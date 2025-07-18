Cardiac Amyloidosis Market Research Report 2025-2035 | Advancements in Targeted Therapies and Improved Access Fuel Steady Growth

Dublin, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cardiac Amyloidosis Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Regional and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cardiac amyloidosis market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of amyloidosis-related cardiac conditions and the rising awareness among healthcare professionals and patients. Cardiac amyloidosis, characterized by the abnormal deposition of amyloid proteins in the heart tissue, leads to progressive cardiac dysfunction and heart failure, creating a significant demand for improved diagnostic methods and targeted therapies. The global cardiac amyloidosis market is evolving rapidly as advancements in therapeutic options and diagnostic technologies enhance the early detection and management of this complex condition.



Growth in the cardiac amyloidosis market is supported by the expansion of the aging population, which is particularly significant in developed markets such as the U.S. and Europe, where amyloidosis incidence rates are higher among elderly patients. Additionally, increasing investments in research and development of novel treatment modalities, including transthyretin stabilizers and gene-silencing therapies, are contributing to the market's robust trajectory.



The global cardiac amyloidosis market also benefits from the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, which exacerbate cardiac complications and increase the risk of amyloid deposition. Growing collaborations among pharmaceutical companies, research institutes, and healthcare providers facilitate innovation and accelerate the development of effective therapies, thereby strengthening the cardiac amyloidosis market landscape. Expanding healthcare infrastructure and rising healthcare expenditure in emerging economies present additional growth opportunities by improving access to diagnostic and treatment facilities.



Despite these promising trends, the cardiac amyloidosis market faces challenges, including high treatment costs and limited awareness in certain regions, which restrict market penetration. Diagnostic difficulties due to overlapping symptoms with other cardiac disorders pose barriers to early identification, impacting treatment initiation rates. Furthermore, regulatory complexities may delay the introduction and widespread adoption of new therapies within the cardiac amyloidosis market.



The competitive environment within the cardiac amyloidosis market remains dynamic, with leading pharmaceutical companies investing heavily in pipeline development and strategic partnerships to capture market share. Key players focus on product innovation, clinical trial advancements, and market expansion strategies to strengthen their position. Increasing focus on personalized medicine approaches and biomarker-driven therapies is expected to redefine treatment protocols and enhance patient-centric care in the cardiac amyloidosis market.



Looking ahead, the global cardiac amyloidosis market is expected to maintain steady growth, driven by ongoing advancements in novel drug therapies targeting amyloid protein deposition and cardiac function preservation. Expanding healthcare infrastructure and improved patient access in key regions, including the U.S. and Europe, support broader adoption of these treatments. As therapeutic options become more precise and personalized, the global cardiac amyloidosis market will continue to advance, delivering better clinical outcomes and enhanced quality of life for patients living with this progressive cardiac condition.



The global cardiac amyloidosis market is expected to continue expanding, with a focus on advancing drug development, improving diagnostic accuracy, and enhancing healthcare delivery systems. Strategic investments and collaborations aimed at addressing unmet medical needs will be pivotal in shaping the market's future, positioning the cardiac amyloidosis market as a critical segment within cardiovascular therapeutics.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope and Definition



Market/Product Definition



Inclusion and Exclusion



Key Questions Answered



Analysis and Forecast Note



1. Global Cardiac Amyloidosis Market: Industry Analysis

1.1 Market Overview and Ecosystem

1.2 Epidemiological Analysis

1.3 Key Market Trends

1.4 Patent Analysis

1.4.1 Patent Filing Trend (by Country)

1.4.2 Patent Filing Trend (by Year)

1.5 Regulatory Landscape

1.6 Ongoing Clinical Trials

1.7 Market Dynamics

1.7.1 Impact Analysis

1.7.2 Market Drivers

1.7.3 Market Restraints

1.7.4 Market Opportunities



2. Global Cardiac Amyloidosis Market, by Region, $Million, 2023-2035

2.1 North America

2.1.1 Market Dynamics

2.1.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.1.2.1 North America Cardiac Amyloidosis Market, by Country

2.1.2.1.1 U.S.

2.2 Europe

2.2.1 Market Dynamics

2.2.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.2.2.1 Europe Cardiac Amyloidosis Market, by Country

2.2.2.1.1 U.K.

2.2.2.1.2 France

2.2.2.1.3 Germany

2.2.2.1.4 Italy

2.2.2.1.5 Spain

2.3 Asia-Pacific

2.3.1 Market Dynamics

2.3.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.3.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cardiac Amyloidosis Market, by Country

2.3.2.1.1 Japan



3. Global Cardiac Amyloidosis Market, Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Landscape

3.1.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.1.2 Partnership, Alliances and Business Expansion

3.1.3 New Offerings

3.1.4 Regulatory Activities

3.1.5 Funding Activities

3.2 Company Profiles

3.2.1 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

3.2.1.1 Overview

3.2.1.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio

3.2.1.3 Top Competitors

3.2.1.4 Target Customers/End-Users

3.2.1.5 Key Personnel

3.2.1.6 Analyst View

3.2.2 AstraZeneca

3.2.3 Pfizer Inc.

3.2.4 BridgeBio Pharma

