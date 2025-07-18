Kaldalón hf.: Publication of Base Prospectus

Kaldalón hf., reg. no. 490617-1320, Köllunarklettsvegur 1, 104 Reykjavík, Iceland, has published a base prospectus in connection with the company's ISK 40,000,000,000 debt issuance programme for bonds and bills. The base prospectus, dated 18 July 2025, has been approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority of the Central Bank of Iceland.

The base prospectus, which is in Icelandic, is available electronically on Kaldalón’s website: kaldalon.is/fjarfestar.

For further information, please contact:

Jón Þór Gunnarsson, CEO

jon.gunnarsson@kaldalon.is



