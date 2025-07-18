Eye Spear Analysis Report 2025 | Market to Reach $265.6 Million by 2032, Driven by Rising Prevalence of Eye Disorders Like Cataracts, Glaucoma, and AMD

Dublin, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Eye Spear Market (By Product Type, Segment, Application, End-User, Sales Channel, Regional Analysis), Company Profiles, Eye Spear Product Details, Pictures, Recent Developments and Market Dynamics - Global Forecast (2025 - 2032)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global eye spear market is projected to reach US$ 265.6 Million by 2032, from US$ 162.7 Million in 2024.

The application of eye spears extends across a range of surgical settings where there is a need for high absorbency, non-linting properties, and precision in fluid management, making them indispensable in securing clear surgical fields and protecting delicate ocular tissues. The major factor driving the eye spear market growth is the rising prevalence of eye-related disorders, such as cataracts, glaucoma, and age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

With an aging global population, the incidence of these conditions has seen a significant uptick, necessitating more frequent surgical interventions and diagnostic procedures. Consequently, the demand for eye spears, which are essential tools in these medical practices, has been steadily increasing. Additionally, advancements in material technology have led to the development of more efficient and sterile eye spears, enhancing their effectiveness in surgical applications.

Recent Developments

In December 2024, S2S Global and DeRoyal announced a strategic partnership aimed at expanding the market reach of both companies. Starting in January 2025, the S2S Global and DeRoyal sales teams will join forces to collectively serve S2S Global and DeRoyal customers.

In September 2024, BVI Medical announced the creation of its new BVI Poland entity, opening a new office in Krakow. The BVI entity in Poland will further strengthen BVI's footprint in Europe.

In April 2023, Inverness Graham, a Philadelphia-based buyout firm that acquires innovative, high-growth businesses, announced the acquisition of Innovia Medical. Based in St. Paul, Minnesota, Innovia Medical is a global manufacturer of branded single-use surgical products and sterile processing systems servicing ENT, Ophthalmic, Gynecological, and Aesthetic end-markets.

By Product Type: Global Eye Spear Market and Forecast - Key Takeaways

Based on product type, the single-use eye spears dominated the overall market. These spears are gaining popularity due to their convenience and the reduced risk of cross-contamination.

Reusable eye spears are designed to be sterilized and used multiple times. While reusable eye spears offer cost savings in the long run, they require strict adherence to sterilization protocols to ensure patient safety.

By Segment: Global Eye Spear Market and Forecast - Key Takeaways

Based on segment, the Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) accounted for largest share of the eye spear market in 2024, and it is predicted to dominate the market over the forecast period.

The market for Cellulose eye spears is declining in favor of PVA, as PVA eye spears are considered better than Cellulose eye spears due to their superior fluid absorption capacity, reduced eye irritation potential, and ability to gently manipulate delicate tissues, making them particularly suitable for delicate procedures like cataract and LASIK surgery.

By Application: Global Eye Spear Market and Forecast - Key Takeaways

Ophthalmic surgery is the largest application segment of the eye spear market. Eye spears are extensively used in various surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction, glaucoma surgery, and corneal transplantation.

Diagnostic procedures include eye examinations, intraocular pressure measurement, and diagnostic imaging. Eye spears are used to assist in these procedures by providing a sterile and absorbent tool for cleaning and preparing the ocular surface.

Other applications of eye spears include their use in research and development, as well as in various non-surgical therapeutic procedures.

By End-User: Global Eye Spear Market and Forecast - Key Takeaways

Hospitals represent the largest end-user segment of the eye spear market, driven by the high volume of ophthalmic surgeries and diagnostic procedures performed in these settings.

Ophthalmic clinics and centers focus exclusively on eye care and offer a wide range of services, including surgeries, diagnostic procedures, and therapeutic treatments. The growing number of ophthalmic clinics, driven by the increasing demand for specialized eye care, is expected to boost the demand for eye spears in this segment.

The convenience and cost-effectiveness of Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) have made them a popular choice for patients undergoing eye surgeries. The increasing number of ASCs and the rising number of ophthalmic procedures performed in these settings are expected to drive the demand for eye spears.

By Distribution/Sales Channel: Global Eye Spear Market and Forecast - Key Takeaways

Distributors captured the largest share of the eye spear market, followed by Direct sales.

Online retailers are the fastest growing channel in the global eye spear market, owing to easy accessibility and convenience.

By Region: Global Eye Spear Market and Forecast - Key Takeaways

North America dominates the global eye spear market, owing to the high prevalence of ophthalmic disorders, a well-established healthcare infrastructure, and increasing utilization of eye spears in hospitals and private clinics.

The United States captured the highest share of the global eye spear market in 2024. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, more than 40 million people in the United States suffer from several eye disorders such as cataract, glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic retinopathy and dry eye.

Europe represents a major market for eye spear, owing to the rising chronic eye diseases among geriatric population. In Europe, Germany, United Kingdom, and France are the leading market for eye spears. The increasing demand for POC testing, growing preference for personalized medicine, growing need for high-speed diagnostics and an increasing number of drug discovery and life science research activities are driving the demand for microfluidic devices market.

Germany is touted to come up as one of the most profitable regional arenas for ophthalmic devices market including eye spears. One of the primary reasons for the same is the growing incidence of ophthalmic disorders in the nation.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period due to the presence of untapped opportunities in the emerging economies such as China and India. The market is primarily driven by the increasing healthcare investments, growing awareness about eye health, rising prevalence of eye diseases with increasing aging population and advancement in ophthalmic devices.

China and India together account for 49% of the world's total burden of blindness and vision impairment, about half of whom are blind from cataracts, and is seeing a rising number of people with glaucoma or retinal disease as people live longer.

Company Profiles (Overview, Eye Spear Product Details, Pictures, Recent Developments)

Innovia Medical

Halma

BVI Medical

Aurolab

Hurricane Medical

Huizhou Foryou Medical Devices

DeRoyal Industries

SDP Inc.

Cenefom Corp. (BenQ Materials)

Dukal

Labtician Ophthalmics Inc.

Aegis Lifesciences

