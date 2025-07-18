Virtual eksoUniversity to Support Continuing Education of PTs and PTAs Across the Country

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO) (“Ekso Bionics” or the “Company”), an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, is pleased to announce the launch of eksoUniversity, a new platform providing continuing education courses to physical therapists (“PTs”) and physical therapy assistants (“PTAs”) across the country.

Most states require healthcare professionals to complete a predetermined number of continuing education units (“CEUs”) within each license renewal cycle. The goal of this requirement is to maintain competency in fields that are constantly evolving. This allows providers to stay up-to-date on treatments, techniques, and technologies to provide the best care for their patients.

eksoUniversity offers a growing library of online courses targeted towards PTs and PTAs who work with patients who have neurological conditions. These courses are currently approved for CEUs in over 30 states and can be accessed on-demand for learners.

“We are excited to offer this platform for both current users of exoskeletons and other PTs and PTAs,” said Scott Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Ekso Bionics. “While we believe this platform can generate incremental revenue for us, the greater value is represented through the programs’ ability to educate the neurological physical therapy community on a wide-range of relevant topics and ever-evolving patient treatment options.”

