Hispanic Foods Market Forecast & Company Analysis Report 2025, with Profiles of B and G Foods, El Patron, Gruma, Hormel Foods, Juanitas Foods, Mercadagro, Ole Mexican Foods, Pappas Restaurants, & more

Dublin, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hispanic Foods Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Hispanic foods market is projected to experience significant growth, with an increase of USD 533.4 million anticipated between 2024 and 2029. This growth corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% over the forecast period.
Current market dynamics are shaped by evolving consumer lifestyles and an increasing demand for healthy, convenient food options. The expansion of the retail landscape and the frequent introduction of new products also propel market growth.
The report underscores increasing consumer demand for gluten-free tortillas as a major factor propelling market growth. Additionally, the rise in popularity of mobile food service outlets and a surge in mergers and acquisitions are set to drive substantial demand in the market.
The comprehensive market report offers an in-depth analysis, providing insight into market size, forecasts, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, along with a detailed vendor analysis encompassing around 25 industry players.
Market Segmentation:
By Type:
- Tortillas
- Tacos
- Burritos
- Enchiladas
- Others
By Product:
- Traditional
- Tex-Mex
- Fusion
By Distribution Channel:
- Offline
- Online
By Geographical Landscape:
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Key Coverage Areas:
- Market Sizing
- Market Forecasting
- Industry Analysis
In-depth vendor analysis within the report is crafted to enhance clients' competitive positioning. The report provides meticulous analysis of leading Hispanic foods market vendors, including B and G Foods Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, and others. The report also alerts stakeholders to emerging trends and challenges poised to impact market growth, facilitating strategic planning and capitalization on forthcoming opportunities.
This report paints a comprehensive picture of the market through data synthesis from diverse sources, focusing on key parameters like profit margins, pricing strategies, competition, and promotional activities.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market overview
- Market Analysis
- Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
- Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- Factors of disruption
- Impact of drivers and challenges
- Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2024
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029
- Historic Market Size
- Global Hispanic Foods Market 2019 - 2023
- Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Product segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Distribution Channel segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Qualitative Analysis
- The AI impact on global Hispanic foods market
- Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
- Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Tortillas - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Tacos - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Burritos - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Enchiladas - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity by Type
- Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Traditional - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Tex-mex - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Fusion - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity by Product
- Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Online - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Customer Landscape
- Customer landscape overview
- Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- South America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- US - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Canada - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Germany - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- UK - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- China - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Brazil - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Japan - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- France - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Italy - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Impact of drivers and challenges
- Market opportunities/restraints
- Competitive Landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
- Competitive Analysis
- Companies profiled
- Company ranking index
- Market positioning of companies
- B and G Foods Inc.
- Campbell Soup Co.
- Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV
- El Patron
- Food Concepts International
- Gruma SAB de CV
- Hormel Foods Corp.
- Juanitas Foods
- Mercadagro International Corp.
- MTY Food Group Inc.
- Ole Mexican Foods Inc.
- Pappas Restaurants Inc.
- Siete Family Foods
- Sigma Alimentos SA de CV
- YUM Brands Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/onrjh1
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.