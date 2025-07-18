Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKS 29 0917

Series RIKB 27 0415RIKS 29 0917
Settlement Date 07/23/202507/23/2025
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 5,3983,465
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 100.420/7.69099.840/3.540
Total Number of Bids Received 3438
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 10,7818,391
Total Number of Successful Bids 159
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 159
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 100.420/7.69099.840/3.540
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 100.442/7.68099.900/3.524
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 100.420/7.69099.840/3.540
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 100.433/7.69099.864/3.534
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 100.442/7.68099.900/3.524
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 100.250/7.80099.605/3.602
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 100.403/7.70099.795/3.552
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 2.002.42

