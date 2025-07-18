Mobile Robots Market Forecast Report 2025-2035: Global Mobile Robots Market to Surge from $18.49 Billion in 2025 to $63.28 Billion by 2035

Dublin, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Robots Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2025: Distribution by Type of Offering, Type of Robot, Type of Form Factors, Type of Navigation Sensor, Type of Payload Capacity, Type of Distribution Channel, Type of Enterprise, Type of End-User, and Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mobile robots market size is estimated to grow from USD 18.49 billion in 2025, to USD 63.28 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 11.83% during the forecast period, till 2035.

Mobile Robots Market: Growth and Trends

In 2022, the number of operational robots hit a record high of 3.9 million. Notably, the Republic of Korea leads the world in robots per 10,000 workers, followed by Singapore and Germany, as per the World Robotics report. Mobile robots are driving future business growth by enhancing efficiency and fostering innovation. It's important to note that mobile robot applications are prevalent across multiple sectors, such as healthcare, logistics, and manufacturing. Some key benefits of mobile robots include improved operational efficiency, lower labor costs, and enhanced safety by handling repetitive or dangerous tasks.

Moreover, the mobile robots market features various advancements, including state-of-the-art sensor technologies and artificial intelligence, which allow robots to maneuver through complex settings and adjust to evolving circumstances.

The adoption of mobile robots is rapidly increasing due to the swift integration of the internet and other technologies. Interestingly, there was a substantial year-on-year increase of 31% in the development of industrial automation robots, bringing their count back to pre-pandemic levels.

The mobile robots market is emerging as an essential element in the global transformation toward innovation and digital progress to achieve greater efficiency. Artificial intelligence and machine learning have been crucial in realizing its full capabilities, enhancing personalization features.

Furthermore, modern shifts involve advanced sensors like LiDAR and machine vision, combined with edge computing, to enable real-time decision-making. As a result, with ongoing technological advancements and a growing demand for automation technologies, significant growth in the mobile robots market is expected during the forecast period.

Mobile Robots Market: Research Coverage

The report on the mobile robots market features insights on various sections, including:

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: An in-depth analysis of the mobile robots market, focusing on key market segments, including type of offering, type of robot, type of form-factors, type of navigation sensor, type of payload capacity, type of distribution channel, type of enterprise, type of end-user, and geographical regions.

An in-depth analysis of the mobile robots market, focusing on key market segments, including type of offering, type of robot, type of form-factors, type of navigation sensor, type of payload capacity, type of distribution channel, type of enterprise, type of end-user, and geographical regions. Competitive Landscape: A comprehensive analysis of the companies engaged in the mobile robots market, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, ownership structure.

A comprehensive analysis of the companies engaged in the mobile robots market, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, ownership structure. Company Profiles: Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the mobile robots market, providing details on location of headquarters, company size, company mission, company footprint, management team, contact details, financial information, operating business segments, mobile robots portfolio, moat analysis, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the mobile robots market, providing details on location of headquarters, company size, company mission, company footprint, management team, contact details, financial information, operating business segments, mobile robots portfolio, moat analysis, recent developments, and an informed future outlook. SWOT Analysis: An insightful SWOT framework, highlighting the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in the domain. Additionally, it provides Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative impact of each SWOT parameter.

Sample Players in the Mobile Robots Market, Profiled in the Report Include:

ABB Robotics

Blue Skye Automation

Boston Dynamics

E-COBOT

Geekplus Technology

Gideon Brothers

GreyOrange

Honda Motor

iRobot

Kongsberg Maritime

Kuka

Locus Robotics

Mobile Industrial Robots

Northrop Grumman

Omron Group

SoftBank Robotics

SuperDroid Robots

Zebra Fetch Robotics

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How many companies are currently engaged in mobile robots market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Reasons to Buy this Report

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Additional Benefits

Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report

10% Free Content Customization

Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with Research Team

Free Updated report if the report is 6-12 months old or older

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/am7qv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment