Precision Harvesting Industry Analysis Report 2025 | Market to Reach $29 Billion by 2030, Driven by Demand for High-Value Crops and Expansion of Leasing and Custom Hiring Centers in Emerging Economies

The global precision harvesting market is estimated to be valued at USD 29.79 billion by 2030, up from USD 21.52 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Several important factors are driving the strong growth of the precision harvesting market. As wages and farm hand labor increase, more farmers are choosing to rely on robots for harvesting. Besides, using AI, the Internet of Things (IoT), and imagery in agriculture is making sure crops give more and that leftovers from harvest are low, generating more profit for the business.

Assistance and new campaigns from the government are pushing more farmers to adopt advanced farming technologies. However, the high price of automated harvesting machines prevents many people from taking advantage of them. On top of that, in some areas, weak online services, worries about sharing data, and incompatible systems are blocking the use of blockchain in agriculture.

The major players in the precision harvesting market with a significant global presence include Deere & Company (US), CLAAS KGaA mbH (Germany), CNH Industrial N.V. (Netherlands), AGCO Corporation (US), KUBOTA Corporation (Japan), and others.



By offering, Software is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The software segment is projected to register the highest CAGR within the precision harvesting market during the forecast period; driven by up-to-date analysis, smart production processes, and sound choices, which are important, this industry is growing. Yield monitoring, field mapping, data analytics, and machine learning technology are now helping farmers to plan and control their harvests effectively. By bringing together crop health, soil statistics, and weather predictions on the same platform, these tools make farm harvesting more accurate and help farmers reduce crop loss.



The rising adoption of cloud-based farm management software, subscription-based services, and mobile applications is also boosting accessibility for small and medium-sized farms. Also, using AI and IoT on these systems increases their ability to predict problems and automate tasks. Companies such as Trimble (US), Raven Industries (US), and Hexagon Agriculture (Sweden) are leading the way with full software suites for precision farming. As more farmers realize that technology can improve their farming methods and resource use, demand for precision harvesting software is set to drive its growth within this part of the market.



By application, the horticulture segment is projected to account for the second-largest market share during the forecast period.



Horticulture is expected to hold the second-largest share of the application segment in the precision harvesting market during the forecast period. The rising global demand for fruits, vegetables, and other valued crops is behind this growth. Horticulture produce does not grow on a large scale; hence, precision is very important, which makes robotic arms, vision machines, and automated harvesters very useful for harvesting. With these technologies, the harvesting process causes little harm to the produce and keeps the result uniform and top-quality.



Due to rising labor rates and a decreased number of skilled workers, horticultural industries now depend more on precision harvesting. For this reason, farmers use smart machines and updated harvesting technology to increase their productivity. Both governments and businesses invest in research, creating harvesting solutions that work for each crop, further encouraging farmers to adopt these technologies. Europe and North America have already started to bring these technologies into their greenhouse and open-field horticulture systems. Higher awareness, better technology, and demand for fresh goods will make horticulture a major player in driving the growth of the precision harvesting market.



Americas are projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.



The Americas region is predicted to lead the global precision harvesting market within the forecast period due to the established position of this region in innovative farming methods and practices. For instance, in Canada and the US, the farming community has been amongst the earliest adopters of smart farming technology in a wide-ranging spectrum of practices, from advanced combine harvesters to autonomous equipment and intelligent software systems. Many organized farms across North America and South America practice large-scale farming, which requires tools that allow them to work as effective, accurate, and cost-effective farmers - key factors driving demand in this area.



Another driver of the development of precision harvesting in this region is the rising cost of labor and workforce shortages, forcing many farmers to consider automation. While one could argue that the government has a duty to assist farmers, and buy-in can help farmers support industry organizations and modernize agriculture, government financial capacity, flexibility, and public investment in infrastructure to foster agricultural technology, contribute positively towards moving an industry forward. There are major companies in North America, including established companies like Deere & Company and AGCO Corporation, which create momentum to advance the precision harvesting sector.



Latin American countries are moving fast to modernize agriculture. With many more growing appreciation for the benefits of precision farming, more mechanization, and quickly learning what innovators offer the industry. Taken together, the evidence shows that the Americas region is leading the advancement of precision harvesting.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 211 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $21.52 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $29.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Wage Rates and Labor Shortage

Growing Emphasis on Optimizing Agricultural Yield and Reducing Waste

Mounting Adoption of Advanced Technologies to Enhance Food Security

Rising Integration of AI, IoT, and Imaging Technologies into Harvesting Equipment

Restraints

High Upfront and Ownership Costs

Limited Interoperability and Equipment Compatibility

Data Privacy and Connectivity Issues

Opportunities

Surging Demand for High-Value Crops

Expansion of Leasing Models and Custom Hiring Centers in Emerging Economies

Challenges

Lack of Skilled Operators and Technical Expertise

Uneven Adoption Across Geographies

Supply Chain Analysis

Ecosystem Analysis

Impact of AI/Gen AI on Precision Harvesting Market

Impact of 2025 US Tariff on Precision Harvesting Market

Introduction

Key Tariff Rates

Price Impact Analysis

Impact on Countries/Regions

US

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Impact on Applications

