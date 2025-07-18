HTX Hot Listings Weekly Recap (July 7 - 14): Bitcoin Tops $120,000, New Tokens Listed on HTX Post Impressive Returns





PANAMA CITY, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTX, a leading global crypto exchange, is thrilled to announce the exceptional performance of its newly listed assets, coinciding with Bitcoin 's groundbreaking surge past $120,000. In a period of renewed market optimism and significant capital rotation, HTX's latest listings have once again showcased substantial wealth-generating potential. This solidifies the platform's reputation as a go-to destination for investors looking to capitalize on emerging market trends. Between July 7 and 14, new listings across the Meme, NFT, and Infrastructure sectors achieved impressive gains. These remarkable results highlight HTX's strategic ability to identify and list high-potential assets, providing significant wealth creation opportunities for its global user base.

Meme Coin Resurgence Led by M and MOG

The resurgence of meme coins saw two prominent assets deliver significant returns:

Memecore ($M) surged an astounding 482% in just days, firmly topping the gainers' list. Positioned as the first Layer 1 blockchain designed for the Meme 2.0 era, $M is set to become an engine driving meme culture, value creation, and community collaboration.





($M) surged an astounding 482% in just days, firmly topping the gainers' list. Positioned as the first Layer 1 blockchain designed for the Meme 2.0 era, $M is set to become an engine driving meme culture, value creation, and community collaboration. MOG Coin ($MOG), another prominent meme coin, recorded a remarkable 112% increase. This Ethereum-based asset has recently garnered significant attention and discussion across social platforms.

The surge in meme coin assets reaffirms the market logic that "emotion is value". As one of the first platforms to list these tokens, HTX has effectively transformed community sentiment into trading activity, delivering tangible returns for users.

Infrastructure and Cross-Chain Narratives Regain Momentum with Strong Performances from OMNI and TANSSI

Technologically driven assets also performed well this week.



Omni Network ($OMNI) jumped 260%, driven by renewed interest in inter-chain interoperability. As an Ethereum-native interoperability protocol, Omni Network enables low-latency communication across all Ethereum rollups and offers a secure, high-performance, and globally compatible architecture — positioning Ethereum as a single, unified operating system for both users and developers.





($OMNI) jumped 260%, driven by renewed interest in inter-chain interoperability. As an Ethereum-native interoperability protocol, Omni Network enables low-latency communication across all Ethereum rollups and offers a secure, high-performance, and globally compatible architecture — positioning Ethereum as a single, unified operating system for both users and developers. Tanssi Network ($TANSSI) climbed the ranks with an 82% increase. As an appchain infrastructure protocol built on Polkadot’s shared security framework, Tanssi offers the ContainerChain parachain solution, providing appchains with essential services such as block production, data availability, cross-chain messaging, and external bridging. Its ecosystem also includes management tools, ready-to-use templates, and key integrations like wallets, indexers, RPC endpoints, block explorers, and oracles.

HTX's early identification of the infrastructure trend empowered previously overlooked assets to gain significant momentum on the platform, showcasing the precision of its listing strategy.

$PENGU Surges on Enterprise NFT Buzz, NFT Sector Stages Strong Comeback

Recently, the rise of the "enterprise NFT" narrative has sparked growing interest, with both established brands and new IPs leveraging NFTs to broaden community engagement. As a result, NFT assets are experiencing a resurgence, demonstrating strong wealth potential in this new context.



Pudgy Penguins ($ PENGU ) witnessed an impressive 89% surge in a short period. This collection of 8,888 NFTs drives Web3 innovation through IP licensing and community-driven empowerment. Each holder gets exclusive access to experiences, events, IP licensing opportunities, and more. $PENGU has distinguished itself as one of the few NFT projects to achieve both substantial traffic and high trading volume.

Popular Assets Rally as XLM and KNC Maintain Resilience

Beyond the newly listed assets, established popular assets also saw significant movement:

XLM (Stellar) rose 88%, benefiting from heightened payment activity and growing stablecoin clearing needs. As an open payment network, Stellar bridges diverse financial systems, empowering anyone to create low-cost financial services for their communities. This interconnectedness enhances individual access, reduces banking costs, and boosts business revenue.





(Stellar) rose 88%, benefiting from heightened payment activity and growing stablecoin clearing needs. As an open payment network, Stellar bridges diverse financial systems, empowering anyone to create low-cost financial services for their communities. This interconnectedness enhances individual access, reduces banking costs, and boosts business revenue. Kyber Network ($KNC) recorded a 65% gain, emerging as a standout in the DEX sector. The surge was driven by the release of new DeFi versions and liquidity incentive programs. Kyber Network aims to build a system that supports instant trading and seamless conversion of diverse digital assets. It offers robust payment APIs and next-generation contract wallets, enabling smooth token-to-token payments for all users.



The rise of these assets also signals a broader market shift from pure emotional speculation to projects backed by real-world applications and strong liquidity support.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit https://www.htx.com/ or HTX Square , and follow HTX on X , Telegram , and Discord . For further inquiries, please contact glo-media@htx-inc.com .

Disclaimer: This content is provided by HTX. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6481a60-ca4c-4575-bc42-01f937e875f0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd08fc54-78cc-46f3-9443-feb8da0c8548