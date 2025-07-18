|Series
|RIKB 27 0415
|RIKS 29 0917
|Settlement Date
|07/23/2025
|07/23/2025
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|5,398
|3,465
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|100.420
|/
|7.690
|99.840
|/
|3.540
|Total Number of Bids Received
|34
|38
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|10,781
|8,391
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|15
|9
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|15
|9
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|100.420
|/
|7.690
|99.840
|/
|3.540
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|100.442
|/
|7.680
|99.900
|/
|3.524
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|100.420
|/
|7.690
|99.840
|/
|3.540
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|100.433
|/
|7.690
|99.864
|/
|3.534
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|100.442
|/
|7.680
|99.900
|/
|3.524
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|100.250
|/
|7.800
|99.605
|/
|3.602
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|100.403
|/
|7.700
|99.795
|/
|3.552
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|2.00
|2.42
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKS 29 0917
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
