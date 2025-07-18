China Food Ingredients Market Company Analysis Report 2025-2034, Featuring Archer-Daniels-Midland, Cargill, BASF, Corbion, Kerry Group, DSM-Firmenich, International Flavors & Fragrances, and Palsgaard

Dublin, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Food Ingredients Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China's food ingredients market reached approximately USD 26.26 Billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.50% between 2025 and 2034, reaching a value of around USD 54.12 Billion by 2034.







The rising trend of health and wellness, rise in disposable income, and increased demand for natural and healthy food ingredients are some of the crucial market drivers. Moreover, rapid urbanisation has led to a high demand for processed and convenient food products, thereby driving the demand for ingredients that can enhance the taste and preservative quality of food.



Technological innovations such as the incorporation of microbial-based food ingredients are on the rise. For instance, microbial-derived food ingredients utilise microorganisms like bacteria, yeast, and algae for the production of food ingredients and this method is becoming increasingly popular for its ability to develop sustainable, nutritious, and functional food items.



There is an increased demand for plant-based food ingredients due to rising health consciousness and environmental awareness. Consumers are seeking out clean-label items that are devoid of additives, hormones, and antibiotics, prompting manufacturers to prioritise natural and clean-label ingredients.



China Food Ingredients Industry Segmentation



The report offers a detailed analysis of the market based on the following segments:



Market Breakup by Type:

Starch and Texturants

Sweetener

Flavours

Acidulants

Preservative

Emulsifier

Colour

Enzymes

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Beverages

Sauces, Dressings and Condiments

Bakery and Confectionery

Processed Food

Sweet and Savory Snacks

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Shanghai

Zhejiang

Guangdong

Jiangsu

Beijing

China Food Ingredients Market Share



Based on application, the market is divided into beverages, sauces, dressings and condiments, bakery and confectionery, processed food, and sweet and savory snacks, among others.

Beverages account for a major market share owing to the rising demand for functional beverages containing vitamins, minerals, and other health-boosting ingredients as well as beverages containing natural preservatives and additives.



Leading Companies in the China Food Ingredients Market



The market players are investing in research and development activities for the production of consistent food ingredients with minimal environmental impact.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.

Cargill Inc.

BASF SE

Corbion N.V.

Kerry Group Plc

DSM-Firmenich AG

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

Palsgaard

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 103 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $26.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $54.12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered China





Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 Asia Pacific Food Ingredients Market Overview

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Asia Pacific Food Ingredients Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Asia Pacific Food Ingredients Market Forecast (2025-2034)



6 China Food Ingredients Market Overview

6.1 Key Industry Highlights

6.2 China Food Ingredients Historical Market (2018-2024)

6.3 China Food Ingredients Market Forecast (2025-2034)



7 China Food Ingredients Market by Type

7.1 Starch and Texturants

7.2 Sweetener

7.3 Flavours

7.4 Acidulants

7.5 Preservative

7.6 Emulsifier

7.7 Colour

7.8 Enzymes

7.9 Others



8 China Food Ingredients Market by Application

8.1 Beverages

8.2 Sauces, Dressings and Condiments

8.3 Bakery and Confectionery

8.4 Processed Food

8.5 Sweet and Savory Snacks

8.6 Others



9 China Food Ingredients Market by Region

9.1 Shanghai

9.2 Zhejiang

9.3 Guangdong

9.4 Jiangsu

9.5 Beijing



10 Market Dynamics

10.1 SWOT Analysis

10.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.3 Key Indicators for Demand

10.4 Key Indicators for Price



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Supplier Selection

11.2 Key Global Players

11.3 Key Regional Players

11.4 Key Player Strategies

11.5 Company Profiles

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.

Cargill Inc.

BASF SE

Corbion N.V.

Kerry Group Plc

DSM-Firmenich

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Palsgaard

