China Food Ingredients Market Company Analysis Report 2025-2034, Featuring Archer-Daniels-Midland, Cargill, BASF, Corbion, Kerry Group, DSM-Firmenich, International Flavors & Fragrances, and Palsgaard

China's food ingredients market, valued at USD 26.26 billion in 2024, is expected to grow at a 7.50% CAGR, reaching USD 54.12 billion by 2034. Drivers include health trends, higher incomes, and demand for natural ingredients. Key players like Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. and Cargill Inc. lead the way.

China's food ingredients market reached approximately USD 26.26 Billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.50% between 2025 and 2034, reaching a value of around USD 54.12 Billion by 2034.



The rising trend of health and wellness, rise in disposable income, and increased demand for natural and healthy food ingredients are some of the crucial market drivers. Moreover, rapid urbanisation has led to a high demand for processed and convenient food products, thereby driving the demand for ingredients that can enhance the taste and preservative quality of food.

Technological innovations such as the incorporation of microbial-based food ingredients are on the rise. For instance, microbial-derived food ingredients utilise microorganisms like bacteria, yeast, and algae for the production of food ingredients and this method is becoming increasingly popular for its ability to develop sustainable, nutritious, and functional food items.

There is an increased demand for plant-based food ingredients due to rising health consciousness and environmental awareness. Consumers are seeking out clean-label items that are devoid of additives, hormones, and antibiotics, prompting manufacturers to prioritise natural and clean-label ingredients.

China Food Ingredients Industry Segmentation

The report offers a detailed analysis of the market based on the following segments:

Market Breakup by Type:

  • Starch and Texturants
  • Sweetener
  • Flavours
  • Acidulants
  • Preservative
  • Emulsifier
  • Colour
  • Enzymes
  • Others

Market Breakup by Application:

  • Beverages
  • Sauces, Dressings and Condiments
  • Bakery and Confectionery
  • Processed Food
  • Sweet and Savory Snacks
  • Others

Market Breakup by Region:

  • Shanghai
  • Zhejiang
  • Guangdong
  • Jiangsu
  • Beijing

China Food Ingredients Market Share

Based on application, the market is divided into beverages, sauces, dressings and condiments, bakery and confectionery, processed food, and sweet and savory snacks, among others.

Beverages account for a major market share owing to the rising demand for functional beverages containing vitamins, minerals, and other health-boosting ingredients as well as beverages containing natural preservatives and additives.

Leading Companies in the China Food Ingredients Market

The market players are investing in research and development activities for the production of consistent food ingredients with minimal environmental impact.

  • Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.
  • Cargill Inc.
  • BASF SE
  • Corbion N.V.
  • Kerry Group Plc
  • DSM-Firmenich AG
  • International Flavors & Fragrances Inc
  • Palsgaard

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages103
Forecast Period2025 - 2034
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$26.26 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034$54.12 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate7.5%
Regions CoveredChina



Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Size 2024-2025
1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)
1.3 Key Demand Drivers
1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure
1.5 Industry Best Practices
1.6 Recent Trends and Developments
1.7 Industry Outlook

2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights
2.1 Market Trends
2.2 Key Verticals
2.3 Key Regions
2.4 Supplier Power
2.5 Buyer Power
2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks
2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

3 Economic Summary
3.1 GDP Outlook
3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth
3.3 Inflation Trends
3.4 Democracy Index
3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios
3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position
3.7 Population Outlook
3.8 Urbanisation Trends

4 Country Risk Profiles
4.1 Country Risk
4.2 Business Climate

5 Asia Pacific Food Ingredients Market Overview
5.1 Key Industry Highlights
5.2 Asia Pacific Food Ingredients Historical Market (2018-2024)
5.3 Asia Pacific Food Ingredients Market Forecast (2025-2034)

6 China Food Ingredients Market Overview
6.1 Key Industry Highlights
6.2 China Food Ingredients Historical Market (2018-2024)
6.3 China Food Ingredients Market Forecast (2025-2034)

7 China Food Ingredients Market by Type
7.1 Starch and Texturants
7.2 Sweetener
7.3 Flavours
7.4 Acidulants
7.5 Preservative
7.6 Emulsifier
7.7 Colour
7.8 Enzymes
7.9 Others

8 China Food Ingredients Market by Application
8.1 Beverages
8.2 Sauces, Dressings and Condiments
8.3 Bakery and Confectionery
8.4 Processed Food
8.5 Sweet and Savory Snacks
8.6 Others

9 China Food Ingredients Market by Region
9.1 Shanghai
9.2 Zhejiang
9.3 Guangdong
9.4 Jiangsu
9.5 Beijing

10 Market Dynamics
10.1 SWOT Analysis
10.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
10.3 Key Indicators for Demand
10.4 Key Indicators for Price

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Supplier Selection
11.2 Key Global Players
11.3 Key Regional Players
11.4 Key Player Strategies
11.5 Company Profiles

  • Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.
  • Cargill Inc.
  • BASF SE
  • Corbion N.V.
  • Kerry Group Plc
  • DSM-Firmenich
  • International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
  • Palsgaard

