPAs to total assets  0.60   0.77   0.62   0.52   0.65   0.60   0.65 
NPAs, excluding nonaccrual purchase credit deteriorated (“PCD”) loans, to total assets3  0.60   0.77   0.62   0.52   0.65   0.60   0.65 
NPAs to total loans and OREO  0.79   1.03   0.83   0.70   0.85   0.79   0.85 
Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding3  0.05   0.17   0.32   0.01   0.28   0.11   0.25 
               
Summary Performance Ratios:              
Return on average assets3  1.00%  0.94%  0.78%  0.96%  0.87%  0.97%  0.83%
Return on average equity3  7.56   7.27   6.17   7.79   7.10   7.42   6.72 
Return on average tangible common equity1, 3  10.79   10.49   9.04   11.33   10.54   10.64   10.03 
Efficiency ratio  61.15   60.91   67.04   61.94   59.11   61.03   60.72 
Net interest margin  3.33   3.31   3.20   3.30   3.29   3.32   3.27 
               
Selected Performance Metrics - Operating:            
Diluted operating EPS1 $0.56  $0.54  $0.54  $0.59  $0.52  $1.10  $1.05 
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets1, 3  1.38%  1.41%  1.28%  1.38%  1.42%  1.39%  1.42%
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average loans1, 3  1.82   1.89   1.72   1.83   1.83   1.86   1.83 
Operating return on average assets1,3  1.00   0.96   0.93   1.00   0.91   0.98   0.93 
Operating return on average tangible common equity1,3  10.79   10.70   10.69   11.74   10.94   10.75   11.14 
Operating efficiency ratio1  61.15   60.62   62.98   60.63   58.41   60.88   58.57 
               
Veritex Holdings, Inc. Capital Ratios:            
Average stockholders' equity to average total assets  13.19%  12.96%  12.58%  12.31%  12.26%  13.07%  12.34%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets1  10.16   9.95   9.54   9.37   9.14   10.16   9.14 
Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage)4  10.73   10.55   10.32   10.06   10.06   10.73   10.06 
Common equity tier 1 capital4  11.05   11.04   11.09   10.86   10.49   11.05   10.49 
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets4  11.32   11.31   11.36   11.13   10.75   11.32   10.75 
Total capital to risk-weighted assets4  13.46   13.46   13.96   13.91   13.45   13.46   13.45 
Risk-weighted assets4 $11,435,978  $11,318,220  $11,247,813  $11,290,800  $11,450,997  $11,435,978  $11,450,997 

1 Refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” after the financial highlights for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.
2 Dividend amount represents dividend paid per common share subsequent to each respective quarter end.
3 Annualized ratio for quarterly metrics.
4 June 30, 2025 ratios and risk-weighted assets are estimated.


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(In thousands)

  Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024
  (unaudited) (unaudited)   (unaudited) (unaudited)
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks $66,696  $81,088  $52,486  $54,165  $53,462 
Interest bearing deposits in other banks  703,869   768,702   802,714   1,046,625   598,375 
Cash and cash equivalents  770,565   849,790   855,200   1,100,790   651,837 
Debt securities, net  1,418,804   1,463,157   1,478,538   1,423,610   1,349,354 
Other investments  73,986   69,452   69,638   71,257   75,885 
Loans held for sale (“LHFS”)  69,480   69,236   89,309   48,496   57,046 
LHI, MW  669,052   571,775   605,411   630,650   568,047 
LHI, excluding MW  8,783,988   8,828,672   8,899,133   9,028,575   9,209,094 
Total loans  9,522,520   9,469,683   9,593,853   9,707,721   9,834,187 
ACL  (112,262)  (111,773)  (111,745)  (117,162)  (113,431)
Bank-owned life insurance  86,048   85,424   85,324   84,776   84,233 
Bank premises, furniture and equipment, net  116,642   112,801   113,480   114,202   105,222 
Other real estate owned (“OREO”)  9,218   24,268   24,737   9,034   24,256 
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization  25,006   27,974   28,664   32,825   35,817 
Goodwill  404,452   404,452   404,452   404,452   404,452 
Other assets  212,889   210,863   226,200   211,471   232,518 
Total assets $12,527,868  $12,606,091  $12,768,341  $13,042,976  $12,684,330 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing deposits $2,133,294  $2,318,645  $2,191,457  $2,643,894  $2,416,727 
Interest-bearing transaction and savings deposits  5,009,137   5,180,495   5,061,157   4,204,708   3,979,454 
Certificates and other time deposits  2,792,750   2,679,221   2,958,861   3,625,920   3,744,596 
Correspondent money market deposits  482,739   486,762   541,117   561,489   584,067 
Total deposits  10,417,920   10,665,123   10,752,592   11,036,011   10,724,844 
Accounts payable and other liabilities  135,647   151,579   183,944   168,415   180,585 
Advances from FHLB  169,000             
Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes  156,082   155,909   230,736   230,536   230,285 
Total liabilities  10,878,649   10,972,611   11,167,272   11,434,962   11,135,714 
Stockholders’ equity:          
Common stock  617   615   613   613   612 
Additional paid-in capital  1,329,803   1,329,626   1,328,748   1,324,929   1,321,995 
Retained earnings  545,015   526,044   507,903   493,921   473,801 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (38,528)  (42,170)  (65,076)  (40,330)  (76,713)
Treasury stock  (187,688)  (180,635)  (171,119)  (171,119)  (171,079)
Total stockholders’ equity  1,649,219   1,633,480   1,601,069   1,608,014   1,548,616 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $12,527,868  $12,606,091  $12,768,341  $13,042,976  $12,684,330 



VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except per share data)
  For the Quarter Ended For the Six Months
Ended
  Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30,
2025		 Jun 30,
2024
  (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
Interest income:              
Loans, including fees $149,354 $146,505 $154,998  $167,261 $166,979 $295,859 $328,921 
Debt securities  16,883  17,106  16,893   15,830  15,408  33,989  29,103 
Deposits in financial institutions and Fed Funds sold  8,039  9,244  11,888   12,571  7,722  17,283  15,772 
Equity securities and other investments  847  870  940   1,001  1,138  1,717  2,038 
Total interest income  175,123  173,725  184,719   196,663  191,247  348,848  375,834 
Interest expense:              
Transaction and savings deposits  48,080  45,165  44,841   47,208  45,619  93,245  92,403 
Certificates and other time deposits  28,539  30,268  40,279   46,230  44,811  58,807  85,303 
Advances from FHLB  113  27  130   47  1,468  140  2,859 
Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes  2,056  2,824  3,328   3,116  3,113  4,880  6,227 
Total interest expense  78,788  78,284  88,578   96,601  95,011  157,072  186,792 
Net interest income  96,335  95,441  96,141   100,062  96,236  191,776  189,042 
Provision for credit losses  1,750  4,000  2,300   4,000  8,250  5,750  15,750 
Provision (benefit) for unfunded commitments  1,500  1,300  (401)      2,800  (1,541)
Net interest income after provisions  93,085  90,141  94,242   96,062  87,986  183,226  174,833 
Noninterest income:              
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts  5,702  5,611  5,612   5,442  4,974  11,313  9,870 
Loan fees  2,735  2,495  2,265   3,278  2,207  5,230  4,717 
Loss on sales of debt securities      (4,397)        (6,304)
Government guaranteed loan income, net  1,688  3,301  5,368   780  1,320  4,989  3,934 
Customer swap income  1,550  700  509   271  326  2,250  775 
Other income  1,824  2,182  699   3,335  1,751  4,006  4,248 
Total noninterest income  13,499  14,289  10,056   13,106  10,578  27,788  17,240 
Noninterest expense:              
Salaries and employee benefits  34,957  36,624  37,446   37,370  32,790  71,581  66,155 
Occupancy and equipment  4,511  4,650  4,633   4,789  4,585  9,161  9,262 
Professional and regulatory fees  5,558  4,931  5,564   4,903  5,617  10,489  11,670 
Data processing and software expense  5,507  5,403  5,741   5,268  5,097  10,910  9,953 
Marketing  2,612  2,032  2,896   2,781  1,976  4,644  3,522 
Amortization of intangibles  2,438  2,438  2,437   2,438  2,438  4,876  4,876 
Telephone and communications  233  330  323   335  365  563  626 
Other  11,346  10,426  12,154   12,216  10,273  21,772  19,193 
Total noninterest expense  67,162  66,834  71,194   70,100  63,141  133,996  125,257 
Income before income tax expense  39,422  37,596  33,104   39,068  35,423  77,018  66,816 
Income tax expense  8,516  8,526  8,222   8,067  8,221  17,042  15,458 
Net income $30,906 $29,070 $24,882  $31,001 $27,202 $59,976 $51,358 
               
Basic EPS $0.57 $0.53 $0.46  $0.57 $0.50 $1.10 $0.94 
Diluted EPS $0.56 $0.53 $0.45  $0.56 $0.50 $1.09 $0.94 
Weighted average basic shares outstanding  54,251  54,486  54,489   54,409  54,457  54,368  54,451 
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding  54,766  55,123  55,237   54,932  54,823  54,944  54,832 


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
  For the Quarter Ended
  June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024
  Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid		 Average
Yield/
Rate4		 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid		 Average
Yield/
Rate4		 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid		 Average
Yield/
Rate4
  (Dollars in thousands)
Assets                  
Interest-earning assets:                  
Loans1 $8,875,970  $141,688 6.40% $8,886,905  $140,329 6.40% $9,344,482  $160,323 6.90%
LHI, MW  523,203   7,666 5.88   426,724   6,176 5.87   420,946   6,656 6.36 
Debt securities  1,440,369   16,883 4.70   1,467,220   17,106 4.73   1,352,293   15,408 4.58 
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks  707,933   8,039 4.55   827,751   9,244 4.53   560,586   7,722 5.54 
Equity securities and other investments  70,779   847 4.80   70,696   870 4.99   78,964   1,138 5.80 
Total interest-earning assets  11,618,254   175,123 6.05   11,679,296   173,725 6.03   11,757,271   191,247 6.54 
ACL  (112,369)      (111,563)      (115,978)    
Noninterest-earning assets  933,328       938,401       937,413     
Total assets $12,439,213      $12,506,134      $12,578,706     
                   
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $5,502,672  $48,080 3.50% $5,449,091  $45,165 3.36% $4,570,329  $45,619 4.01%
Certificates and other time deposits  2,742,655   28,539 4.17   2,726,309   30,268 4.50   3,591,035   44,811 5.02 
Advances from FHLB and Other  9,813   113 4.62   2,333   27 4.69   106,648   1,468 5.54 
Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes  155,985   2,056 5.29   191,638   2,824 5.98   230,141   3,113 5.44 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  8,411,125   78,788 3.76   8,369,371   78,284 3.79   8,498,153   95,011 4.50 
                   
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                  
Noninterest-bearing deposits  2,244,745       2,345,586       2,346,908     
Other liabilities  142,925       170,389       192,036     
Total liabilities  10,798,795       10,885,346       11,037,097     
Stockholders’ equity  1,640,418       1,620,788       1,541,609     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $12,439,213      $12,506,134      $12,578,706     
                   
Net interest rate spread2     2.29%     2.24%     2.04%
Net interest income and margin3   $96,335 3.33%   $95,441 3.31%   $96,236 3.29%

1 Includes average outstanding balances of LHFS of $62.2 million, $66.3 million and $58.5 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively, and average balances of LHI, excluding MW.
2 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
3 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
4 Yields and rates for the quarter are annualized


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except percentages)


  For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024
  Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest
Earned/
Interest Paid		 Average
Yield/
Rate4		 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest
Earned/
Interest Paid		 Average
Yield/
Rate4
Assets            
Interest-earning assets:            
Loans1 $8,881,407  $282,017 6.40% $9,314,148  $317,908 6.86%
LHI, MW  475,230   13,842 5.87   350,252   11,013 6.32 
Debt securities  1,453,721   33,989 4.71   1,323,644   29,103 4.42 
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks  767,511   17,283 4.54   572,589   15,772 5.54 
Equity securities and other investments  70,738   1,717 4.89   77,616   2,038 5.28 
Total interest-earning assets  11,648,607   348,848 6.04   11,638,249   375,834 6.49 
ACL  (111,969)      (114,104)    
Noninterest-earning assets  935,850       933,229     
Total assets $12,472,488      $12,457,374     
             
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity            
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $5,476,030  $93,245 3.43% $4,604,887  $92,403 4.04%
Certificates and other time deposits  2,734,527   58,807 4.34   3,437,385   85,303 4.99 
Advances from FHLB and Other  6,094   140 4.63   103,819   2,859 5.54 
Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes  173,713   4,880 5.67   230,011   6,227 5.44 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  8,390,364   157,072 3.78   8,376,102   186,792 4.48 
             
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:            
Noninterest-bearing deposits  2,294,887       2,351,112     
Other liabilities  156,580       192,422     
Total liabilities  10,841,831       10,919,636     
Stockholders’ equity  1,630,657       1,537,738     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $12,472,488      $12,457,374     
             
Net interest rate spread2     2.26%     2.01%
Net interest income and margin3   $191,776 3.32%   $189,042 3.27%

1 Includes average outstanding balances of LHFS of $64.2 million and $56.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and average balances of LHI, excluding MW.
2 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
3 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
4 Yields and rates for the six month periods are annualized


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)


Yield Trend
  For the Quarter Ended For the Six Months Ended
  Jun 30,
2025		 Mar 31,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		 Sep 30,
2024		 Jun 30,
2024		 Jun 30,
2025		 Jun 30,
2024
Average yield on interest-earning assets:              
Loans1 6.40% 6.40% 6.56% 6.89% 6.90% 6.40% 6.86%
LHI, MW 5.88  5.87  5.83  6.75  6.36  5.87  6.32 
Total Loans 6.37  6.38  6.53  6.89  6.88  6.38  6.84 
Debt securities 4.70  4.73  4.61  4.55  4.58  4.71  4.42 
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 4.55  4.53  4.87  5.41  5.54  4.54  5.54 
Equity securities and other investments 4.80  4.99  5.18  5.25  5.80  4.89  5.28 
Total interest-earning assets 6.05% 6.03% 6.15% 6.49% 6.54% 6.04% 6.49%
               
Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities:              
Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits 3.50% 3.36% 3.57% 4.00% 4.01% 3.43% 4.04%
Certificates and other time deposits 4.17  4.50  4.83  5.00  5.02  4.34  4.99 
Advances from FHLB and other 4.62  4.69  4.88  5.73  5.54  4.63  5.54 
Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 5.29  5.98  5.74  5.38  5.44  5.67  5.44 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.76% 3.79% 4.12% 4.46% 4.50% 3.78% 4.48%
               
Net interest rate spread2 2.29% 2.24% 2.03% 2.03% 2.04% 2.26% 2.01%
Net interest margin3 3.33% 3.31% 3.20% 3.30% 3.29% 3.32% 3.27%

  
1Includes average outstanding balances of LHFS of $62.2 million, $66.3 million, $46.4 million, $54.3 million and $58.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024, respectively and $64.2 million and $56.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024 respectively, and average balances of LHI, excluding MW.
2 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
3 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.


Supplemental Yield Trend

  For the Quarter Ended For the Six Months Ended
  Jun 30,
2025		 Mar 31,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		 Sep 30,
2024		 Jun 30,
2024		 Jun 30,
2025		 Jun 30,
2024
Average cost of interest-bearing deposits 3.73% 3.74% 4.07% 4.44% 4.46% 3.73% 3.33%
Average costs of total deposits, including noninterest-bearing 2.93  2.91  3.16  3.42  3.46  2.92  2.48 



VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

  
LHI and Deposit Portfolio Composition  
  Jun 30,
2025		 Mar 31,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		 Sep 30,
2024		 Jun 30,
2024
  (Dollars in thousands)
LHI1                    
Commercial and Industrial (“C&I”) $2,692,209  30.6% $2,717,037  30.7% $2,693,538  30.2% $2,728,544  30.2% $2,798,260  30.4%
Real Estate:                    
Owner occupied commercial (“OOCRE”)  800,881  9.1   795,808  9.0   780,003  8.8   807,223  8.9   806,285  8.7 
Non-owner occupied commercial (“NOOCRE”)  2,311,466  26.3   2,266,526  25.6   2,382,499  26.7   2,338,094  25.9   2,369,848  25.7 
Construction and land  1,142,457  13.0   1,214,260  13.7   1,303,711  14.7   1,436,540  15.8   1,536,580  16.7 
Farmland  31,589  0.4   31,339  0.4   31,690  0.4   32,254  0.4   30,512  0.3 
1-4 family residential  1,086,342  12.3   1,021,293  11.6   957,341  10.7   944,755  10.5   917,402  10.0 
Multi-family residential  718,946  8.2   782,412  8.9   750,218  8.4   738,090  8.2   748,740  8.1 
Consumer  8,796  0.1   8,597  0.1   9,115  0.1   11,292  0.1   9,245  0.1 
Total LHI1 $8,792,686  100% $8,837,272  100% $8,908,115  100% $9,036,792  100% $9,216,872  100%
                     
MW  669,052     571,775     605,411     630,650     568,047   
                     
Total LHI1 $9,461,738    $9,409,047    $9,513,526    $9,667,442    $9,784,919   
                     
Total LHFS  69,480     69,236     89,309     48,496     57,046   
                     
Total loans $9,531,218    $9,478,283    $9,602,835    $9,715,938    $9,841,965   
                     
Deposits                    
Noninterest-bearing $2,133,294  20.5% $2,318,645  21.7% $2,191,457  20.4% $2,643,894  24.0% $2,416,727  22.5%
Interest-bearing transaction  603,861  5.8   863,462  8.1   839,005  7.8   421,059  3.8   523,272  4.9 
Money market  3,856,812  37.0   3,730,446  35.0   3,772,964  35.1   3,462,709  31.4   3,268,286  30.5 
Savings  548,464  5.3   586,587  5.5   449,188  4.2   320,940  2.9   187,896  1.8 
Certificates and other time deposits  2,792,750  26.8   2,679,221  25.1   2,958,861  27.5   3,625,920  32.8   3,744,596  34.9 
Correspondent money market accounts  482,739  4.6   486,762  4.6   541,117  5.0   561,489  5.1   584,067  5.4 
Total deposits $10,417,920  100% $10,665,123  100% $10,752,592  100% $11,036,011  100% $10,724,844  100%
                     
Total loans to deposits ratio  91.5%    88.9%    89.3%    88.0%    91.8%  
                     
Total loans to deposit ratio, excluding MW loans and LHFS  84.4%    82.9%    82.8%    81.9%    85.9%  

1 Total LHI does not include deferred fees of $8.7 million, $8.6 million, $9.0 million, $8.2 million and $7.8 million at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively.



VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

Asset Quality
 For the Quarter Ended For the Six Months Ended
 Jun 30,
2025		 Mar 31,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		 Sep 30,
2024		 Jun 30,
2024		 Jun 30,
2025		 Jun 30,
2024
 (Dollars in thousands)    
NPAs:             
Nonaccrual loans$61,142  $69,188  $52,521  $55,335  $58,537  $61,142  $58,537 
Nonaccrual PCD loans1 196   196      70   73   196   73 
Accruing loans 90 or more days past due2 4,641   3,249   1,914   2,860   143   4,641   143 
Total nonperforming loans held for investment (“NPLs”) 65,979   72,633   54,435   58,265   58,753   65,979   58,753 
Other real estate owned (“OREO”) 9,218   24,268   24,737   9,034   24,256   9,218   24,256 
Total NPAs$75,197  $96,901  $79,172  $67,299  $83,009  $75,197  $83,009 
              
Charge-offs:             
1-4 family residential$  $  $  $  $(31) $  $(31)
Multifamily             (198)     (198)
OOCRE                   (120)
NOOCRE (215)  (3,090)  (5,113)     (1,969)  (3,305)  (6,262)
C&I (1,571)  (918)  (4,586)  (2,259)  (5,601)  (2,489)  (6,547)
Consumer (55)  (212)  (420)  (54)  (30)  (267)  (101)
Total charge-offs$(1,841) $(4,220) $(10,119) $(2,313) $(7,829) $(6,061) $(13,259)
              
Recoveries:             
1-4 family residential$1  $21  $2  $3  $  $22  $1 
OOCRE 186            120   186   120 
NOOCRE       1,323             
C&I 131   32   1,047   1,962   361   163   457 
MW          46          
Consumer 262   195   30   33   497   457   546 
Total recoveries$580  $248  $2,402  $2,044  $978  $828  $1,124 
              
Net charge-offs$(1,261) $(3,972) $(7,717) $(269) $(6,851) $(5,233) $(12,135)
              
Provision for credit losses$1,750  $4,000  $2,300  $4,000  $8,250  $5,750  $15,750 
              
ACL$112,262  $111,773  $111,745  $117,162  $113,431  $112,262  $113,431 
              
Asset Quality Ratios:             
NPAs to total assets 0.60%  0.77%  0.62%  0.52%  0.65%  0.60%  0.65%
NPAs, excluding nonaccrual PCD loans, to total assets 0.60   0.77   0.62   0.52   0.65   0.60   0.65 
NPAs to total LHI and OREO 0.79   1.03   0.83   0.70   0.85   0.79   0.85 
NPLs to total LHI 0.70   0.77   0.57   0.60   0.60   0.70   0.60 
NPLs, excluding nonaccrual PCD loans, to total LHI 0.70   0.77   0.57   0.60   0.60   0.70   0.60 
ACL to total LHI 1.19   1.19   1.18   1.21   1.16   1.19   1.16 
ACL to total LHI, excluding MW 1.28   1.27   1.25   1.30   1.23   1.28   1.23 
Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding3 0.05   0.17   0.32   0.01   0.28   0.11   0.25 

1 Nonaccrual PCD loans consist of PCD loans that transitioned upon adoption of ASC 326 Financial Instruments - Credit Losses and were accounted for on a pooled basis that have subsequently been placed on nonaccrual status.
2 Accruing loans greater than 90 days past due exclude purchase credit deteriorated loans greater than 90 days past due that are accounted for on a pooled basis.
3 Annualized ratio for quarterly metrics.

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

We identify certain financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being “non-GAAP financial measures.” In accordance with SEC rules, we classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios calculated using exclusively either one or both of (i) financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and (ii) operating measures or other measures that are not non-GAAP financial measures.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we present in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we present in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other financial institutions calculate their financial measures that appear to be similar or have similar names to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

Tangible Book Value Per Common Share. Tangible book value is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) tangible common equity as total stockholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; and (b) tangible book value per common share as tangible common equity (as described in clause (a)) divided by number of common shares outstanding. For tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is book value per common share.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per common share exclusive of changes in core deposit intangibles. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total stockholders’ equity to tangible common equity and presents our tangible book value per common share compared with our book value per common share:

  As of
  Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Tangible Common Equity          
Total stockholders' equity $1,649,219  $1,633,480  $1,601,069  $1,608,014  $1,548,616 
Adjustments:          
Goodwill  (404,452)  (404,452)  (404,452)  (404,452)  (404,452)
Core deposit intangibles  (13,868)  (16,306)  (18,744)  (21,182)  (23,619)
Tangible common equity $1,230,899  $1,212,722  $1,177,873  $1,182,380  $1,120,545 
Common shares outstanding  54,265   54,297   54,517   54,446   54,350 
           
Book value per common share $30.39  $30.08  $29.37  $29.53  $28.49 
Tangible book value per common share $22.68  $22.33  $21.61  $21.72  $20.62 

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets. Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) tangible common equity as total stockholders’ equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; (b) tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; and (c) tangible common equity to tangible assets as tangible common equity (as described in clause (a)) divided by tangible assets (as described in clause (b)). For tangible common equity to tangible assets, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is total stockholders’ equity to total assets.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period in common equity and total assets, in each case, exclusive of changes in core deposit intangibles. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total stockholders’ equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total stockholders’ equity to tangible common equity and total assets to tangible assets and presents our tangible common equity to tangible assets:

  As of
  Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024
  (Dollars in thousands)
Tangible Common Equity          
Total stockholders' equity $1,649,219  $1,633,480  $1,601,069  $1,608,014  $1,548,616 
Adjustments:          
Goodwill  (404,452)  (404,452)  (404,452)  (404,452)  (404,452)
Core deposit intangibles  (13,868)  (16,306)  (18,744)  (21,182)  (23,619)
Tangible common equity $1,230,899  $1,212,722  $1,177,873  $1,182,380  $1,120,545 
Tangible Assets          
Total assets $12,527,868  $12,606,091  $12,768,341  $13,042,976  $12,684,330 
Adjustments:          
Goodwill  (404,452)  (404,452)  (404,452)  (404,452)  (404,452)
Core deposit intangibles  (13,868)  (16,306)  (18,744)  (21,182)  (23,619)
Tangible Assets $12,109,548  $12,185,333  $12,345,145  $12,617,342  $12,256,259 
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets  10.16%  9.95%  9.54%  9.37%  9.14%

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity. Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles (which we refer to as “return”) as net income, plus amortization of core deposit intangibles, less tax benefit at the statutory rate; (b) average tangible common equity as total average stockholders’ equity less average goodwill and average core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; and (c) return (as described in clause (a)) divided by average tangible common equity (as described in clause (b)). For return on average tangible common equity, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is return on average equity.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the return on common equity, exclusive of the impact of core deposit intangibles. Goodwill and core deposit intangibles have the effect of increasing total stockholders’ equity while not increasing our tangible common equity. This measure is particularly relevant to acquisitive institutions that may have higher balances in goodwill and core deposit intangibles than non-acquisitive institutions.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, average tangible common equity to average common equity and net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles, net of taxes to net income and presents our return on average tangible common equity:

  For the Quarter Ended For the Six Months Ended
  Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2024
  (Dollars in thousands)
Net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles              
Net income $30,906  $29,070  $24,882  $31,001  $27,202  $59,976  $51,358 
Adjustments:              
Plus: Amortization of core deposit intangibles  2,438   2,438   2,437   2,438   2,438   4,876   4,876 
Less: Tax benefit at the statutory rate  512   512   512   512   512   1,024   1,024 
Net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles $32,832  $30,996  $26,807  $32,927  $29,128  $63,828  $55,210 
               
Average Tangible Common Equity              
Total average stockholders' equity $1,640,418  $1,620,788  $1,604,335  $1,583,401  $1,541,609  $1,630,657  $1,537,738 
Adjustments:              
Average goodwill  (404,452)  (404,452)  (404,452)  (404,452)  (404,452)  (404,452)  (404,452)
Average core deposit intangibles  (15,467)  (17,904)  (20,342)  (22,789)  (25,218)  (16,679)  (26,437)
Average tangible common equity $1,220,499  $1,198,432  $1,179,541  $1,156,160  $1,111,939  $1,209,526  $1,106,849 
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Annualized)  10.79%  10.49%  9.04%  11.33%  10.54%  10.64%  10.03%

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

Operating Earnings, Pre-tax, Pre-provision Operating Earnings and performance metrics calculated using Operating Earnings and Pre-tax, Pre-provision Operating Earnings, including Diluted Operating Earnings per Share, Operating Return on Average Assets, Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Return on Average Assets, Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Return on Average Loans, Operating Return on Average Tangible Common Equity and Operating Efficiency Ratio. Operating earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings and the performance metrics calculated using these metrics, listed below, are non-GAAP measures used by management to evaluate the Company’s financial performance. We calculate (a) operating earnings as net income plus BOLI 1035 exchange charges, plus severance payments, plus loss on sales of debt securities available for sale (“AFS”), net, plus FDIC special assessment, less tax impact of adjustments, plus nonrecurring tax adjustments. We calculate (b) diluted operating earnings per share as operating earnings as described in clause (a) divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding. We calculate (c) pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings as operating earnings as described in clause (a) plus provision for income taxes, plus provision (benefit) for credit losses and unfunded commitments. We calculate (d) pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets as pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings as described in clause (a) divided by total average assets. We calculate (e) operating return on average assets as operating earnings as described in clause (a) divided by total average assets. We calculate (f) operating return on average tangible common equity as operating earnings as described in clause (a), adjusted for the amortization of intangibles and tax benefit at the statutory rate, divided by total average tangible common equity (average stockholders’ equity less average goodwill and average core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization). We calculate (g) operating efficiency ratio as noninterest expense plus adjustments to operating noninterest expense divided by noninterest income plus adjustments to operating noninterest income, plus net interest income.

We believe that these measures and the operating metrics calculated utilizing these measures are important to management and many investors in the marketplace who are interested in understanding the ongoing operating performance of the Company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers.

The following tables reconcile, as of the dates set forth below, operating net income and pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings and related metrics:

  For the Quarter Ended For the Six Months Ended
  Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2024
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Operating Earnings              
Net income $30,906 $29,070 $24,882 $31,001 $27,202 $59,976 $51,358
Plus: BOLI 1035 exchange charges1    517        517  
Plus: Severance payments2      1,545  1,487  613    613
Plus: Loss on sales of AFS securities, net      4,397        6,304
Plus: FDIC special assessment          134    134
Operating pre-tax income  30,906  29,587  30,824  32,488  27,949  60,493  58,409
Less: Tax impact of adjustments    109  1,248  307  166  109  1,489
Plus: Nonrecurring tax adjustments    229  193    527  229  527
Operating earnings $30,906 $29,707 $29,769 $32,181 $28,310 $60,613 $57,447
               
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding  54,766  55,123  55,237  54,932  54,823  54,944  54,832
Diluted EPS $0.56 $0.53 $0.45 $0.56 $0.50 $1.09 $0.94
Diluted operating EPS $0.56 $0.54 $0.54 $0.59 $0.52 $1.10 $1.05

1Represents non-recurring charges for the completion of a 1035 exchange of BOLI contracts.
2Severance payments relate to certain restructurings made during the periods disclosed.

  For the Quarter Ended For the Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2024
Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Operating Earnings              
Net income $30,906  $29,070  $24,882  $31,001  $27,202  $59,976  $51,358 
Plus: Provision for income taxes  8,516   8,526   8,222   8,067   8,221   17,042   15,458 
Plus: Provision for credit losses and unfunded commitments  3,250   5,300   1,899   4,000   8,250   8,550   14,209 
Plus: Severance payments3        1,545   1,487   613      613 
Plus: Loss on sale of AFS securities, net        4,397            6,304 
Plus: BOLI 1035 exchange charges2     517            517    
Plus: FDIC special assessment              134      134 
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings $42,672  $43,413  $40,945  $44,555  $44,420  $86,085  $88,076 
               
Average total assets $12,439,213  $12,506,134  $12,750,972  $12,861,918  $12,578,706  $12,472,488  $12,457,374 
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets1  1.38%  1.41%  1.28%  1.38%  1.42%  1.39%  1.42%
               
Average loans $9,399,173  $9,313,629  $9,449,565  $9,661,774  $9,765,428  $9,356,637  $9,664,400 
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average loans1  1.82%  1.89%  1.72%  1.83%  1.83%  1.86%  1.83%
               
Average total assets $12,439,213  $12,506,134  $12,750,972  $12,861,918  $12,578,706  $12,472,488  $12,457,374 
Return on average assets1  1.00%  0.94%  0.78%  0.96%  0.87%  0.97%  0.83%
Operating return on average assets1  1.00   0.96   0.93   1.00   0.91   0.98   0.93 
               
Operating earnings adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles              
Operating earnings $30,906  $29,707  $29,769  $32,181  $28,310  $60,613  $57,447 
Adjustments:              
Plus: Amortization of core deposit intangibles  2,438   2,438   2,437   2,438   2,438   4,876   4,876 
Less: Tax benefit at the statutory rate  512   512   512   512   512   1,024   1,024 
Operating earnings adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles $32,832  $31,633  $31,694  $34,107  $30,236  $64,465  $61,299 
               
Average Tangible Common Equity              
Total average stockholders' equity $1,640,418  $1,620,788  $1,604,335  $1,583,401  $1,541,609  $1,630,657  $1,537,738 
Adjustments:              
Less: Average goodwill  (404,452)  (404,452)  (404,452)  (404,452)  (404,452)  (404,452)  (404,452)
Less: Average core deposit intangibles  (15,467)  (17,904)  (20,342)  (22,789)  (25,218)  (16,679)  (26,437)
Average tangible common equity $1,220,499  $1,198,432  $1,179,541  $1,156,160  $1,111,939  $1,209,526  $1,106,849 
Operating return on average tangible common equity1  10.79%  10.70%  10.69%  11.74%  10.94%  10.75%  11.14%
               
Efficiency ratio  61.15%  60.91%  67.04%  61.94%  59.11%  61.03%  60.72%
Operating efficiency ratio              
Net interest income $96,335  $95,441  $96,141  $100,062  $96,236  $191,776  $189,042 
Noninterest income  13,499   14,289   10,056   13,106   10,578   27,788   17,240 
Plus: BOLI 1035 exchange charges2     517            517    
Plus: Loss on sale of AFS securities, net        4,397            6,304 
Operating noninterest income  13,499   14,806   14,453   13,106   10,578   28,305   23,544 
Noninterest expense  67,162   66,834   71,194   70,100   63,141   133,996   125,257 
Less: FDIC special assessment              134      134 
Less: Severance payments3        1,545   1,487   613      613 
Operating noninterest expense $67,162  $66,834  $69,649  $68,613  $62,394  $133,996  $124,510 
Operating efficiency ratio  61.15%  60.62%  62.98%  60.63%  58.41%  60.88%  58.57%

1 Annualized ratio for quarterly metrics.
2 Represents non-recurring charges for the completion of a 1035 exchange of BOLI contracts.
3 Severance payments relate to certain restructurings made during the periods disclosed.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
